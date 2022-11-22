ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business Insider

Student-loan borrowers who applied for Biden's debt relief shouldn't have to worry about living with 'crushing student loan debt as a result of a court challenge,' the nation's largest labor federation says

President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan is currently paused after two court rulings. A major labor federation "is extremely disappointed in the partisan legal effort" to stop relief for borrowers. The White House is reportedly considering extending the current payment pause as the cases play out. Millions of student loan...
MSNBC

Judge blocking Biden’s student loans relief made a glaring error

At the end of this summer, President Joe Biden made good on a campaign pledge by announcing a plan that would erase approximately $430 billion of the $1.6 trillion in student debt held in this country. But last week, a Trump-appointed federal judge concluded that Biden’s student loan relief program is an illegitimate use of presidential authority, a ruling that brings into clearer focus a battle between a frustrated president, a recalcitrant Congress and the federal judiciary.
TheDailyBeast

Amy Coney Barrett Rejects Second Attempt to Block Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness

Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett has rejected a second challenge to President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program. The decision doesn’t change the appeals court ruling to temporarily block the program, but does keep the increasingly partisan Supreme Court removed from the legal battle. Barrett first rejected a challenge to the program Oct. 20, just a day before the ruling was blocked by an appeals court. Biden announced the program in August, forgiving up to $20,000 in debt from student loan borrowers. Although the program is on hold, the Biden administration continues to encourage those eligible to apply for forgiveness.
Business Insider

Biden's Education Department 'will hold onto' student-loan borrowers' debt cancellation applications so it can 'quickly process their relief once we prevail in court,' the White House says

A federal judge in Texas struck down Biden's student-debt relief on Thursday. The White House said the Education Department will hold onto borrowers' information during this time. The administration is appealing the decision and is confident its debt relief will prevail in court. President Joe Biden's student-loan forgiveness suffered a...
Fortune

Student loan borrowers are confused if they should cancel their refund requests now that Biden’s forgiveness plan is blocked

Stick your refund in a savings account—better yet, a high-yield account—until the future of debt relief is more clear. With President Joe Biden’s one-time student loan forgiveness plan put on hold by two different federal courts, borrowers are left with a number of questions about the future of their student debt. A big one: What do they do if they requested a refund for payments made during the pandemic?
RadarOnline

Donald Trump's Tax Returns Show Ex-Prez Lost Nearly $1B In Two Years, Former Accountant Testifies

Donald Trump’s former accountant testified this week that the former president once reported losing upwards of $1 billion in two years on his taxes, RadarOnline.com has learned.Donald Bender, the former accountant for the Trump Organization, testified under oath on Tuesday before the Manhattan Supreme Court in connection to the criminal tax fraud case against the ex-president’s organization.According to the New York Post, Bender confirmed Trump reported losing a whopping $900 million between 2009 and 2010.“Do you recall in 2010 Donald Trump had losses of almost $200 million on his personal tax returns?” Susan Hoffinger, the Manhattan Assistant District Attorney, asked...
CBS Sacramento

What student loan borrowers need to know after a federal court struck down Biden's forgiveness program

(CNN) -- Student loan borrowers are now waiting indefinitely to see if they'll receive debt relief under President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness program after a federal judge in Texas struck down the program on November 10, declaring it illegal.The Department of Justice immediately appealed to the 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals. But that case will have to play out before the Biden administration can cancel any federal student loan debt under the program.While the Biden administration has faced several legal challenges to the student loan forgiveness program since it was announced in August, the November 10 ruling is the most...
