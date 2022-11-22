ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Fort Bend Star

Rosenberg water system to temporarily convert disinfectant from Dec. 5-19

The City of Rosenberg public water system will temporarily convert the disinfectant used in the distribution system from chloramine to free chlorine. The conversion will begin on December 5 and continue through December 19. During this period, residents may experience taste and odor changes associated with this type of temporary disinfectant conversion. The water is safe to drink, use for cooking, bathing, and other everyday uses.
ROSENBERG, TX
starcouriernews.com

New Hospital Tower opens in Baytown

BAYTOWN – Houston Methodist Baytown officially opened a new five-story building to patients last week. The new state-of- the-art tower is named Unity Tower and features 75 private rooms, an intensive care unit, and an entire floor dedicated to childbirth and obstetrics services. “This is an exciting time for...
BAYTOWN, TX
B93

Want Microblading? Do Your Research FIRST, Warns Texas Woman

This Houston, Texas woman shared a warning for those seeking a micro-blading procedure after she experienced a catastrophic outcome. First of all, kudos to this young woman for having the courage to share her story and her photos on her TikTok account and Facebook page after a beauty procedure took a botched turn which she said was "beyond embarrassing." However, she wanted to share so that no one else would have to go through this.
HOUSTON, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

What it’s like for a 988 crisis hotline counselor in Houston

Calls in Houston have spiked since the three-digit 988 lifeline launched this summer. The holidays can be a stressful time of year for many Houstonians. There's the added financial pressure of gift-giving in a year when most things are more expensive. There’s loneliness for people without friends and family.
HOUSTON, TX
Fort Bend Star

Memorial Hermann Sugar Land announces $231 million expansion

Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital this week announced that is expanding its campus to meet the growing needs of the region, with Fort Bend County's population expected to reach 1 million by 2027. Through a recently announced $231 million investment, the expansion project will include a large build-out of one...
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
KHOU

Child shot in Richmond, Fort Bend County authorities say

RICHMOND, Texas — A 3-year-old was shot Wednesday in the Richmond area, according to officials with the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office. The child was rushed to a nearby hospital after the shooting. Their condition is unknown. It's unclear what led up to the shooting or if anyone else...
RICHMOND, TX
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County grand jury indicts Houston woman accused of transporting stolen dogs in U-Haul

A Montgomery County grand jury has indicted a Houston woman accused of operating a dog transport business as a guise to sell stolen dogs. Tiara Alsaid, 26, was arrested Aug. 31 during a traffic stop in The Woodlands where four injured dogs were discovered in the back of a U-Haul. Alsaid is facing charges of animal cruelty and theft, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. She also had outstanding drug warrants in Brazos County, the sheriff’s office said.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX

