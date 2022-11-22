ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Come on meow’: TSA officers find cat packed in luggage

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 2 days ago

NEW YORK — Transportation Security Administration officers intentionally let the cat out of the bag after finding an orange feline had been packed into luggage.

The TSA described the incident in a pun-laden post on social media, calling the find “hiss-toric” and saying the officers who found it were left saying, “Come on meow!”

Photos from the TSA show the cat was seen as a bag went through the X-ray to be screened. The outline of the cat is clearly seen along the top of the suitcase.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZMA0Z_0jKM61A700

Another photo shows orange fur peeking out through the bag’s zipper.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BrKGP_0jKM61A700

TSA officers said the passenger claimed they did not know the cat was in his luggage.

A TSA spokesperson told WPIX that the traveler told officers the cat belongs to someone else in his home.

In its post, TSA officials said to “check with your airline be-fur you arrive at the airport” and to remove pets before sending the carrier through the X-ray.

Cynthia Smith
2d ago

who knew TSA could have a sense of humor? that was actually funny. Though I doubt the cat thought so.

Rene Tryan-Bigford
2d ago

Come on. Someone who knew the cat would not say " I didn't know it was in there ". They would have said the cats name.Or how about not noticing the cat hair sticking out of zipper ? Something fast more disturbing at play here.

Beverly Cowart
2d ago

hope the A hole was arrested on animal abuse!

