Who’s who of businesses have fled California since 2020

The Golden State was once a beacon of prosperity, good times, and endless opportunity, but that reputation has slowly deteriorated over the past two decades, with the pandemic dealing California its latest blow.

A yearlong lockdown coupled with the high cost of living and acceptance of working remotely has caused 53 large corporations to flee the state along with 41 companies of fewer than 100 employees, according to a study by BuildRemote.

TAX AND SPEND CALIFORNIA FACES $25B SHORTFALL IN 2023

Chevron. Hewlett Packard. NortonLifeLock. Kaiser Aluminum. It’s a who’s who of the business world that has moved thousands of jobs during the past two years to less expensive states.

“The Dallas-Fort Worth area today reminds me of what Southern California was like 30 years ago, where First Foundation started, and for me personally, it is nice to return to Texas as my roots are in the South,” Scott F. Kavanaugh, CEO of First Foundation Bank, said last year. “Texas has such a business-friendly environment which gives us confidence."

David Zalubowski/AP In this Sunday, June 27, 2021, photograph, a 2021 Model 3 sedan charges as it sits in a near-empty lot at a Tesla dealership in Littleton, Colo. A microchip shortage for vehicles created by factories closed by the coronavirus has combined with pent-up demand, also fostered by the virus, to leave dealers' lots devoid of new stock during a typically strong time of the year for sales. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

For the first time in history, California recently lost a House seat as its growth flat-lined, the most recent census showed. Texas and Florida were the primary beneficiaries of the outward surge of residents and gained seats.

Despite the pandemic and countless “For Lease” signs posted in California’s business districts, the state had a surprising $75 billion surplus last year. This number has collapsed as missing tax dollars created a $25 billion shortfall, the state announced last week .

The biggest name to announce its departure was Tesla in 2021. Moving to Texas is saving owner Elon Musk $2.5 billion in capital gains taxes.

These are some of the other high-profile moves:

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File) FILE - This Wednesday, July 17, 2019, file photo shows American Airlines planes at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix. The pilots' union at American Airlines filed a lawsuit Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, to block the carrier from flying to China and told members not to operate flights there because of the spreading coronavirus outbreak.

TEXAS

American Airlines . The San Francisco flight attendant base is shuttered, affecting 400 employees.

Aviatrix, a tech company

AECCOM, an infrastructure consultant

Charles Schwab

Chevron

Oracle

Pabst Brewing

Hewlett Packard

Paul Sakuma A worker arrives at Hewlett-Packard Co. headquarters in Palo Alto, Calif., in June 2010. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, file)

ARIZONA

Norton LifeLock

WASHINGTON

Tanium

"The CEO and co-founder of a billion-dollar cybersecurity company has moved its headquarters out of San Francisco because it's ‘not the city it was,’” BuildRemote said, adding that the Bay Area “just didn’t really work well for us.”

TENNESSEE

Kaiser Aluminum

COLORADO

Trimble, a tech company that trades on NASDAQ

VirtaHealth

OHIO

Hyperion, a hydrogen fuel cell company

Nexen Tire

INDIANA

Lucas Oil