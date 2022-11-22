ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, KY

Mary Ann Noll Endowed Scholarship Fund gives first award

The Mary Ann Noll Endowed Scholarship Fund has awarded its first scholarship to a student to attend the Community Montessori School in Covington. Community Montessori serves children from pre-kindergarten through junior high, ages 3 through 14. The school offers educational opportunities to students from outside of Covington and from within the city.
COVINGTON, KY
Newport Central Catholic High School launches $13 million capital campaign

NEWPORT, Ky. — On Monday, Newport Central Catholic High School announced the launch of a $13 million capital campaign for facility upgrades and an on-campus athletic complex. According to a news release from the school, 17 generous donors have already committed $7.8 million to this endeavor, while the remainder...
NEWPORT, KY
Which area high schools send the most students to UC?

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - The University of Cincinnati celebrated its largest enrollment in history at the start of 2022-2023 fall semester, a count just shy of 48,000, but it wasn’t the only record to fall in the school’s 200-year history. UC welcomed its largest incoming first-year class...
CINCINNATI, OH
Henry Hosea House hosting fifth annual holiday charity drive

The Newport soup kitchen, Henry Hosea House, is hosting its fifth annual Holiday Hope Charity Drive on Dec. 3, from 10 a.m. to noon to collect winter essentials for community members in need. The charity drive will take place at 9th and Monmouth streets in Newport, across from Carabello Coffee....
NEWPORT, KY
Polly Campbell: Cherishing traditions with a flip to something new

There’s a principle about people that their best attributes are the flip side of their worst. Marry the charming, spontaneous man and find out he’s hard to count on. Your mother is supportive, but you wish she weren’t so intrusive. Perhaps it’s true of cities, too. I...
CINCINNATI, OH
Newport East Row Victorian Christmas Tour and Tea returns

The Annual East Row Victorian Christmas Tour and Tea is returning on the first weekend in December to the East Row Historic District in Newport. Residents will be opening their historic homes to the public, just in time for the Christmas season. The tour includes eight homes scattered around the Historic District.
NEWPORT, KY
‘Style’ is in her name and her work

At a time when many of her peers were still figuring out what they wanted to do after college, Brittany Styles had already started her own business. “I’ve always been very creative,” the Alexandria resident said. “I was always redecorating my room or making handmade decorations for my birthday parties. As I got older, I started seeing people on TV who did this for a living.”
Vote for the LINK nky Team of the Week – Nov. 14 – 20

The nominations are in for the next LINK nky Team of the Week competition. To be the winning team, fan votes play a heavy role, along with consideration from our sports team here at LINK. Nominations are reader-submitted or recommended by our sports team. Our Team of the Week program...
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY
Northern Kentucky woman wins $1M lottery scratch off

DRY RIDGE, Ky. (WXIX) - A woman from Dry Ridge parlays $30 into $1 million playing the Kentucky Lottery. She says she won $30 on a Jackpot Fortune ticket and then went to the store to cash it. That’s when she says she noticed a new $50 (500X) ticket so...
DRY RIDGE, KY

