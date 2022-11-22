ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blackfoot, ID

3 things to know this morning – November 24, 2022￼

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Thanksgiving Thursday. 1. Moscow Police are looking into tips from the public that one victim possibly had a stalker. They have not yet been able to verify it though. 2. Jackson Police are investigating after...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
“Race to Feed the Hungry” starts Thanksgiving morning

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Early Thanksgiving morning, Idaho Falls runners will get into a grateful giving spirit with the race to feed the hungry. While runners work up a hearty Thanksgiving appetite, they’ll also raise money for the Idaho Community Food Basket. On Wednesday, runners gathered at...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Pocatello sanitation collection to be delayed due to Thanksgiving

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Thursday and Friday’s garbage, recycling, yard waste and leaf collections for Pocatello residents will be delayed by one day because of the Thanksgiving holiday. Garbage, recycling, yard waste and leaves will not be picked up Thursday, Nov. 24. Residents with a Thursday pickup are...
POCATELLO, ID
Bannock County, ISU to build Forensic Pathology Center

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho State University and Bannock County have signed an agreement to fund and build the East Idaho Forensic Pathology Center on Idaho State University’s Pocatello campus. The center will be a state-of-the-art facility where autopsies will be performed, serving 17 counties in eastern Idaho....
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
East Idaho BMX opens indoor track in Bingham County

PINGREE, Idaho (KIFI) – It’s been nearly 30 years since Bingham County has played host to a BMX track. Now, the sport is making its return to the area because of the efforts of East Idaho BMX. They are opening a new indoor track the will be in a central location for all riders in Eastern and South Eastern Idaho.
BINGHAM COUNTY, ID
Thanksgiving travel is busy but not chaotic

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Thanksgiving travel is expected to recover in a big way this season. About 54.6 million Americans are expected to travel for the holiday, 312,000 of which are Idahoans, according to AAA. They say this is a 1.5% increase from last year. But the Idaho...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
U of I student speaks out following peers’ murders

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – It’s been more than a week since four University of Idaho students were found murdered in Moscow. Roommates Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Xana’s boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, were close friends and members of Greek life on campus. “I still haven’t...
MOSCOW, ID
Local print company plants 20,000 trees for reforestation initiative

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – In July 2021, AlphaGraphics in Idaho Falls joined the PrintReleaf organization to become forest neutral by planting a tree for every 8,000 sheets of paper used and printed at AlphaGraphics. As of Nov. 1, AlphaGraphics has hit their goal with 20,000 trees reforested around...
IDAHO FALLS, ID

