JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Republican Sarah Palin re-emerged in Alaska politics over a decade after resigning as governor with hopes of winning the state’s U.S. House seat. She had unbeatable name recognition, the backing of former President Donald Trump and an unrivaled ability to attract national media attention. But she struggled to catch fire with voters and ran what critics saw as a lackluster campaign against a breakout Democrat who pitched herself as a regular Alaskan and a Republican backed by state GOP leaders. Palin lost two elections this year for the House seat to the Democrat, Mary Peltola, who is Yup’ik and with her win in the special election became the first Alaska Native to serve in Congress.

ALASKA STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO