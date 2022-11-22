ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hundreds of cars being turned away at Haena State Park on Kauai

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hundreds of cars are being turned away daily at Haena State Park, the Kauai Visitors Bureau said. The agency added many visitors don’t realize they need parking reservations — even if they are just hiking to Hanakapiai Falls. New rules went into effect three years...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

IHS hosts Homeward Bound 5k in Manoa in support of homeless outreach

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- As many Hawaii residents are just beginning their Thanksgiving preparations, others got an early start to the festivities. Early Thursday morning at Manoa Valley District Park, runners of all ages laced up their sneakers to help end Hawaii homelessness. Despite the heavy rain and strong winds, there...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

HECO crews restore power to thousands in Kalihi area, Kailua

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - HECO crews have restored power to thousands of customers in the Kalihi area and Kailua Thursday afternoon. HECO officials said power was restored in Kalihi around 1:40 p.m. Officials said there were approximately 1300 customers without power at 11:40 a.m. It is unclear what caused the outage...
KAILUA, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Look out for holiday thieves

A 58-year-old man was killed Monday night in a single-vehicle crash in Ewa Beach. Transparency at HPD questioned after rising violent crime stats kept out of Waikiki safety summit ta. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. In August, a gun scare in Waikiki sent beachgoers in a panic as an erratic...
EWA BEACH, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Police arrest man accused of armed robbery at Waipahu business

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man is facing robbery charges after being arrested in Waipahu. Honolulu police said 59-year-old Richard Moniz entered a business on Farrington Highway on Sunday afternoon. Authorities said Moniz claimed he had a weapon and demanded money. HPD said officers arrived on scene and took him into...
WAIPAHU, HI
civilbeat.org

Honolulu Agency Steps Up Effort To Improve Permitting Process

The Honolulu Department of Planning and Permitting launched a new website on Wednesday, intended to improve its permitting process that has received complaints from homeowners and construction industry professionals for being too slow. The revamp comes as the department is under scrutiny following a bribery scandal, high turnover, understaffing and...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Police: Driver killed after mini truck hits light pole

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 58-year-old man was killed Monday night in a single-vehicle crash in Ewa Beach. Police said the crash happened about 7:30 p.m. on Renton Road. The man was traveling westbound in a mini truck when he apparently veered off the roadway and hit a light pole. Honolulu EMS said the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
EWA BEACH, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy