Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A homeowner was shot at by HPD officer after being mistaken for an armed intruderhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Dan Crenshaw declares war on drug cartelsAsh JurbergTexas State
Things To Do In SE Houston Thanksgiving Weekend 2022: An Atypical ListMae A.Houston, TX
Two dead in a possible gang-related shooting outside of a southwest Houston gas station by Taco Truckhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Everything’s bigger in Texas: Two new Guinness World Records set, a book and feetLauren JessopHouston, TX
Related
10 Ways To Get a Free Turkey For Thanksgiving
As inflation, avian flu and supply chain issues are driving turkey prices higher than they have been in the past five years, some people are seeking alternatives to a turkey with all the trimmings and...
Roasting a turkey is the worst part of Thanksgiving — so do this instead
Let's be real here: Roasting a turkey is factually the worst part of preparing a Thanksgiving meal, especially if you are cooking for a crowd. Once I hit adulthood and absorbed the bulk of holiday cooking responsibilities — a natural byproduct of working in food, I think — every November, I found myself increasingly resentful of what was essentially a stupid 16-pound winged ice cube sitting in my freezer waiting to be thawed.
iheart.com
James Harden's Thirteen Restaurant Giving Away Thanksgiving Meals!
James Harden got love for Htown! Tomorrow on Thanksgiving stop by for a hot Thanksgiving meal, it will be set up like a drive thru. In the parking lot 1911 Bagby St. from 12-2pm for those with no transportation walk-ups are welcomed. Only 400 meals will be giving out. Happy...
MyNorthwest.com
Gamez: It might be Thanksgiving week, but it’s also tamale season
When I think about Thanksgiving and all the smells that fill the air when I walk into grandma’s house, I remember the aroma of turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, rolls, and tamales. Yes, tamales! Grandma’s tamales were a holiday staple that always appeared on her holiday menu and for some reason, there was never enough.
Southeastern Grocers to Distribute 7,000 Turkeys and Holiday Meal Essentials Ahead of Thanksgiving
JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, together with the SEG Gives Foundation, is giving back to its communities ahead of Thanksgiving to help neighbors in need enjoy the holiday with their loved ones. The grocer is partnering with Feeding America® network food banks and military organizations to provide thousands of people with traditional Thanksgiving dinner staples with the donation of more than 7,000 turkeys and meal essentials. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005606/en/ Southeastern Grocers is partnering with Feeding America® network food banks and military organizations to provide thousands of people with traditional Thanksgiving dinner staples with the donation of more than 7,000 turkeys and meal essentials. (Photo: Business Wire)
Is Chick-fil-A open on Thanksgiving 2022?
Sorry chicken lovers. You will just have to settle for turkey today. Chick-fil-A is closed on Thanksgiving (Thursday, Nov. 24). Restaurants will reopen on Black Friday (Friday, Nov. 25). Most locations will open at regular times, typically 6 a.m. or 6:30 a.m. Check with your favorite location for exact store hours.
Thrillist
Coffee Mate Will Pay You $5,000 to Skip That Thanksgiving 5K
Coffee Mate is intervening in your misplaced sense of self discipline this Thanksgiving. The company is looking to pay you $5,000 so you don't participate in your local 5K race, often called the turkey trot. Coffee Mate wants you to have a soothing morning routine, none of that early rising and cold weather to kick off what is supposed to be a restful and gluttonous holiday.
iheart.com
This Thanksgiving , Instead Of Eating A Turkey You Can Cuddle A Turkey
An animal sanctuary called the Gentle Barn , with locations in California, Missouri, and Tennessee is offering you the opportunity to cuddle with a turkey this Thanksgiving. The Gentle Barn introduces their special event, called A Gentle Thanksgiving, "We are inviting you on Thanksgiving Day to cuddle our turkeys, feed them treats, join us for pie, and games, and celebrate life, love, and liberty with our majestic turkeys who should have been cherished throughout history for their intelligence, affection, and dynamic personalities."
Americans are flocking to restaurants this Thanksgiving
Record high food prices and key shortages — of turkey and cranberries, for instance — are prompting more Americans to make dinner reservations instead of home-cooked meals this year. Why it matters: The trend is good news for restaurants, which are eager to recoup lost revenue from the...
NBA YoungBoy’s Team Donates 500 Turkeys In His Hometown
Rapper NBA Youngboy, his team, and the NAACP got into the holiday spirit by giving back to families in Baton Rouge, La. with turkeys. Although the “Right Foot Creep” artist could not attend the Thanksgiving giveback on Monday (Nov. 21), his team did make sure his presence was felt in his hometown. According to Baton Rouge Proud, NBA, whose real name is Kentrell Gaulden, partnered with multiple nonprofits to make the upcoming holiday lighter for families in need. The organizations included Good Money Global, Boil & Roux Southern Kitchen, A Good Deed Foundation, It Takes A Village, C.H.A.N.G.E., NAACP, The Butterfly...
Comments / 0