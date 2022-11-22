ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rogersville, AL

WAFF

Holidays in Huntsville: What to do, where to go

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - There are so many things to do in Huntsville around the holidays, it’s hard to keep up with everything. Our friend Jessica, also known as The Huntsville Mom, is sharing some of her favorite holiday traditions and new places to add to your bucket list this season!
WAFF

Switchfoot is bringing a ‘California Christmas’ to Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - As we’re all getting ready for the holidays, Switchfoot is preparing to bring everyone a very “California Christmas.”. The rock band is known for hits like “Meant to Live” and “Dare You to Move.” About 20 years later, the guys are still rocking out and making new music together.
WAFF

Local food bank helps before Thanksgiving

UAH Student's lawsuit that claims campus violates free speech proceeds. Crews with Huntsville Fire & Rescue responded to a fire at Polaris Industries on Nov. 22. Crews with Huntsville Fire & Rescue responded to a fire at Polaris Industries on Nov. 22. Tuesday incident between drivers leads to police presence...
WAFF

Manna House helps local families ahead of Thanksgiving

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - With Thanksgiving right around the corner, inflation is that one annoying guest you’ll have to welcome to the table this year. Director of Manna House, Fran Fluher says that the rise in food prices has caused a surge in the need for food assistance. “They’re...
The Cullman Tribune

Ashley Wilson named 2023 City Family of the Year

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Farm-City Committee held its annual Farm-City Banquet Thursday evening, Nov. 17, at Loft 212 downtown, where it named Ashley Wilson the 2023 City Family of the Year.   Wilson runs Curt’s Closet, the local nonprofit she founded to cope with the grief over the tragic loss of her youngest son Curt.   “I had no idea the true reason I had been invited to the Cullman County Farm-City event,” Wilson shared with The Cullman Tribune. “I was looking forward to an evening with friends and a wonderful dinner. To my surprise, they all did an amazing job keeping...
The Cullman Tribune

Pet of the Week: Trixie Darling

CULLMAN, Ala. – Volunteer Donna Ruttkay with the Cullman County Animal Shelter shares this week’s Cullman Tribune Pet of the Week: Trixie Darling.  Trixie Darling is an inquisitive feist mix. The sweet girl is approximately 2.5 years old and loves playing with her toys almost as much as she cherishes time with people.  Trixie understands and adheres to leash etiquette and is a joyful girl who loves life and everyone she encounters. She is expected to make an excellent companion and therapy dog.  Trixie’s adoption fee includes DHLPP vaccine, Bordetella vaccines, rabies vaccine, wormer, general exam at the vet and microchip. All animals are spayed or neutered prior to adoption.   Contact the Cullman County Animal Shelter at 256-734-5448 or cullmancountyanimalshelter@gmail.com  or visit the shelter at 935 Convent Road NE.    Former featured Pets of the Week, Clancy, Teddy Bear and Hannah have been adopted into families whose lives were positively impacted by the addition of their sweet new pups.   Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved. 
256today.com

Christmas on the River at Ditto Landing features Christmas Card Lane

HUNTSVILLE – It will be South Huntsville’s first Christmas on the River at Ditto Landing, and it is certain to become a South Huntsville tradition. The event is presented by Freedom Real Estate & Capital. Ditto Landing, the Madison County Commission and the South Huntsville Main Business Association...
thisisalabama.org

Whittle the day away at U.G. White Mercantile

U.G. White Mercantile in Athens really belonged on “The Andy Griffith Show.”. Andy and Barney could have discussed how speeders were ruining Mayberry as they kicked back and shaved off sweet curls of cedar in the store’s whittling corner. Sticks of wood still await whittlers at the old-timey...
The Wild Hunt

Tuscumbia “Festival of Yule” opposed by Christians

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. – Yesterday, TWH reported on the opposition being voiced online by some of the residents of the northwestern city of Alabama to the Yule-theme festival, depicting it as being “Satanic,” and encouraging people to voice their concerns at the local council meeting. TWH spoke yesterday...
WHNT News 19

Colbert County animal shelter offering free adoptions

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WHNT) — The Colbert County Animal Shelter is offering to waive adoption fees for adult animals. The shelter’s kennel manager, Jessica McGee told News 19 that the shelter is very overcrowded right now, which is stressful for many of their animals. “We were built to hold 40 dogs, 16 cats,” McGee said. […]
