KITV.com
Concealed carry application process kicks off in Honolulu County
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The clock started on Sunday for some 600 applicants who have applied for a concealed carry permit in Honolulu County. The question, according to Honolulu Police Chief Joe Logan, has been: Are these measures too strict, or not strict enough?
HPD Chief outlines approved concealed carry license rules
After a public hearing and a lengthy debate, the Honolulu Police Department has begun processing concealed carry licenses this week. Honolulu Police Chief Joe Logan laid out those requirements Tuesday, Nov. 22.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hundreds of cars being turned away at Haena State Park on Kauai
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hundreds of cars are being turned away daily at Haena State Park, the Kauai Visitors Bureau said. The agency added many visitors don’t realize they need parking reservations — even if they are just hiking to Hanakapiai Falls. New rules went into effect three years...
civilbeat.org
Hundreds Of Honolulu Residential High Rises Fail To Meet ‘Acceptable’ Fire Safety Standards
More than 281 high-rise residential buildings in Honolulu have failed to pass a safety evaluation required by the city and are at greater risk from fire than new buildings, according to an analysis provided by the Honolulu Fire Department to the City Council this month. Only 21 of the buildings...
KITV.com
Honolulu leaders double down on effort to stand up Historic Preservation Commission
Earlier this month, the Honolulu City Council unanimously passed Bill 44, which calls on the city to set up a Historical Preservation Commission on Oahu. On Wednesday, Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi announced his intention to from the commission. Honolulu leaders double down on effort to stand up Historic Preservation Commission.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Authorities seek suspect accused of shooting dog on Oahu’s North Shore
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities are searching for a suspect accused of shooting a dog on Oahu’s north shore last week. The incident happened Nov. 17 around 4:30 p.m. Officials said an unknown person shot a dog with a firearm in the Waialua area. The dog was taken to a...
KITV.com
IHS hosts Homeward Bound 5k in Manoa in support of homeless outreach
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- As many Hawaii residents are just beginning their Thanksgiving preparations, others got an early start to the festivities. Early Thursday morning at Manoa Valley District Park, runners of all ages laced up their sneakers to help end Hawaii homelessness. Despite the heavy rain and strong winds, there...
KITV.com
Suspect in 2019 standoff in Pearl City neighborhood pleads ‘guilty’
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The man accused of shutting down a Pearl City neighborhood during a 15-hour standoff with police three years ago has pleaded guilty. Prosecutors say Wayman Kaua will be sentenced in March 2023 and could face 20 years.
hawaiinewsnow.com
HECO crews restore power to thousands in Kalihi area, Kailua
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - HECO crews have restored power to thousands of customers in the Kalihi area and Kailua Thursday afternoon. HECO officials said power was restored in Kalihi around 1:40 p.m. Officials said there were approximately 1300 customers without power at 11:40 a.m. It is unclear what caused the outage...
hawaiinewsnow.com
With a long local waitlist, ‘portability’ of Section 8 vouchers from other states draws concern
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Philadelphia woman recently bypassed the waitlist for public housing on Oahu and landed herself an apartment in Mililani. Timekia Palmer chose to “port” to Hawaii under the federal housing voucher program. It’s a feature under the Section 8 program called portability, allowing voucher holders...
Oahu red light camera citations begin rolling out
The Department of Transportation also released new video that showed two crashes caused by red light runners — both instances occurred well after the light turned red.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Look out for holiday thieves
A 58-year-old man was killed Monday night in a single-vehicle crash in Ewa Beach.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Transparency at HPD questioned after rising violent crime stats kept out of Waikiki safety summit talk
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In August, a gun scare in Waikiki sent beachgoers in a panic as an erratic suspect threatened officers. There was a similar scene in March when police took down a man threatening bystanders with a knife. Residents say crimes like these involving violent offenders are happening far...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Health Department now involved in lead probe at Oahu’s only public shooting range
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Multiple investigations are underway after blood tests showed almost the entire staff at Koko Head Shooting Complex has elevated lead levels. Hawaii Occupational Safety and Health has taken the lead on a probe into worker safety. The state Department of Health is also looking into potential environmental...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Police arrest man accused of armed robbery at Waipahu business
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man is facing robbery charges after being arrested in Waipahu. Honolulu police said 59-year-old Richard Moniz entered a business on Farrington Highway on Sunday afternoon. Authorities said Moniz claimed he had a weapon and demanded money. HPD said officers arrived on scene and took him into...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Man sentenced after setting ex-wife’s workplace on fire, threatening employees
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 41-year-old man who was convicted after setting his ex-wife’s workplace on fire and threatening employees with a gun was sentenced Tuesday to 25 years in prison. On Aug. 11, a jury found Casey Asato guilty on multiple charges, including arson, terroristic threatening and reckless endangering.
civilbeat.org
Honolulu Agency Steps Up Effort To Improve Permitting Process
The Honolulu Department of Planning and Permitting launched a new website on Wednesday, intended to improve its permitting process that has received complaints from homeowners and construction industry professionals for being too slow. The revamp comes as the department is under scrutiny following a bribery scandal, high turnover, understaffing and...
2 Native Hawaiian men guilty of hate crime
Local attorneys say they’ve never heard of the federal government prosecuting Native Hawaiians for hate crimes before this case
hawaiinewsnow.com
Former HCCC supervisor sentenced to 12 years in prison for 2015 beating of inmate
Hawaii enters a new era in concealed carry permit rules. Sunrise News Roundup (Nov. 21, 2022) Your top local headlines for Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. Joseph Recca, iconic Waikiki entertainer and cultural historian, dies. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Cultural historian, Hawaii recording artist and entertainer Joseph Recca has died,...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Police: Driver killed after mini truck hits light pole
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 58-year-old man was killed Monday night in a single-vehicle crash in Ewa Beach. Police said the crash happened about 7:30 p.m. on Renton Road. The man was traveling westbound in a mini truck when he apparently veered off the roadway and hit a light pole. Honolulu EMS said the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
