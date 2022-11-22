ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WAVY News 10

Newport News Ferguson NlightN Holiday Event Series

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Starting Thanksgiving Day, enjoy the Ferguson NlightN Holiday Event Series in Newport News throughout the 2022 holiday season. NlightN, pronounced “enlighten”, will feature three main light-filled events. Celebration in Lights. This is the 30th season of Celebration in Lights. The Newport News...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

VB non-profit saddled by volunteer shortage

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Volunteer numbers are down across the nation according to a Gallup poll. A non-profit in Virginia Beach is working hard to get back to its pre-pandemic volunteer numbers, so it can continue its potentially lifesaving work. “Everybody that connects with our program has a...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13News Now

Family displaced after house fire in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton firefighters put out a fire not far from the Hampton Roads Center on Wednesday morning. An alert from the city said there was heavy fire and smoke coming from the eaves of a two-story building on the 20th block of West Big Sky Drive. Firefighters...
HAMPTON, VA
QSR magazine

Bonchon Keeps Growing in Virginia

With its crunch-out-loud Korean double-fried chicken, Bonchon is continuing to grow throughout the state of Virginia. The wildly popular restaurant, known for its crispy, hand-brushed Korean fried chicken, has announced a new opening at 1637 Hilltop West. Manish and Meenal Singh along with Sunny and Swati Trehan, current business partners and owners of the Norfolk Bonchon location, are opening this second restaurant together in the Hilltop West Shopping Center in Virginia Beach on November 22.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Stephy Says

Young Jeezy to perform in Norfolk for a special birthday tribute

The popular promoter, self-made music manager, & CEO of AMilly Entertainment, LLC., Capri Lawrence, is hosting a birthday bash with Jeezy as the headline. Capri is well-known for her events, well-loved for her support, & well-respected among men & women artists alike. When it comes to promoting & successfully receiving results, the bar is raised & Capri's consistency led to the manifestation of Jeezy performing at her birthday celebration.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Turkey Trot to close several roadways in Virginia Beach

Turkey Trot to close several roadways in Virginia …. Chesapeake Walmart shooting: Victim’s sister say …. The victim, who's worked at the store for 20 years, had only been clocked in for about 10 minutes when he was shot. Read more: bit.ly/3tUDFbA. Chesapeake Walmart shooting: WAVY shares story of...
