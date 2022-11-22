Riverton Police Chief Eric Murphy announced this morning on his facebook page that he will be retiring from the Riverton Police Department in December. “Good morning to all my friends on FB. I wanted to let everyone know that I will be retiring from the Riverton Police Department in December. It’s has been an amazing 26 year Law Enforcement career and my time at the Riverton Police Department has been one of the greatest accomplishments of my life due to the friendships that I have made there. I want to let everyone at the Riverton Police know how much I absolutely love and cherish each and everyone one of you. Also members of of the City of Riverton, Kristin Watson, Megan Sims and Tisha Tuttle I want you three to know that I could not have made it without you over the last 3 years since my stroke. You have helped me more than I could have ever imagined. You have all gone above and beyond to help me succeed. To my amazing secretary Summer Collie Cassady you have helped me with all of my day to day struggles with my job and I could never say enough to let you know how much I appreciate you.

1 DAY AGO