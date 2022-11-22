ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
newschain

Stop-and-search powers introduced in Manchester after boy, 17, stabbed to death

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48JiMc_0jKM2xgo00

Stop-and-search powers have been introduced in an area of Manchester after a 17-year-old boy died in a stabbing.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said the Section 60 has been put in place from Tuesday until 5pm on Wednesday covering parts of the Withington and Burnage area.

The powers mean officers can stop and search anyone in the area during that time.

The force said officers were alerted to a stabbing on Southlea Road in Withington shortly after 11.30am on Tuesday.

The teenager was taken to hospital but died a short time later.

Police said they do not believe the attack was random and their inquiries suggest there is no threat to the wider public.

As well as the fatal stabbing, the temporary additional powers under Section 60 have been brought in in response to other recent knife crime-related incidents, GMP said.

I would like to take this opportunity to encourage anyone who knows or suspects someone is carrying a weapon to report it before it’s too late

Superintendent Helen Critchley said: “We understand the use of a Section 60 can cause concern to residents, however, we use these powers only when proportionate and necessary which I believe is the case today.

“Please be reassured that we are doing all we can to keep you safe. We have deployed extra uniformed and non-uniformed officers to the area to support the investigation team and the community, and I want members of the public to know that they can approach officers and talk to them if they have any questions or concerns.

“The force is working with partner agencies to fight, prevent and reduce knife crime so I would like to take this opportunity to encourage anyone who knows or suspects someone is carrying a weapon to report it before it’s too late.”

Detective Superintendent Neil Jones of GMP South Manchester Division urged anyone with information in relation to the 17-year-old’s death to come forward.

He said: “If anyone has any information about this incident or has any concerns, I encourage you to speak to these officers. They are there to help and support you. This can also be done anonymously via Crimestoppers.

“I also ask anyone who has dash cam or CCTV footage from this area to contact us on 0161 856 1995 quoting incident 1125 of 22/11/2022.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Mother whose young children perished in fire has also died

The mother of two young children killed in a house fire in Nottingham on Sunday has also died, police have said. Fatoumatta Hydara, 28, had been on life support after the blaze in Fairisle Close, Clifton, in the early hours of Sunday. She and her two daughters Naeemah Drammeh, aged...
newschain

Three teenagers arrested after 17-year-old stabbed to death

Three teenagers have been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 17-year-old boy in Manchester. Kyle Hackland was stabbed to death at about 11.30am on Southlea Road in Withington on Tuesday. Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said a teenager handed himself in to North Manchester police station at about...
newschain

Accused nurse went salsa dancing the night after ‘murder bid’, court told

Lucy Letby went salsa dancing the night after she allegedly attempted to murder a baby boy, a court has heard. She is said to have intentionally added insulin to the infant’s intravenous feed bag, less than 24 hours after she allegedly murdered his twin brother on the neo-natal unit of the Countess of Chester Hospital.
The Independent

Police officers served with ‘management action’ over mother and daughter murders

Five officers have been served with “management action” by the police watchdog over missed opportunities to prevent the deaths of a mother and daughter in the West Midlands.The Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said West Midlands Police (WMP) let chances to “take positive action” slip for Khaola Saleem, 49, and her daughter Raneem Oudeh, 22, in the months before they were stabbed to death by Ms Oudeh’s ex-partner on August 27 2018.Following the conclusion of a three-week inquest into their deaths on Friday, the watchdog said they had served nine officers with misconduct notices and found a case to answer...
BBC

Sheffield: Dog shot dead in street after owner attacked

Police shot dead a dog in the street after it attacked its owner and went on the loose, prompting nearby schools to keep pupils inside. The woman was "severely bitten" on the arm in the Fox Lane area of Sheffield at about 14:00 GMT on Tuesday. Officers said the dog...
The Independent

Man arrested after Nottingham flat fire leaves two children dead

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after two young children died and a woman was left critically injured in a fire at a flat in Nottingham.The blaze broke out in the first-floor flat of a two-storey building in Fairlisle Close, Clifton, at around 3.17am on Sunday.A woman, thought to be in her thirties, and two children, aged three and one, were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation before being taken to the Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham.The two children were pronounced dead at the hospital, Nottinghamshire Police said, while the woman remains in a critical condition.A...
The Independent

Asylum seeker under investigation for raping teenager ‘missing’ from Home Office hotel

An asylum seeker under investigation for raping a teenage boy is on the run after fleeing a Home Office-approved hotel in Buckinghamshire, it has been claimed.Police had detained the 39-year-old man in a hotel in Waltham Forest on 5 October after reports a teenage boy had been attacked.The suspect was taken into custody and questioned before being bailed to return on a date in early January.The suggestion the man had gone missing was revealed by Tory MP Greg Smith during a Commons debate on Wednesday. Mr Smith told the Commons: “Buckinghamshire Council learned third-hand from a London borough just...
The Independent

Family of teenager left in wheelchair after gang stabbing call for end to knife crime

The family of a teenage knife crime victim who effectively died on the street in Brixton, south London, for nearly an hour have called for an end to knife crime after his two attackers were given life sentences.James Bascoe-Smith was 16 when he was attacked by Leon Rashid and Taiquane Lewis last February and has been left in a wheelchair, with life-changing injuries, after the incident.He was a completely innocent victim of the gang stabbing.“I urge people who carry knives to stop,” Rachel Duncan, James’s aunt, said after the sentencing.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Road blocked in London after three people were stabbed in North LondonTory minister criticises ‘cheek’ of complaints from illegal migrants over conditionsWaving bus passengers stop behind journalist during live report on strike disruption
BBC

Leeds: Three arrested as man dies after pub incident

Three arrests have been made after a man died following an incident at a city centre pub in Leeds. Officers who were called to The Regent pub, in Kirkgate, at about 14:10 GMT on Saturday found the man unresponsive and he died later in hospital, police said. Those arrested in...
The Independent

Son-in-law jailed for murdering great-grandmother in her bed

A former plumber who sexually assaulted and murdered his elderly mother-in-law has been jailed for life.Simon Parks, 52, strangled 79-year-old Mari O’Flynn as she lay in bed at the home they shared in Newport, Gwent.Parks, an alcoholic, held a long-term grunge against the mother-of-three and a few months after she moved into the mid-terrace property he shared with her daughter, he left.However, just five days before the killing on May 24 this year Parks had returned to the house in Leach Road in Bettws.Cardiff Crown Court was told Parks had been drinking heavily before and after the murder – making...
The Independent

Police name two teenagers who died when they were struck by a car

Police have released the names of two teenagers who died when a car struck a group of people, leaving two other victims with life-threatening injuries.Liberty Charris, aged 16, and 19-year-old Ben Corfield, were both pronounced dead at the scene on the A457 Oldbury Road in Oldbury, near Birmingham, on Sunday night.West Midlands Police said specialist liaison officers are offering support to the families of Liberty and Ben.A police statement said the families wished to be left to grieve in private, and asked people not to speculate on social media about the circumstances of the collision, or to post footage.#UPDATE |...
BBC

Three charged after boy attacked in Warwick

Three youths have been charged over an attack that left a teenager with life-changing injuries to his face. Police said he was attacked in a field at the back of St Michael's Hospital in Warwick on 15 October. Two boys, aged 15 and 16, will appear before Warwick Crown Court...
BBC

Birmingham police find dog dragged by mobility scooter

A dog seen on social media video being dragged behind a woman's mobility scooter is now in the RSPCA's care. The footage, believed to have been recorded in the Erdington area of Birmingham, shows the animal being pulled by a lead attached to the scooter's rear. It also shows the...
BBC

Tip-off leads authorities to huge fly-tipping site in Liverpool

A tip-off from the public has stopped tonnes of waste being fly-tipped in an empty warehouse, a council has said. Liverpool City Council said it was told a site in the north of the city was being set up as an illegal dump. A joint operation with police and the...
newschain

Detectives get extra 24 hours to question triple murder blaze suspect

Detectives have been given another 24 hours to question a man held in connection with the murder of a mother and her two young children. Fatimah and Naeemah Drammeh, three and one, died in an arson attack at their flat in Fairisle Close, Clifton, Nottingham, in the early hours of Sunday.
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
168K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy