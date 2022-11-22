Read full article on original website
nbcrightnow.com
Strike force convicts West Richland woman of COVID relief fraud
SPOKANE, Wash.- U.S. Attorney Vanessa R. Waldref has announced three more convictions for individuals that fraudulently obtained COVID relief funding. The three convictions are the latest by the Eastern Washington COVID-19 Fraud Strike Force. One of those convicted was Jimia Rae Cain, 52, of West Richland. According to court documents,...
nbcrightnow.com
Benton County Sheriff's Deputies stop freshly painted, recently stolen car
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Benton County Sheriff's Deputies stopped a car near the intersection of 1st and Kellogg in the early morning hours of November, 24. The car appeared to have been freshly painted, including the license plate. The registration for the car came back stolen out of Walla Walla. Deputies questioned...
nbcrightnow.com
Acosta projected winner in Walla Walla Prosecutor race
WALLA WALLA, Wash.- Gabe Acosta is the projected winner of the Walla Walla Prosecutors race. According to the latest vote tallies it is mathematically impossible for his opponent, Michelle Morales, to overtake his lead in the race. According to vote totals from the Secretary of State's Office, Acosta has 13,667...
nbcrightnow.com
K-9 subdues harassment suspect in Finley
FINLEY, Wash.- Benton County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a residence in Finley for reports of threats with a firearm over the past few days. Deputies established probable cause for a felony harassment arrest and attempted to take a male suspect into custody. The suspect was uncooperative and when Deputies tried...
nbcrightnow.com
Clothing store fire briefly closes Court Street
PASCO, Wash.- The Pasco Fire Department was dispatched to a commercial structure fire on Court Street around 4:30 a.m. on November, 23. When crews arrived on scene smoke could be seen coming from the Kiss of Death clothing store at 1832 West Court. According to the Pasco Fire Department, Court...
nbcrightnow.com
Morning ice causing a few delays and crashes
TRI-CITIES, Wash.- The freezing rain that fell Tuesday night has left icy conditions around the Columbia Basin and is causing some delayed starts for businesses and schools in the area. City offices and facilities in West Richland will now open at 10 a.m. Heritage University in Toppenish is currently running...
nbcrightnow.com
Car nearly drives into house in hit-and-run in Pasco
PASCO, Wash. – Two men fled the scene of a hit-and-run that destroyed a stop sign and fence on 12th Ave. and Shoshone St. in Pasco, according to a Facebook post by Pasco Police. No injuries were reported and the investigation is ongoing. Pasco PD is asking anyone with...
nbcrightnow.com
Kennewick Doctor develops cranberry skin-care booster
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Dr. Rachel Fidino of New U Women's Clinic and Aesthetics in Kennewick has launched a new cranberry based skin-care line. After having trouble finding natural products that could help with acne, hyperpigmentation and skin sensitivity for her clinic, Dr. Fidino created her own. Dr. Fidino's research found that...
nbcrightnow.com
WSP responds to icy crash in Pasco
PASCO, Wash.- The Washington State Patrol (WSP) responded to a rollover crash on I-182 near Road 68 around 7 a.m. on November, 23. Minor injuries were reported in the crash. According to WSP Trooper Chris Thorson, the crash was the result of not adjusting to the weather conditions while driving.
nbcrightnow.com
UPDATE: Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in Pasco
PASCO, Wash. – UPDATE: 11-23-22 The pedestrian that was hit by a car near 20th and Nixon in Pasco on November 22, has died from their injuries. Franklin County Coroner Curtis McGary has confirmed that 73-year-old Maria Larios Torres died from the injuries she sustained after being hit. According...
nbcrightnow.com
Woman's body found in Pasco now considered a manslaughter case
PASCO, Wash.- On November, 6, Pasco Police responded to the area of 28th and Hopkins for a potential homicide investigation. They found 24-year-old Breanna Gooldy dead from an apparent assault. Through their investigation the Pasco Police Department (PPD) has determined that Gooldy's injuries were not substantial enough to have caused...
nbcrightnow.com
Blue Mountain Humane Society closing it's doors to the public Sundays
WALLA WALLA, Wash. - Blue Mountain Humane Society will be giving the animals a day off to rest and relax. The animal shelter will be closed to the public Sundays for better animal care according to Blue Mountain Humane Society CEO Amanda Wernert. Staff and volunteers will have more time...
nbcrightnow.com
Green can yard waste pick up services return to Richland
RICHLAND, Wash. – Green can yard waste collection services are scheduled to begin again tomorrow, Wednesday, November 23 through Friday, November 25. In a news release, the City of Richland announced that the early freezing temperatures in the region and the windstorm earlier this month have made it difficult to follow regular collection schedules but they are ready to bring this service back.
nbcrightnow.com
Umatilla firefighters respond to a dryer fire in Hermiston
HERMISTON, Ore. – Earlier today Umatilla County Fire District 1 responded to a dryer fire at Washboard Laundry on 11th Street in Hermiston, according to a post on their Facebook page. Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the flames and remove the burning debris from the building, officials reported.
nbcrightnow.com
Suspect arrested in Lincoln County for Kennewick murder
LINCOLN COUNTY, Wash. — A 24-year-old suspect is in custody for the murder of 67-year-old Mark Jurgens after being arrested in Lincoln County, according to a press release from Kennewick Police Sergeant Joe Santoy. Jurgens was reportedly shot dead on November 19 around the 4100 block of W 3rd Avenue in Kennewick, leading to KPD investigation.
nbcrightnow.com
Local emergency responders ask public to stay home amid freezing rain
KENNEWICK, Wash. – YAKIMA COUNTY. Yakima County Fire District 5 is currently responding to multiple accidents within the district due to weather conditions. In a Facebook post, Fire District 5 is asking the public to take their time if they have to go out or don't go out at all as they expect the roads to get worse with overnight temperatures.
nbcrightnow.com
UPDATE: Benton City resident dead in single car crash on I-182 in Richland
RICHLAND, Wash. – UPDATE 10:25 P.M. Benton City resident, Stephanie Hall Mullen, 40, died on scene after she lost control of her vehicle, according to a WSP press memo. The report states that Mullen had been driving too fast for the road conditions and her car rolled through the median and came to rest on the shoulder.
nbcrightnow.com
Ben Franklin Transit services resumed after weather conditions postpone them
KENNEWICK, Wash. – UPDATE 7:45 P.M. According to the Ben Franklin Transit Facebook page, all bus services have resumed as of 7 p.m. BFT asks riders to be prepared for possible delays due to road conditions. ORIGINAL COVERAGE:. The Ben Franklin Transit announced that all transit services have been...
nbcrightnow.com
Benton County Sheriff's patrol leads to arrest of man wanted by Richland police
BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- A Benton County Sheriff's Deputy patrolling near Mayo Drive and Highway 224 on the morning of November, 22, spotted a silver Hyundai driven by a male suspect wanted by Richland Police. The Deputy attempted to stop the car, but the driver sped away. According to the Benton...
nbcrightnow.com
No injuries in early morning shop fire in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash.- Franklin County Sheriff's Deputies and fire crews responded to the area of Janet and Road 52 early in the morning of November, 22, for a reported shop fire. According to Franklin County Fire District #3, the person living in the shop had no electricity, so they drove...
