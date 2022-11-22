Read full article on original website
Group files emergency motion to stop Oregon gun control law
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A gun rights group, sheriff and gun store owner filed an emergency motion in federal court late Wednesday seeking to stop enforcement of one of the strictest gun control laws in the nation. The gun control measure narrowly approved by Oregon voters is set go into effect on Dec. 8. A judge on Thursday scheduled a hearing on the motion for Dec. 2. The Oregon Firearms Foundation, Sherman County Sheriff Brad Lohrey and Adam Johnson, owner of Coat of Arms Firearms, sued the Oregon governor and attorney general on Nov. 18 saying Measure 114 is unconstitutional. Backers say banning large-capacity magazines will save lives and argue the measure will reduce suicides.
Oklahoma deputy wounded, man killed in Thanksgiving shooting
BUFFALO, Okla. (AP) — Authorities say a 30-year-old man was killed and an Oklahoma sheriff’s deputy was wounded during a Thanksgiving shooting in the northwest of the state. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says it’s investigating the shooting in Buffalo between sheriff’s deputies and a man who had attempted to enter a building with a shotgun. Harper County Sheriff’s deputies were called around 6:30 a.m. Thursday to a residential part of the town of 1,000 people. Investigators say the armed man fled and then shot at the deputies who returned fired and killed him. They say the deputy is hospitalized in stable condition.
Next act for Palin unclear after Alaska House losses
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Republican Sarah Palin re-emerged in Alaska politics over a decade after resigning as governor with hopes of winning the state’s U.S. House seat. She had unbeatable name recognition, the backing of former President Donald Trump and an unrivaled ability to attract national media attention. But she struggled to catch fire with voters and ran what critics saw as a lackluster campaign against a breakout Democrat who pitched herself as a regular Alaskan and a Republican backed by state GOP leaders. Palin lost two elections this year for the House seat to the Democrat, Mary Peltola, who is Yup’ik and with her win in the special election became the first Alaska Native to serve in Congress.
