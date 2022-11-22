Donald Trump’s former accountant testified this week that the former president once reported losing upwards of $1 billion in two years on his taxes, RadarOnline.com has learned.Donald Bender, the former accountant for the Trump Organization, testified under oath on Tuesday before the Manhattan Supreme Court in connection to the criminal tax fraud case against the ex-president’s organization.According to the New York Post, Bender confirmed Trump reported losing a whopping $900 million between 2009 and 2010.“Do you recall in 2010 Donald Trump had losses of almost $200 million on his personal tax returns?” Susan Hoffinger, the Manhattan Assistant District Attorney, asked...

NEW YORK STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO