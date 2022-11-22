Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Mannequin Killer: How Shane Schindler Got CaughtNikLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas-Why You Should Visit and Travel GuideAbigail's AdventuresLas Vegas, NV
UNLV's promising start to the season will officially end in failureEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
The US Government's Secret Airline That Flies To Area 51Matt LillywhiteLas Vegas, NV
Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez: sentenced to life in prison for murdering 7-year-old autistic sonLavinia ThompsonLas Vegas, NV
Related
Deion Sanders’ 2nd Divorce Continues to Haunt the Hall of Fame NFL Player Nearly a Decade Later
Deion Sanders and Pilar Biggers have been apart for over nearly a decade, but that hasn't stopped the divorce from haunting the Hall of Fame NFL player.
NFL World Stunned By Rams Cutting 2 Players Tuesday
The Los Angeles Rams have officially waived running back Darrell Henderson Jr. and linebacker Justin Hollins. Henderson, a former third-round pick for the Rams, had 283 rushing yards, 102 receiving yards and three total touchdowns this season. He has started in 28 games since 2019. Hollins, meanwhile, has started five...
CBS Sports
Rams could become first defending Super Bowl champion to be a 14-point underdog in Week 12 at Chiefs
The Rams could be on the wrong end of history when they visit the Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday. They are currently 14.5-point underdogs at Caesars Sportsbook. No defending Super Bowl champion has ever been a 14-plus-point underdog in a regular-season game. Entering this week, the largest spread ever by a reigning Super Bowl champion had been +13.5 by the 2018 Eagles at the Rams and 1995 49ers at the Cowboys. Both the Eagles and 49ers actually won those games outright.
iheart.com
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
CBS Sports
LOOK: Former NFL wide receiver Brandon Marshall gets Patriots tattoo after losing bet to Julian Edelman
Former NFL wide receiver Brandon Marshall, who played two seasons with the New York Jets, made a bet with New England Patriots legend Julian Edelman ahead of their former teams' game last Sunday. The Patriots beat the Jets, 10-3, and as a result Marshall has some brand new ink on his right arm.
Vikings Coach Kevin O’Connell Reveals Inspiration From Bill Belichick
Thursday’s matchup between the Vikings and the Patriots will feature an interesting head coaching matchup. Minnesota is 8-2 and New England is 6-4 heading into Thanksgiving, but the game is highlighted by a lot more than just the team’s records. Week 12 will feature a matchup between a former Patriots backup quarterback going up against his former head coach.
Five Memorable Players To Play For Both Patriots, Bills
The New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills maintain a fierce rivalry, one that dates all the way back to 1960. And several players have seen both sides of the ongoing divisional duel. Here are five memorable players who called both Western New York and Foxboro, Mass. home at points...
Once forbidden, gambling now embraced by NFL
Gambling has gone from the forbidden topic in the NFL to a key part of the league’s present and future. The days of lobbying against widespread legalized sports betting, preventing broadcast partners from even discussing point spreads and even prohibiting players from holding a fantasy football convention because it was at a casino are firmly in the past.
Tom Brady Reportedly Being Investigated in Texas Over Promotion of FTX
Tom Brady and other celebrities are at the center of a Texas investigation related to the promotion of FTX. The... The post Tom Brady Reportedly Being Investigated in Texas Over Promotion of FTX appeared first on Outsider.
5 things that stood out in the Vikings' win over Patriots
The defense showed up when it mattered most.
KARE
Vikings to host first-ever Thanksgiving home game vs. Patriots
MINNEAPOLIS — Football is a Thanksgiving Day tradition, and the Minnesota Vikings have been part of that tradition many times. However, this year's Thursday night game against the New England Patriots will be the first Thanksgiving Day home game in Vikings history. They're 6-2 on the football-fueled holiday, last playing at Detroit in 2017. The Patriots are 3-2, all on the road. Their previous appearance was a win over the Jets in 2012.
Vikings fans treated to delicious home victory on Thanksgiving
MINNEAPOLIS – Minnesota Vikings fans didn't have to travel far to cheer on their team Thursday night.U.S. Bank Stadium hosted its first-ever Thanksgiving game, and Minnesotans showed up to celebrate."We are celebrating the Vikings, we are celebrating Thanksgiving, we are very thankful for the Vikings," said Rochester resident Hayley Boyum.A pair of fans dressed in Turkey costumes, with the Vikings logo on their backs, traveled from Sioux Falls, South Dakota to cheer on the Vikings."We drove four hours to be here, and we've gone to a game like the last four, five years," said turkey Brandi Ramey. "First Thanksgiving game...
Bill Belichick Can Expose the NFL’s Most Overrated Team by Taking Down His Former Quarterback
Bill Belichick faces former Patriots QB Kevin O'Connell and the Vikings on Thanksgiving night. The post Bill Belichick Can Expose the NFL’s Most Overrated Team by Taking Down His Former Quarterback appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Flashback: Vikings Defeat Patriots in 1997
The 8-2 Minnesota Vikings and the 6-4 New England Patriots are set to face off tonight for some Thanksgiving football at U.S. Bank Stadium. Minnesota is coming off a very rough 40-3 loss at home against the Dallas Cowboys, while New England is coming off a 10-3 home win against the New York Jets and are currently on a three-game winning streak.
Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell is thankful for his time in New England ahead of Thanksgiving Patriots game
Thanksgiving is upon us, and there will be plenty of debate once more about the merit of the holiday given its origin. Nonetheless, people agree that this season is one for gratitude, and Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell definitely has a lot to be thankful for especially with his team running away with the NFC North crown with an 8-2 record.
Stanford, Florida State look for faster starts after losses
Two teams that failed to answer an early wake-up call get a chance to rebound under similar circumstances Friday afternoon
NFL Officially Makes John Madden a Part of Thanksgiving Day Games
The NFL has officially turned the third Thursday in November into the 'John Madden Thanksgiving Celebration.' Here's what you need to know. The post NFL Officially Makes John Madden a Part of Thanksgiving Day Games appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NFL Q&A: Super Bowl LVII start time, channel, date, and the halftime show
Super Bowl LVII will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, home of the Arizona Cardinals. It is
Phil Simms, of CBS Sports, on what fans can expect from the NFL's Thanksgiving lineup
It is the 88th year of the American tradition of Thanksgiving football. The NFL's three game slate includes the Bills vs. Lions, Giants vs. Cowboys, and Patriots vs. Vikings. CBS Sports' Phil Simms joins CBS Mornings with a breakdown of what fans could expect from the match ups.
Maryland launches legal online sports betting ahead of holiday sports season
Sports betting was legalized in Maryland on May 18, 2021, and launched at in-person locations on Dec. 9. With mobile sports wagering now launched, Maryland residents won't be required to register in person to bet on their favorite teams and the biggest games. The launch comes at an interesting time...
Comments / 0