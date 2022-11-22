Read full article on original website
Walmart Manager Shoots and Kills Six Employees in Break Room. Store Will Remain Closed Until Further Notice.Joel EisenbergChesapeake, VA
Update: Walmart Manager Who Killed Six Employees Had Manifesto on His PhoneJoel Eisenberg
Walmart Mass Shooting - Multiple People DeadTy D.Chesapeake, VA
Update: Walmart Manager Andre Bing Was "A Little Off": Shoots 6 Workers And HimselfC. HeslopChesapeake, VA
Walmart Manager Kills 6 People, Police SaysBryan DijkhuizenChesapeake, VA
Norfolk church group offers free hot meals in 'Feed the City' annual Thanksgiving tradition
NORFOLK, Va. — After so much turmoil and heartbreak, one Norfolk church group is doing its part to bring some holiday cheer as part of a Feed the City event. Calvary Revival Church Senior Pastor Janeen McBath and her group offered hundreds of free hot meals, fresh produce and every day essentials to anyone in need.
Hampton Roads survivors, families raise money, awareness of testicular cancer through fishing and podcasting
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - This month, News 3 is raising awareness for men's health issues and money for the Movember Foundation. News 3 is also digging deeper into a disease that impacts a lot of young men, and one many don't like talking about: testicular cancer. While it's not common,...
Man who lost wife in 2019 Virginia Beach shooting talks healing from trauma
After the scene in Chesapeake clears, we can't forget how trauma for the victims' families lingers. Many people can identify with that, including in Hampton Roads.
Newport News Ferguson NlightN Holiday Event Series
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Starting Thanksgiving Day, enjoy the Ferguson NlightN Holiday Event Series in Newport News throughout the 2022 holiday season. NlightN, pronounced “enlighten”, will feature three main light-filled events. Celebration in Lights. This is the 30th season of Celebration in Lights. The Newport News...
"It's all about trust," News 3 tags along as Norfolk Sheriffs deliver Thanksgiving meals to families
NORFOLK, Va. — Over 100 of Norfolk's community members got a very special delivery just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday. "Let's go out there and let's put some smiles on people's faces!" exclaimed Norfolk Sheriff Joe Baron on Tuesday morning as he and his team stuffed over 100 fresh turkeys into the trunks of their deputy vehicles.
Norfolk's Grandy Village community joins together for Thanksgiving dinner; Organizers share hope for peace
NORFOLK, Va. — After a year of gun violence across Hampton Roads, the Norfolk Redevelopment and Housing Authority wants to start the new year with love and hope. Monday night, they fed 300 students, parents and folks from the Grandy Village neighborhood at Chesterfield Academy. Although they were enjoying...
VB non-profit saddled by volunteer shortage
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Volunteer numbers are down across the nation according to a Gallup poll. A non-profit in Virginia Beach is working hard to get back to its pre-pandemic volunteer numbers, so it can continue its potentially lifesaving work. “Everybody that connects with our program has a...
“I’m just thankful that he survived.” Chesapeake Mass shooting survivor’s mom grateful her son is alive
Jalon Jones is 24 years old and is an employee at Walmart in Chesapeake. Shupe says Jones has worked at the store for a year.
Family displaced after house fire in Hampton
HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton firefighters put out a fire not far from the Hampton Roads Center on Wednesday morning. An alert from the city said there was heavy fire and smoke coming from the eaves of a two-story building on the 20th block of West Big Sky Drive. Firefighters...
'It's disheartening' | Sentara doctors and nurses work around the clock to save lives
NORFOLK, Va. — It's a tragic scene that doctors and nurses say they prepare to take on at any moment but hope to never face. Seven people died in the mass shooting at the Chesapeake Walmart Tuesday night, including the shooter. Seven others got hurt, according to hospital leaders.
VB Winter Shelter helps homeless escape the cold
The city has partnered with several faith organizations, on a rotation, to provide shelter and meals.
As it gets colder, Hampton Roads homeless shelters are filling up fast
Many people are turning to homeless shelters for a place to stay. Some emergency shelters in Hampton Roads are filling up fast, too.
This 8-year-old in Gloucester had a different type of birthday wish.
GLOUCESTER, Va. — A birthday party for an 8-year-old typically consists of lots of presents, a party with friends and a themed cake. But for his birthday, Isaac O'Shields, a resident of Gloucester, wanted something different. He wanted to help his community for his special day. So, he asked...
Bonchon Keeps Growing in Virginia
With its crunch-out-loud Korean double-fried chicken, Bonchon is continuing to grow throughout the state of Virginia. The wildly popular restaurant, known for its crispy, hand-brushed Korean fried chicken, has announced a new opening at 1637 Hilltop West. Manish and Meenal Singh along with Sunny and Swati Trehan, current business partners and owners of the Norfolk Bonchon location, are opening this second restaurant together in the Hilltop West Shopping Center in Virginia Beach on November 22.
Norfolk families impacted by gun violence share Thanksgiving dinner
Some Norfolk families came together Monday for an early Thanksgiving dinner at Chesterfield Academy. Many of them have been impacted by gun violence and have suffered great losses due to violence.
Snow Globe Spectacular returns to Town Center in Virginia Beach
Town Center in Virginia Beach is bringing spreading the holiday cheer with their Snow Globe Spectacular.
Young Jeezy to perform in Norfolk for a special birthday tribute
The popular promoter, self-made music manager, & CEO of AMilly Entertainment, LLC., Capri Lawrence, is hosting a birthday bash with Jeezy as the headline. Capri is well-known for her events, well-loved for her support, & well-respected among men & women artists alike. When it comes to promoting & successfully receiving results, the bar is raised & Capri's consistency led to the manifestation of Jeezy performing at her birthday celebration.
Norfolk teen struck by hit-and-run driver is thankful to be home for the holidays
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The transport process is difficult, but mom and grandma don’t complain. Every Monday on the campus of Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters, 17-year-old Donasia Lee gets occupational therapy, and every other week she gets three days of physical therapy. “We are...
Turkey Trot to close several roadways in Virginia Beach
Turkey Trot to close several roadways in Virginia …. Chesapeake Walmart shooting: Victim’s sister say …. The victim, who's worked at the store for 20 years, had only been clocked in for about 10 minutes when he was shot. Read more: bit.ly/3tUDFbA. Chesapeake Walmart shooting: WAVY shares story of...
This Huge Christmas Shop in Virginia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. As the calendar nears December, Christmas gets closer. For those who want to prep for the holiday season, you might want to visit this huge Christmas shop in Virginia.
