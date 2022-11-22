ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

ClutchPoints

Grizzlies star Ja Morant gets shocking injury update ahead of Kings game

There was plenty of concern regarding the health of Ja Morant after he suffered a Grade 1 ankle sprain during the Memphis Grizzlies’ 121-110 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder this past Friday. Morant was deemed week-to-week, adding to the Grizzlies’ injury concerns after they lost shooting guard Desmond Bane earlier to a toe injury that’s expected to keep the 24-year old sharpshooter out for two to three weeks.
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS Sports

How to watch Seton Hall vs. Memphis: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time

The Memphis Tigers will take on the Seton Hall Pirates at 7:30 p.m. ET Thursday at State Farm Field House. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins. While not quite a landslide, the matchup between the Tigers and the VCU Rams on Sunday was still a pretty decisive one as Memphis wrapped it up with a 62-47 win at home. Guard Kendric Davis took over for Memphis, finishing with 26 points (a whopping 42% of their total) and seven assists.
MEMPHIS, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lakers vs. Suns: Lineups, injuries and broadcast info for Tuesday

The Los Angeles Lakers play the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place. The Lakers have a three-game winning streak, and it will be put to the test in Arizona versus the team that reached the NBA Finals in 2021 and won a league-high 64 games last season. The Suns are a machine, and over the last couple of years, they’ve been greater than the sum of their parts.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Out Wednesday with illness

McCollum (illness) will not play in Wednesday's game versus the Spurs due to non-COVID illness. The reason for McCollum's absence likely suggests he's not in line for a long stay on the sidelines. Look for Jose Alvarado and Devonte' Graham to see additional minutes at point guard with McCollum out.
CBS Sports

Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Shines in return to action

Jokic (COVID-19 protocols) recorded 31 points (12-16 FG, 7-11 FT), 10 assists, nine rebounds, one block and one steal in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 110-108 loss to the Pistons. The Nuggets suffered a disappointing loss to the Pistons, but Jokic didn't show any signs of rust in his return from...
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Shell of self

Love registered zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), four rebounds and one assist over 12 minutes during Monday's 114-102 win over the Hawks. Love (thumb) was questionable entering the contest after missing Sunday's game, but he clearly wasn't comfortable in his return. No setbacks have been reported, but Love's status is worth monitoring. Cleveland's next game is Wednesday against Portland.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

College basketball rankings: Arizona wins Maui Invitational title, moves up in Top 25 And 1

Arizona lost three of the top five scorers from last season's team — namely Bennedict Mathurin, Dalen Terry and Christian Koloko, each of whom was selected in the top 35 of the 2022 NBA Draft. So it's easy to understand why most assumed the Wildcats might not be as good this season as they were last season when they won the Pac-12 regular-season title and Pac-12 Tournament before securing a No. 1 seed in the 2022 NCAA Tournament.
TEMPE, AZ
CBS Sports

Dawson Garcia guides Minnesota into SoCal final vs. UNLV

There was a reason that Dawson Garcia's transfer to Minnesota was so highly touted by Golden Gophers fans. The former Marquette and North Carolina standout shot the Golden Gophers into the finals of the SoCal Challenge Monday night with a jump hook with 6.8 seconds left in overtime that boosted them past upset-minded Cal Baptist 62-61.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Guilford drops season opener to Memphis Frederick Douglass

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The Guilford Vikings dropped their season opener at the 205 Tip-off Classic Tuesday evening falling to Frederick Douglass High School of Memphis, Tennessee 71-53. Junior Cinco Gary led the Vikings with 19 points. Malachi Johnson added ten. The Vikings suffered a big blow early in the game when returning senior Mekhi Doby went […]
ROCKFORD, IL

