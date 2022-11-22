Read full article on original website
There was plenty of concern regarding the health of Ja Morant after he suffered a Grade 1 ankle sprain during the Memphis Grizzlies’ 121-110 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder this past Friday. Morant was deemed week-to-week, adding to the Grizzlies’ injury concerns after they lost shooting guard Desmond Bane earlier to a toe injury that’s expected to keep the 24-year old sharpshooter out for two to three weeks.
How to watch Seton Hall vs. Memphis: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time
The Memphis Tigers will take on the Seton Hall Pirates at 7:30 p.m. ET Thursday at State Farm Field House. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins. While not quite a landslide, the matchup between the Tigers and the VCU Rams on Sunday was still a pretty decisive one as Memphis wrapped it up with a 62-47 win at home. Guard Kendric Davis took over for Memphis, finishing with 26 points (a whopping 42% of their total) and seven assists.
Bucks' Mike Budenholzer questions how Giannis Antetokounmpo is officiated: 'The league needs to protect him'
MILWAUKEE --What would Milwaukee Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer be thankful for? Well, as far as basketball goes, a little more protection for his star player -- and, frankly, any player who may be the recipient of a hard foul. Giannis Antetokounmpo was on the receiving end of a Flagrant 1...
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Sacramento Kings: Live updates
Earlier this season, the Memphis Grizzlies went into a game against the Sacramento Kings as the hot team. The Kings were introducing a new lineup that added rookie Keegan Murray with hopes of providing a spark. Now the Grizzlies (10-7) are short-handed and the Kings are one of the hottest...
College basketball rankings: Creighton cracks top 10 in Top 25 And 1 after signature win over Arkansas
Literally no Creighton season has ever started with higher expectations than this one, evidence being that the Bluejays were a preseason top-10 team in the Associated Press poll last month for the first time in history. So far, things are going well. Creighton improved to 6-0 on Tuesday with a...
What the Grizzlies could offer the Nets in a potential Kevin Durant trade
Nets superstar Kevin Durant is committed to Brooklyn as of right now, but with recent comments that Durant made to Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes along with having requested a trade this past offseason, it’s possible that Durant could request another trade if this season starts going south. ESPN’s...
Lakers vs. Suns: Lineups, injuries and broadcast info for Tuesday
The Los Angeles Lakers play the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place. The Lakers have a three-game winning streak, and it will be put to the test in Arizona versus the team that reached the NBA Finals in 2021 and won a league-high 64 games last season. The Suns are a machine, and over the last couple of years, they’ve been greater than the sum of their parts.
Jamal Murray's Status For Pistons-Nuggets Game
Jamal Murray is listed as doubtful for Tuesday’s game between the Detroit Pistons and Denver Nuggets.
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Out Wednesday with illness
McCollum (illness) will not play in Wednesday's game versus the Spurs due to non-COVID illness. The reason for McCollum's absence likely suggests he's not in line for a long stay on the sidelines. Look for Jose Alvarado and Devonte' Graham to see additional minutes at point guard with McCollum out.
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Shines in return to action
Jokic (COVID-19 protocols) recorded 31 points (12-16 FG, 7-11 FT), 10 assists, nine rebounds, one block and one steal in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 110-108 loss to the Pistons. The Nuggets suffered a disappointing loss to the Pistons, but Jokic didn't show any signs of rust in his return from...
Cavaliers vs. Trail Blazers live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online
The Portland Trail Blazers will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday. The Cleveland Cavaliers will be strutting in after a victory while the Trail Blazers will be stumbling in from a defeat. It looks like Portland...
Live Updates: No. 18 Alabama Basketball vs No. 12 Michigan State at Phil Knight Invitational
The Crimson Tide faces it first test against a ranked opponent of the season in one of the elite tournaments in college basketball.
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Shell of self
Love registered zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), four rebounds and one assist over 12 minutes during Monday's 114-102 win over the Hawks. Love (thumb) was questionable entering the contest after missing Sunday's game, but he clearly wasn't comfortable in his return. No setbacks have been reported, but Love's status is worth monitoring. Cleveland's next game is Wednesday against Portland.
NBA Twitter reacts to Andrew Wiggins' season-high 31 point performance in win vs. Clippers
While their struggles on the road have been noted, the Golden State Warriors have quietly built a winning streak at San Francisco’s Chase Center. On Wednesday, the Warriors’ seven-game home winning streak was put to the test against the Los Angeles Clippers. With Kawhi Leonard and Paul George...
College basketball rankings: Arizona wins Maui Invitational title, moves up in Top 25 And 1
Arizona lost three of the top five scorers from last season's team — namely Bennedict Mathurin, Dalen Terry and Christian Koloko, each of whom was selected in the top 35 of the 2022 NBA Draft. So it's easy to understand why most assumed the Wildcats might not be as good this season as they were last season when they won the Pac-12 regular-season title and Pac-12 Tournament before securing a No. 1 seed in the 2022 NCAA Tournament.
Why Louisville is not good, plus an overstuffed Thanksgiving gambling guide for the holiday weekend
Thanksgiving Weekend has arrived, and there will not be a PM edition of the newsletter on Thursday or Friday this week. That's the bad news. The good news is that I love you, and there's no way I would send you into a holiday weekend full of sports without the picks to get you through it.
Dawson Garcia guides Minnesota into SoCal final vs. UNLV
There was a reason that Dawson Garcia's transfer to Minnesota was so highly touted by Golden Gophers fans. The former Marquette and North Carolina standout shot the Golden Gophers into the finals of the SoCal Challenge Monday night with a jump hook with 6.8 seconds left in overtime that boosted them past upset-minded Cal Baptist 62-61.
Guilford drops season opener to Memphis Frederick Douglass
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The Guilford Vikings dropped their season opener at the 205 Tip-off Classic Tuesday evening falling to Frederick Douglass High School of Memphis, Tennessee 71-53. Junior Cinco Gary led the Vikings with 19 points. Malachi Johnson added ten. The Vikings suffered a big blow early in the game when returning senior Mekhi Doby went […]
Tigers Basketball Insider: Love it or hate it, there's no controversy with Memphis' new court
Tigers basketball beat writer Parth Upadhyaya is a fan of Memphis’ new court but wants to know your thoughts.
