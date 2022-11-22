Read full article on original website
Men’s Basketball: Key scored 19, Ohio State cruises past Cincinnati 81-53 in Maui InvitationalThe LanternColumbus, OH
Plans For Costco Closings in 2023Joel EisenbergSpringdale, OH
5 Great Pizza Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Bengals Star Receiver Could Return Much Sooner Than ExpectedOnlyHomersCincinnati, OH
As Planned, Costco Store Closed This Week Has Been ReplacedJoel EisenbergSpringdale, OH
WCPO
Lakota Local Schools settles lawsuit with resident who was not allowed to speak at board meeting
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — The Lakota Local School District’s school board voted unanimously this week to approve a settlement of a lawsuit from a resident who was denied the opportunity to speak during a board meeting in September regarding the allegations against Superintendent Matt Miller. According to the...
linknky.com
Mary Ann Noll Endowed Scholarship Fund gives first award
The Mary Ann Noll Endowed Scholarship Fund has awarded its first scholarship to a student to attend the Community Montessori School in Covington. Community Montessori serves children from pre-kindergarten through junior high, ages 3 through 14. The school offers educational opportunities to students from outside of Covington and from within the city.
WLWT 5
Newport Central Catholic High School launches $13 million capital campaign
NEWPORT, Ky. — On Monday, Newport Central Catholic High School announced the launch of a $13 million capital campaign for facility upgrades and an on-campus athletic complex. According to a news release from the school, 17 generous donors have already committed $7.8 million to this endeavor, while the remainder...
Dr. O’dell Owens, distinguished physician and public health advocate, dies suddenly at age 74
Dr. O’dell Owens, former president and CEO of Interact for Health, died suddenly Wednesday at the age of 74. Owens served as Hamilton County Coroner in 2004, becoming the first African American to serve in an executive office in the county’s history. In 2010, he became president of...
linknky.com
The best around: Covington Latin School recognized as one of the Best Schools in America for 2023
Covington Latin School, a co-educational, Catholic, accelerated, college preparatory middle and high school, was recognized as the top-ranked Catholic school in Kentucky, according to Niche.com. They also claimed the “Best Private School” in Northern Kentucky, with a state-wide rank of fourth in Kentucky. These accolades come on the heels of...
WKRC
Which area high schools send the most students to UC?
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - The University of Cincinnati celebrated its largest enrollment in history at the start of 2022-2023 fall semester, a count just shy of 48,000, but it wasn’t the only record to fall in the school’s 200-year history. UC welcomed its largest incoming first-year class...
WLWT 5
Surprisingly large budget gap has Northern Kentucky University students on edge
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. — As a junior at Northern Kentucky University, the recent past for Andrew Walsh has been highlighted by waves of information that can best be described as unsettling. "It's still a shock to hear about, like, all of it that’s been happening so fast," Walsh said....
WLWT 5
Tri-state schools close ahead of break with RSV, the flu and COVID-19 circulating
OXFORD, Ohio — The combination punches of RSV, the flu and COVID-19 have knocked out classes at another school as the Talawanda district canceled classes Monday and Tuesday. It comes after Lockland Schools closed on Friday, with Thanksgiving less than a week away. In Kentucky, 30 districts have had...
Fox 19
Anderson restaurant plans fundraiser for late teen and Good Samaritan
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A local restaurant is hosting a fundraiser to a teenager who died after being hit by a car as well as the man who died after stopping to help him. The fundraiser for Eli Jones and Douglas Stansell will be held at the Beechmont Avenue...
linknky.com
Henry Hosea House hosting fifth annual holiday charity drive
The Newport soup kitchen, Henry Hosea House, is hosting its fifth annual Holiday Hope Charity Drive on Dec. 3, from 10 a.m. to noon to collect winter essentials for community members in need. The charity drive will take place at 9th and Monmouth streets in Newport, across from Carabello Coffee....
Employee had active arrest warrants for months while supervising local inmates
The River City Correctional Center hired a 'resident supervisor' who was on probation for robbery. A second employee supervised inmates for three months while she had warrants for her arrest.
Fox 19
What stores are open and closed in Greater Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky on Thanksgiving
CINCINNATI (ENQUIRER) - Before you grab your reusable shopping bags, you should know that some of the largest grocery stores and chains across the U.S. announced they will be closed on turkey day. It’s not just grocery stores. Banks and schools will also be closed for the federal holiday.
linknky.com
Need to feed out-of-town fam this weekend? Try these NKY restaurants
Thanksgiving is a great time to bring family and friends to Northern Kentucky, and while everybody will fill up with turkey on Thursday, you still have to eat the other days of the weekend. Let’s take a look at some of the restaurants you have to show your loved ones...
moversmakers.org
Polly Campbell: Cherishing traditions with a flip to something new
There’s a principle about people that their best attributes are the flip side of their worst. Marry the charming, spontaneous man and find out he’s hard to count on. Your mother is supportive, but you wish she weren’t so intrusive. Perhaps it’s true of cities, too. I...
WLWT 5
Couple who named a son after Dr. O'dell Owens honors him for helping them start a family
CINCINNATI — A Liberty Township couple said they have the late Dr. O'dell Owens to thank for their four sons. Owens was a renowned fertility doctor who later held several high profile positions across Cincinnati and Hamilton County, including county coroner and president of Cincinnati State. He died Wednesday...
linknky.com
Newport East Row Victorian Christmas Tour and Tea returns
The Annual East Row Victorian Christmas Tour and Tea is returning on the first weekend in December to the East Row Historic District in Newport. Residents will be opening their historic homes to the public, just in time for the Christmas season. The tour includes eight homes scattered around the Historic District.
linknky.com
‘Style’ is in her name and her work
At a time when many of her peers were still figuring out what they wanted to do after college, Brittany Styles had already started her own business. “I’ve always been very creative,” the Alexandria resident said. “I was always redecorating my room or making handmade decorations for my birthday parties. As I got older, I started seeing people on TV who did this for a living.”
linknky.com
Vote for the LINK nky Team of the Week – Nov. 14 – 20
The nominations are in for the next LINK nky Team of the Week competition. To be the winning team, fan votes play a heavy role, along with consideration from our sports team here at LINK. Nominations are reader-submitted or recommended by our sports team. Our Team of the Week program...
Fox 19
Northern Kentucky woman wins $1M lottery scratch off
DRY RIDGE, Ky. (WXIX) - A woman from Dry Ridge parlays $30 into $1 million playing the Kentucky Lottery. She says she won $30 on a Jackpot Fortune ticket and then went to the store to cash it. That’s when she says she noticed a new $50 (500X) ticket so...
Fox 19
Violent end to early Thanksgiving morning fight between 2 Cincinnati-area brothers
SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A fight between two Cincinnati-area brothers early Thanksgiving morning ended with one falling on scissors and the other under arrest, an arrest report shows. Tylar Combs, 22, is accused of striking his brother several times inside a home on Brittany Drive at about 12:30 a.m....
