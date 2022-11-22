Read full article on original website
‘Festival of Yule’ stirs controversy in Tuscumbia
The Festival of Yule, an ancient holiday festival to be held in Tuscumbia on December 3, has stirred controversy among local religious residents.
WAFF
Holidays in Huntsville: What to do, where to go
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - There are so many things to do in Huntsville around the holidays, it’s hard to keep up with everything. Our friend Jessica, also known as The Huntsville Mom, is sharing some of her favorite holiday traditions and new places to add to your bucket list this season!
WAFF
Switchfoot is bringing a ‘California Christmas’ to Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - As we’re all getting ready for the holidays, Switchfoot is preparing to bring everyone a very “California Christmas.”. The rock band is known for hits like “Meant to Live” and “Dare You to Move.” About 20 years later, the guys are still rocking out and making new music together.
WAFF
Local food bank helps before Thanksgiving
UAH Student's lawsuit that claims campus violates free speech proceeds. Crews with Huntsville Fire & Rescue responded to a fire at Polaris Industries on Nov. 22. Crews with Huntsville Fire & Rescue responded to a fire at Polaris Industries on Nov. 22. Tuesday incident between drivers leads to police presence...
WAFF
Manna House helps local families ahead of Thanksgiving
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - With Thanksgiving right around the corner, inflation is that one annoying guest you’ll have to welcome to the table this year. Director of Manna House, Fran Fluher says that the rise in food prices has caused a surge in the need for food assistance. “They’re...
Florence Lauderdale Animal Services wants to empty the shelter this holiday season
If you've been considering expanding your family to include a furry friend, this holiday season may be the perfect time to adopt. Florence Lauderdale Animal Services will be one of dozens of shelter nationwide participating in Bissell's Empty the Shelters event this December.
eastlauderdalenews.com
North Alabama Christmas Market, set for December 3-4 in Rogersville, will feature appearaces from ‘Waltons,’ ‘Little House’ actors
The first North Alabama Christmas Market is planned for Saturday and Sunday, December 3-4, at The Cotton Gin event center in Rogersville. This event will feature a number of actors from two of the most beloved shows in television history: “Little House on the Prairie” and “The Waltons.”
Ashley Wilson named 2023 City Family of the Year
CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Farm-City Committee held its annual Farm-City Banquet Thursday evening, Nov. 17, at Loft 212 downtown, where it named Ashley Wilson the 2023 City Family of the Year. Wilson runs Curt’s Closet, the local nonprofit she founded to cope with the grief over the tragic loss of her youngest son Curt. “I had no idea the true reason I had been invited to the Cullman County Farm-City event,” Wilson shared with The Cullman Tribune. “I was looking forward to an evening with friends and a wonderful dinner. To my surprise, they all did an amazing job keeping...
Tennessee homeowner says fungus from Jack Daniels barrel house killing trees, shrubs
A homeowner in Lincoln County says that Jack Daniels, the popular liquor distillery, is building warehouses that are creating an uncontrollable whiskey fungus that’s killing his plants and trees.
Inflation impacting local businesses in North Alabama
Experts say inflation is at an all-time high, and some mom-and-pop businesses are working day in and day out to keep their business alive.
Pet of the Week: Trixie Darling
CULLMAN, Ala. – Volunteer Donna Ruttkay with the Cullman County Animal Shelter shares this week’s Cullman Tribune Pet of the Week: Trixie Darling. Trixie Darling is an inquisitive feist mix. The sweet girl is approximately 2.5 years old and loves playing with her toys almost as much as she cherishes time with people. Trixie understands and adheres to leash etiquette and is a joyful girl who loves life and everyone she encounters. She is expected to make an excellent companion and therapy dog. Trixie’s adoption fee includes DHLPP vaccine, Bordetella vaccines, rabies vaccine, wormer, general exam at the vet and microchip. All animals are spayed or neutered prior to adoption. Contact the Cullman County Animal Shelter at 256-734-5448 or cullmancountyanimalshelter@gmail.com or visit the shelter at 935 Convent Road NE. Former featured Pets of the Week, Clancy, Teddy Bear and Hannah have been adopted into families whose lives were positively impacted by the addition of their sweet new pups. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
256today.com
Christmas on the River at Ditto Landing features Christmas Card Lane
HUNTSVILLE – It will be South Huntsville’s first Christmas on the River at Ditto Landing, and it is certain to become a South Huntsville tradition. The event is presented by Freedom Real Estate & Capital. Ditto Landing, the Madison County Commission and the South Huntsville Main Business Association...
thisisalabama.org
Whittle the day away at U.G. White Mercantile
U.G. White Mercantile in Athens really belonged on “The Andy Griffith Show.”. Andy and Barney could have discussed how speeders were ruining Mayberry as they kicked back and shaved off sweet curls of cedar in the store’s whittling corner. Sticks of wood still await whittlers at the old-timey...
WHNT-TV
Six North Alabama Counties Report 'Medium' COVID-19 Community Levels Ahead of Holiday Time
We are on the eve of the holiday season and Huntsville Hospital reports only a handful of patients are being treated for severe illness related to COVID-19. Six North Alabama Counties Report ‘Medium’ COVID-19 …. We are on the eve of the holiday season and Huntsville Hospital reports...
Muscle Shoals group giving away 50 Thanksgiving dinners
The Meeting House's founder Brian Hunt told News 19 one of his organization's main goals is to make an impact on the community.
Permits issued for $9.5 million Decatur 3M, $4 million Huntsville Hospital projects
Expansions at Decatur’s 3M plant and Huntsville Hospital are among the most expensive projects issued building permits in the last week. They are among four projects in the Huntsville area issued permits exceeding $1 million, according to Southern Exposure Information. The city of Decatur issued a permit for a...
Tuscumbia “Festival of Yule” opposed by Christians
TUSCUMBIA, Ala. – Yesterday, TWH reported on the opposition being voiced online by some of the residents of the northwestern city of Alabama to the Yule-theme festival, depicting it as being “Satanic,” and encouraging people to voice their concerns at the local council meeting. TWH spoke yesterday...
City, ministry work to revitalize Huntsville neighborhood that had fallen on hard times
Lincoln Community was a thriving Huntsville neighborhood 100 years ago. Workers from nearby Lincoln Mill, from which the neighborhood gets its name, called the streets in the area home. But like many of the older neighborhoods near Huntsville’s heart, the neighborhood fell on hard times when the cotton mill closed....
Colbert County animal shelter offering free adoptions
MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WHNT) — The Colbert County Animal Shelter is offering to waive adoption fees for adult animals. The shelter’s kennel manager, Jessica McGee told News 19 that the shelter is very overcrowded right now, which is stressful for many of their animals. “We were built to hold 40 dogs, 16 cats,” McGee said. […]
‘Buc-ee’s fever’: New location opens in Athens and it’s ‘just awesome’
They came from as far away as Indiana and Washington (the state, not the D.C.). They came with friends and they came alone and made friends. This was a pilgrimage to Athens in north Alabama. This was a pilgrimage to Buc-ee’s. The chain of gas stations that opened its...
