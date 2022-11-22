ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Featured pets — Nov. 19

AVAILABLE FOR ADOPTION THIS WEEK are Jack, a male beagle, and Snickers, a female cat. Jack is a typical beagle; he loves to follow his nose. For most of Jack’s life, he was a working dog. When he would no longer hunt, his owner decided to relinquish him to the shelter. Jack has had limited interactions with people outside his previous family and can be a little shy when meeting knew people. Jack is still transitioning to indoor life, and we hope his next family shows him what it means to be a companion pet.
ClickOnDetroit.com

4 ways to keep your pets safe this Thanksgiving

Get-togethers and special occasions are for both families and their furry loved ones. Devan Bianco from Michigan Humane joined Michelle Oliver on “Live in the D” to share tips on how to keep your pets safe and happy this Thanksgiving. According to Bianco, it is important to remember...
studyfinds.org

Don’t forget your pet! 4 in 10 spend at least $50 on holiday gifts for their dog or cat

NEW YORK — Four in five pet owners are happy to simply be at home for the holidays with their pet, citing that their animal friend makes all holidays better (81%). A survey of 2,000 pet owners finds that as we approach the start of seasonal festivities and celebrations, families and single pet parents are extra focused on their animal companions during this time of year.
etvnews.com

November is Adopt a Senior Pet Month

It’s November, the month of Thanksgiving and all things pumpkin spice. What you may not know is that November is also Adopt a Senior Pet Month, shining a spotlight on the amazing dogs and cats “of a certain age” available at shelters and rescues across the country.
Grieving Family Chose To Turn Their Pet Golden Retriever Into A Rug- Taxidermy Firm Says Its Now Becoming More Popular

Recently, a family opted to create an eccentric family piece that would "allow their beloved dog to head home." An Australian taxidermy firm recently posted a video to their Instagram of a pet golden retriever. Some viewers are astonished that the golden retriever had passed away and "had been fashioned into an ornamental rug at the request of its family." [i]
Phys.org

Pets study: Feeding your furred friends dry food reduces their environmental impact

Cat and dog owners could significantly reduce the environmental impact of their pets' diets by feeding them dry food (consisting of kibble or biscuits) rather than wet food with higher water content, suggests a study of Brazilian pets published in Scientific Reports. The findings highlight how pet owners can feed their animals more sustainably while still providing them with sufficient nutrients and calories.
pethelpful.com

Precious Dog About to Be Returned to Shelter Has Us in Tears

Adopting a pet is a major responsibility because being a pet parent is not a simple job. Not only is it a years long commitment, but some animals can be more work than others, and adopting without doing prior research on the type of animal or breed can lead to some unpleasant surprises. One pup was briefly adopted by a family that was not prepared for her and was returned to the shelter a few days later.
DogTime

Dog Rescued With More Than 2 Pounds of Matted Fur

It’s pretty normal for some of us to slip up on our dog’s grooming from time to time. For dog parents with more hard-to-groom breeds, sometimes the constant shedding, brushing, and trimming can grow to be a little too much. But for most of us, the appropriate action to take when grooming gets to be […] The post Dog Rescued With More Than 2 Pounds of Matted Fur appeared first on DogTime.
DogTime

Reminder: Keep Your Dog Safe From Coyotes in the Winter

During the late winter months, you may see an uptick in coyote sightings. These omnivores breed during January and February and, consequently, tend to be more aggressive in this timeframe. Coyotes are also known for not discriminating against seemingly uninhabitable living areas; they like the city just as much as they like the woods.
DogTime

Dog Rescued From Puppy Mill Helps Other Dogs Get Over Fear of Humans

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) rescued miniature Goldendoodle Lolly from an Iowa puppy mill a year ago. She had matted fur, internal parasites, an infection, and dental disease when they rescued her, and after treatment went to the ASPCA Behavioral Rehabilitation Center (BRC) in North Carolina. She was avoidant toward human interaction and walking on a leash – understandable given her start in life.
CBS News

Why you should get pet insurance before winter

Ensuring your beloved pet is happy and healthy is your top priority for pet owners — and that often comes with a cost. Paying for food, toys, daycare and other necessities is just a small fraction of what you'll spend to keep your dog or cat safe and satisfied. Bills for veterinarian visits and unforeseen animal hospital trips should also be accounted for. That's why you shouldn't wait to get pet insurance, which enables you to get reimbursed for medical-related expenses.

