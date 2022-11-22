Read full article on original website
3 things to know this morning – November 24, 2022￼
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Thanksgiving Thursday. 1. Moscow Police are looking into tips from the public that one victim possibly had a stalker. They have not yet been able to verify it though. 2. Jackson Police are investigating after...
“Race to Feed the Hungry” starts Thanksgiving morning
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Early Thanksgiving morning, Idaho Falls runners will get into a grateful giving spirit with the race to feed the hungry. While runners work up a hearty Thanksgiving appetite, they’ll also raise money for the Idaho Community Food Basket. On Wednesday, runners gathered at...
Pocatello sanitation collection to be delayed due to Thanksgiving
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Thursday and Friday’s garbage, recycling, yard waste and leaf collections for Pocatello residents will be delayed by one day because of the Thanksgiving holiday. Garbage, recycling, yard waste and leaves will not be picked up Thursday, Nov. 24. Residents with a Thursday pickup are...
Bannock County, ISU to build Forensic Pathology Center
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho State University and Bannock County have signed an agreement to fund and build the East Idaho Forensic Pathology Center on Idaho State University’s Pocatello campus. The center will be a state-of-the-art facility where autopsies will be performed, serving 17 counties in eastern Idaho....
Locals honor the 4 University of Idaho students with a candlelight vigil
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho Falls city residents took time on Monday night to honor the four students from the University of Idaho whose lives were taken on Nov. 13 with a candlelight vigil. Emotions were running high as the vigil helped students and alumni grieve with the...
East Idaho BMX opens indoor track in Bingham County
PINGREE, Idaho (KIFI) – It’s been nearly 30 years since Bingham County has played host to a BMX track. Now, the sport is making its return to the area because of the efforts of East Idaho BMX. They are opening a new indoor track the will be in a central location for all riders in Eastern and South Eastern Idaho.
Idaho State to receive $3 million grant to establish Community Health Worker Collaborative program
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho State University is set to receive nearly $3 million over several years to establish a Community Health Worker Collaborative program for the state, designed to grow the community and public health workforce. Idaho State is one of four grantees in the Northwest and the...
Thanksgiving travel is busy but not chaotic
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Thanksgiving travel is expected to recover in a big way this season. About 54.6 million Americans are expected to travel for the holiday, 312,000 of which are Idahoans, according to AAA. They say this is a 1.5% increase from last year. But the Idaho...
U of I student speaks out following peers’ murders
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – It’s been more than a week since four University of Idaho students were found murdered in Moscow. Roommates Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Xana’s boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, were close friends and members of Greek life on campus. “I still haven’t...
Local print company plants 20,000 trees for reforestation initiative
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – In July 2021, AlphaGraphics in Idaho Falls joined the PrintReleaf organization to become forest neutral by planting a tree for every 8,000 sheets of paper used and printed at AlphaGraphics. As of Nov. 1, AlphaGraphics has hit their goal with 20,000 trees reforested around...
