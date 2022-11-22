Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A homeowner was shot at by HPD officer after being mistaken for an armed intruderhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Things To Do In SE Houston Thanksgiving Weekend 2022: An Atypical ListMae A.Houston, TX
Dan Crenshaw declares war on drug cartelsAsh JurbergTexas State
Two dead in a possible gang-related shooting outside of a southwest Houston gas station by Taco Truckhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
5 Great Pizza Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Fort Bend Star
Rosenberg water system to temporarily convert disinfectant from Dec. 5-19
The City of Rosenberg public water system will temporarily convert the disinfectant used in the distribution system from chloramine to free chlorine. The conversion will begin on December 5 and continue through December 19. During this period, residents may experience taste and odor changes associated with this type of temporary disinfectant conversion. The water is safe to drink, use for cooking, bathing, and other everyday uses.
starcouriernews.com
New Hospital Tower opens in Baytown
BAYTOWN – Houston Methodist Baytown officially opened a new five-story building to patients last week. The new state-of- the-art tower is named Unity Tower and features 75 private rooms, an intensive care unit, and an entire floor dedicated to childbirth and obstetrics services. “This is an exciting time for...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Coalition for the Homeless awarded $5 million to curb homelessness for Houston families
The Coalition for the Homeless has been awarded a $5 million grant to curb homelessness for families here in Houston. Launched in 2018 by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, the Bezos Day 1 Families Fund grants money to organizations that support the immediate needs of young families. Mike Nichols, the president...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Man accused of manipulating Houston-area gas pump to get 390 gallons at reduced rate
A man was arrested this week and accused of using a remote device to manipulate the price of diesel fuel at a Houston-area gas station and pump nearly 400 gallons at a reduced rate. Miguel Perez Manzano, 33, of Houston, was arrested Monday and charged with the unlawful use of...
This small Texas city ranks no. 1 for diversity in U.S.
What are the most diverse cities in Texas?
Want Microblading? Do Your Research FIRST, Warns Texas Woman
This Houston, Texas woman shared a warning for those seeking a micro-blading procedure after she experienced a catastrophic outcome. First of all, kudos to this young woman for having the courage to share her story and her photos on her TikTok account and Facebook page after a beauty procedure took a botched turn which she said was "beyond embarrassing." However, she wanted to share so that no one else would have to go through this.
Officers shoot into Kingwood home while responding to medical alarm, HPD says
KINGWOOD, TEXAS - A homeowner’s home was shot up by police Wednesday in Kingwood, police said. The Houston Police Department was called around 10 p.m. to the home on August Hill Drive for reports of a panic medical alarm. Officers knocked on the front door, but no one answered...
Dan Crenshaw declares war on drug cartels
Republicans across Texas continue to pressure the Biden administration over perceived failures to protect the southern border of Texas. Last week, Abbott called for Congress to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.
Don't fall for it! Rosenberg police warn of common panhandler scam
ROSENBERG, Texas — If you've driven anywhere in and around Houston, you've seen them. They're at intersections across the city. Now, Rosenberg police are warning you not to fall for the scam. On Wednesday, police said they saw three people collecting money on Reading Road near I-69. They claimed...
Survey shows Houstonians are expected to spend nearly $1,600 per household this holiday season
Even though 42% of Houstonians said they're currently in a worse financial situation than in 2021, the survey found they plan to spend 14% more. Here's why.
houstonpublicmedia.org
What it’s like for a 988 crisis hotline counselor in Houston
Calls in Houston have spiked since the three-digit 988 lifeline launched this summer. The holidays can be a stressful time of year for many Houstonians. There's the added financial pressure of gift-giving in a year when most things are more expensive. There’s loneliness for people without friends and family.
Man tries to buy 800 gallons of gasoline for $8 but deputies stop him in Harris County
A man in Harris County is behind bars after being caught with 800 gallons of gasoline for which he paid eight dollars. Or tried to, at least.
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 reporter Danielle Grossman shares her mother’s battle with pancreatic cancer
HOUSTON – It’s a disease that has staggering statistics. The current five-year survival rate for pancreatic cancer is only 11%. November is pancreatic cancer awareness month. It’s an opportunity to educate the community about this deadly disease. My mother Lisa was the most welcoming, selfless, and kind...
Fort Bend Star
Memorial Hermann Sugar Land announces $231 million expansion
Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital this week announced that is expanding its campus to meet the growing needs of the region, with Fort Bend County's population expected to reach 1 million by 2027. Through a recently announced $231 million investment, the expansion project will include a large build-out of one...
Child shot in Richmond, Fort Bend County authorities say
RICHMOND, Texas — A 3-year-old was shot Wednesday in the Richmond area, according to officials with the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office. The child was rushed to a nearby hospital after the shooting. Their condition is unknown. It's unclear what led up to the shooting or if anyone else...
4 Texas Cities Among America's Most Dangerous Places
These cities have high rates of violent crimes.
KHOU
HPD gives details after officers shoot into Kingwood home with owner inside
HPD called around to the home on August Hill Drive for reports of a panic medical alarm. They started shooting when they saw a man inside with a gun, police say.
'They are working smarter, not harder': Why HPD says 'juggings' are on the rise
After a year and a half of rising catalytic converter thefts in Houston, police are seeing them trend down, making way for a rise in another crime.
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County grand jury indicts Houston woman accused of transporting stolen dogs in U-Haul
A Montgomery County grand jury has indicted a Houston woman accused of operating a dog transport business as a guise to sell stolen dogs. Tiara Alsaid, 26, was arrested Aug. 31 during a traffic stop in The Woodlands where four injured dogs were discovered in the back of a U-Haul. Alsaid is facing charges of animal cruelty and theft, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. She also had outstanding drug warrants in Brazos County, the sheriff’s office said.
A homeowner was shot at by HPD officer after being mistaken for an armed intruder
A homeowner had a close call after he was mistaken to be an intruder by a Houston Police officer responding to a panic alarm. According to Assistant Chief P. Cantu of the Houston Police Department, a panic alarm went off at the homeowner's home at 10:50 p.m.
