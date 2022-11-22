ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

spectrumnews1.com

Former Gov. John Y. Brown to lie in state in Capitol rotunda

FRANKFORT, Ky. — The public is invited to pay their respects to former Gov. John Y. Brown Jr., who will lie in state in the Capitol rotunda beginning Tuesday, Nov. 29 from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. ET. The Brown family will host a public visitation from 3 p.m...
FRANKFORT, KY
spectrumnews1.com

More than 50 Kentucky schools close because of the flu

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — So far this month, more than 50 schools have closed in Kentucky and 186,500 students have been impacted by illness, according to the Kentucky School Boards Association. “This is different from a snow day. Sometimes you can see a snow day coming and anticipate a possible...
LOUISVILLE, KY

