General Hospital Recasts a Key Corinthos: ‘This Has Literally Been the Hardest Secret to Keep’
Those who watched the Tuesday, November 1, episode of General Hospital saw a new face in Port Charles. Sonny and Carly’s daughter Donna is now being played by newcomer Scarlett Brielle. Not only is she new to daytime, this appears to be one of her first acting gigs. Ava Rose previously appeared in the role that was named after the ABC soap’s former head of hair and makeup, Donna Messina, who passed away on December 6, 2018, and was loved by many.
By George, We’ve Done It: General Hospital’s Hook Killer Is [Spoiler]
New evidence has us pointing a finger at an old villain. They say that there are no coincidences, and that’s especially true when it comes to soaps. So as General Hospital began bringing up the name Olivia Jerome, we had to ask ourselves: Aside from her loathing of Anna, what could her connection to Port Charles mean now? And then it hit us like a fishhook in the back: She’s the killer!
Why General Hospital’s Steve Burton Could Soon Return as Jason
It’s beginning to look as if Jason Morgan just might be the latest Port Charles resident to return from the dead. Viewers will recall that it was a year ago this month that Sonny’s right-hand man was declared dead (again) following a tunnel collapse on Cassadine Island. Of...
Britt Learns How Long She Has Left and Holly Tearfully Admits That Victor Has [Spoiler] Hostage
As we get into Port Charles, Drew is stretching it out in the park when Carly strolls by. “We have to be really careful. Somebody knows about us.” Joss saw them kissing, but Carly says she can be trusted. Drew then says Michael and Willow asked him to look into something, but before he can say what, Olivia walks by. The two make awkward excuses about why they’re together, then catch up a bit.
Days of Our Lives Preview: Eric and Nicole’s Romantic Reunion Is Crashed by [Spoiler] — and Chanel Is Arrested!
A November to remember in Salem. In a Days of Our Lives preview for the week of November 7 – 11, Anna and Tony return home to a surprise. Read what happens and watch the preview below. Ava convinced Xander to help her with her revenge plot against EJ...
Bold & Beautiful Powder Keg: Steffy’s Next Move Could Send Liam Off the Deep End — and Into [Spoiler]’s Arms
A pot-stirring reveal may set into motion a shocking chain of events. Bold & Beautiful’s Liam is already agitated what with Hope working so closely with Thomas on the Hope For the Future line, not to mention spending time with him at the Forrester mansion. It wouldn’t take much to escalate his fears, and whether she realizes it or not, Steffy now has information that could do just that.
Taylor Faces a Moment of Truth at the Altar — And Stephen Surprises Brooke, Donna, and Katie
In Douglas’ bedroom, Taylor doesn’t understand what’s going on, but nothing is going to ruin this day. Thomas assures her that he and Steffy will worry about their little thing and she can focus on her special day. Steffy snaps, “Nice try, Thomas, but mom needs to know what you’ve done.” Taylor looks disappointed and concerned.
Hope Has a Scary Encounter With [Spoiler] — and Thomas Flashes to His Dark Past
At Forrester, Steffy concludes a call with Eye on Fashion as Brooke arrives. Steffy tells her that her father is not there and is likely with her mother. Brooke complains about her rubbing it in. Steffy reminds her that her father is filing for an annulment and says she doesn’t want another lecture about destiny. She tells Brooke she’s the reason for her failed marriage, but instead, she wants to point the finger at them. “You had it coming.” Brooke learns Hope’s in a meeting with Thomas and turns the topic to Thomas’ past break with reality. She worries it could happen all over again. They bicker as Steffy insists Thomas isn’t obsessed with Hope anymore. Brooke complains he’s getting too close to her and she won’t let that happen. Steffy threatens to tell Ridge that Brooke is harassing his son. Brooke argues that Ridge knows the history. If Thomas is using Douglas to drive a wedge between Liam and Hope, she won’t let that happen.
Days of Our Lives Winter Preview: Bo, Hope and Ciara Return — Plus, Nicole Wakes Up With [Spoiler]!
Between the big comebacks announced and the thrilling promo released during the annual Day of Days event, it’s safe to say that Days of Our Lives viewers are in for a thrilling few months. “Wow,” one fan told us, “Peacock is clearly pulling out all the stops.”
It’s Official: Steve Burton Returns to Daytime as [Spoiler]
When Disney (and, by extension, ABC) lifted the vaccine mandate which led to Steve Burton exiting General Hospital, many — including us — assumed he might soon return as Jason. As it turns out, we were partially right: While the actor is coming back to daytime, it won’t be as the black-clad hitman, but rather as Days of Our Lives‘ Harris Michaels.
Tori Spelling’s Christmas Card Might Be the Official Word That She Reconciled With Dean McDermott
Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott have been cagey about their marital status, but the couple may have given fans the last word with this year’s Christmas card. It may be the only answer that they will offer, but they did it in a really sweet way. With the entire...
Holly Drugs Robert and Steals the Diamond Necklace — Plus, Valentin Has a Revelation on How to Help Anna
Drew hits the bag at Sonny’s gym when he gets a call. It’s an Aurora reporter in Arizona, and she’s afraid to say the commune he was looking for pulled up stakes and move elsewhere. He asks the reporter to keep looking for someone who might know Willow. Sonny arrives and overhears the end of the phone call. Dew reveals Willow is looking for her biological parents, and she asked him for his help.
General Hospital’s Nina Won’t Know What Hit Her: All Carly Has to Do to Exact Revenge Is…
This is one dish that will have to be served piping hot rather than cold. As fashionable as the footwear on General Hospital may be, no one wants to be in Nina’s shoes these days, not with Carly gunning for “the other woman” for stealing her husband and hotel, and stoking suspicions that St. Willow might be cheating on Michael. And striking back at Nina will be easier for Carly than taking Sonny candy from his missus a baby.
Bold & Beautiful Preview: [Spoiler] Confronts Thomas About the Voice-Changing App
Thomas won’t let his parent’s marriage be thwarted. In the latest The Bold and the Beautiful preview for November 14 – 19, Douglas calls his father out. Read about it below and watch the preview. In order to put the latest nail in Brooke’s coffin, Thomas used...
'The Bold And The Beautiful' Spoilers: Ridge Admits He's Torn-- Carter Enraged Over Bill's Bold Move
Bill professed his love for Brooke, not knowing that Carter was listening at the door.The Bold and the Beautiful/Twitter. The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers for the week of November 21 tease that Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) will be under fire for his bold move of professing his love to Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang). Brooke and Bill didn't know that Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) was listening at the door.
Savannah Chrisley Reveals She Has Custody of Brother Grayson, Niece Chloe After Todd and Julie Were Sentenced to Prison
Savannah Chrisley shared that she has custody of her brother Grayson and niece Chloe after her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, were sentenced to prison. “I may come home without both of my parents. That’s what the chances are,” the Growing Up Chrisley alum said on the Monday, November 21, episode of her “Unlocked” podcast. […]
Steffy Prepares to Expose Thomas After a Showdown — and Carter Confronts Bill
In his room at the Forrester mansion, Douglas is worried his dad will be angry. Steffy reassures the boy and they go over Thomas using his voice app to frame Brooke for the CPS call. In another room, Taylor tells Thomas that Ridge told her Brooke making the CPS call...
As Young & Restless Buries Chance and Abby’s Marriage, Melissa Ordway Teases What May Be His Next Love Interest
After a shocking twist, Young & Restless appears to be making haste to leave Abby and Chance’s fairytale romance in the rearview. What does it mean for the characters?. Well, Abby and Devon are still reeling after their lust-filled romp through his penthouse, being caught in the act, and their respective break-ups. We get it, it’s a lot. Devon is haunting the bars of Genoa City after his inability to convince Amanda to stay on in his life or at Chancellor-Winters, and Abby was last seen crying on her mother’s shoulder.
After Nicole Breaks Rafe’s Heart, She Learns Jada’s Pregnant — Plus, Xander Confesses Everything to [Spoiler]
Kayla comes home to Steve comforting Ava over Tripp. Ava tells Steve she’s counting on him and leaves. Steve fills Kayla in on Tripp’s kidnapping. Kayla doesn’t understand why EJ would involve Tripp in his issues with Ava. She muses there’s something Ava’s not telling Steve. He’ll deal with that later. For now, he needs to get to Seattle. Kayla tells him to book two seats on a flight because she’s going with him. Steve tries to talk her out of it, but realizes there’s no fighting her.
The Days of Our Lives Death That We Hope Actually Sticks — and Gives Rise to a Vengeful New Stefano DiMera
Oh, the dark twists this could take. Stop us if you’ve heard this one: Two Salem women go off a cliff and… Oh, you have? Well, we suppose explosions and cliff diving aren’t exactly rarities on Days of Our Lives — nor is surviving them! And, well, we hate to, er, spoil things, but the show’s already informed us in next week’s spoilers that Ava’s survived that little accident just fine.
