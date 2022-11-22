Read full article on original website
Sub Cetate Hotels | Places to Stay in Sub Cetate
Sehr schön und gemütlich! Nagyon szép és kellemes! Foarte frumos si comfortabil!. Sehr gute und gemütliche Standort. Personal sehr freundlich und hilfsbereit. Zimmer sind gut ausgerichtet.Küche, Esszimmer, Terrasse und Hof sind groß und gemütlich. Nicht geeignet für Leute die extra Wünsche haben, so wie Badewanne, Extra-Großzimmer, stumme Hunde, usw. Das ist ein Unterkunft für einfache und normale menschen. Auf jeden fall, sehr empfehlenswert.
Slovenian Istria Hotels | Places to Stay in Slovenian Istria
Discover the best hotels in Slovenian Istria, Slovenian Littoral Region including Hotel Piran, Hotel Marina, Barbara Piran Beach Hotel & Spa, Hotel Fiesa, Art Hotel Tartini, Dependences - San Simon Resort, Hotel Grand Koper, Hotel Keltika, Vodisek Hotel, Hotel Bio. 1. Hotel Piran. Stjenkova ulica 1, Piran 6330 Slovenia. Excellent.
The best available hotels & places to stay near Ream
Discover the best hotels in Ream, Sihanoukville Province including Koh Thmei Resort, Ream Beach Guesthouse, Tep Apsara Beach Guesthouse, Sealong Bay Zhongqi Conifer Hotel, Prince Island Hotel. 1. Koh Thmei Resort. Koh Thmei Island Islands, Ream 18108 Cambodia. Excellent. 57%. Good. 24%. Satisfactory. 13%. Poor. 5%. Terrible. 2%. Overall Ratings.
Cisnadie Hotels | Places to Stay in Cisnadie
The guesthouse is situated in Cisnadie, only 15 minutes drive from Sibiu. The location is tranquil and beautiful: lots of flowers in the garden, gazebo to eat outside, small creek and the forest nearby. The room and the entire property are spotless. Ana, the owner, is a perfect host and we look forward to come back and "recharge".
Novaci Hotels | Places to Stay in Novaci
Discover the best hotels in Novaci, Gorj County, Southwest Romania including Casa Renti, Casa de vacanta Madalina, Casa de vacanta Motata, Pensiunea Alexia, Casa Divine Novaci, Pensiunea Remus, Pensiunea Bogdan, Pensiunea Adrian, Pensiunea Mihaela, Pensiunea Mihaela. 1. Casa Renti. Strada Parangului nr 2, Novaci 215300 Romania. Excellent. 100%. Good. 0%
Trstena Hotels | Places to Stay in Trstena
Discover the best hotels in Trstena, Zilina Region including Oravsky Haj Garden Hotel & Resort, Penzion Skorusina, Hotel Rohac, Hotel Pristav, Penzion Ustie, Penzion Rosnicka Liesek. 1. Oravsky Haj Garden Hotel & Resort. Brezovica 370, Trstena 2801 Slovakia. Excellent. 57%. Good. 24%. Satisfactory. 16%. Poor. 3%. Terrible. 0%. Overall Ratings.
The 10 best hotels in Lower Carniola Region, Slovenia
Discover the best hotels in Lower Carniola Region including Hotel Balnea Superior, Domacija Novak, Guesthouse Novak, Seruga Tourist Farm, Hotel Center Novo mesto, Hotel Ostarija-Herbelier, Hotel Kristal, Gostilna Pension Les, Hotel Toplice - Terme Catez, Hotel Dolenjc, Vila Castanea. 1. Hotel Balnea Superior. Zdraviliski trg 7, Dolenjske Toplice 8350 Slovenia.
Polovragi Hotels | Places to Stay in Polovragi
Discover the best hotels in Polovragi, Gorj County, Southwest Romania including Pensiunea Castania, Casa din Salcami, Conacul Caterinei, Conacul Domnitei, Pensiunea Castania, Casuta din Padurea de Salcami, Pensiunea Ana-Maria. 1. Pensiunea Castania. Poiana Manastirii, Polovragi 217365 Romania. Excellent. 56%. Good. 33%. Satisfactory. 6%. Poor. 0%. Terrible. 6%. Overall Ratings. 4.5...
The 6 best hotels in Loutsa, Greece
Discover the best hotels in Loutsa, Preveza Region, Epirus including Selini Hotel, Flevas' Mill Apartments, Ocean View Rooms, Nastas Apartments, Aperanto House Paralia Loutsas, Solymar. 1. Selini Hotel. Loutsa 48062 Greece. Excellent. 69%. Good. 23%. Satisfactory. 0%. Poor. 0%. Terrible. 8%. Overall Ratings. 4.5 based on 13 reviews. Selini hotel...
St. Pauls Hotels | Places to Stay in St. Pauls
Discover the best hotels in St. Pauls, Province of South Tyrol, Trentino-Alto Adige including Huebenburg, Residence Paulserhof, Appartements Peter Paul, Weingut Stuck, Obstbauernhof Bundschuh. 1. Huebenburg. Missianerweg 1/B, 39057 St. Pauls Italy. Excellent. 100%. Good. 0%. Satisfactory. 0%. Poor. 0%. Terrible. 0%. Overall Ratings. 5 based on 8 reviews. Apartments...
Eldorado Hotels | Places to Stay in Eldorado
Discover the best hotels in Eldorado, State of Sao Paulo including Pousada Arapassu, Pousada Rural Ouro Verde, Piramide Hotel, Hotel Eldorado, Pousada Arapassu. Estrada Eldorado-Taquari, Km 7, s/n, Eldorado, State of Sao Paulo 11960-000 Brazil. Excellent. 62%. Good. 27%. Satisfactory. 8%. Poor. 2%. Terrible. 1%. Overall Ratings. 4.5 based on...
Kalianda Hotels | Places to Stay in Kalianda
Km 45 Jl. Trans Sumatra Kawasan Krakatoa Nirwana Resort, Kalianda 35551 Indonesia. Three star eco friendly resort in Kalianda - South Of Lampung that close with Merak Blantung Bay , face to rajabasa mountain integrated with 5 km white sand of our beach property that perfect for holiday , honeymoon , meeting , gathering or outbound.
Ziguinchor Region Hotels | Places to Stay in Ziguinchor Region
Discover the best hotels in Ziguinchor Region, Casamance including Esperanto Lodge, Hotel Kadiandoumagne, Le Flamboyant Hotel, Casa Motel, Campement Ile D Egueye, Esperanto Lodge, Atlantic Abene, Le Kibalaou, Fromager Lodge, Hotel Cisko Centre. 1. Esperanto Lodge. Plage de l'Esperanto Lodge, Kafountine 00001 Senegal. Excellent. 82%. Good. 13%. Satisfactory. 2%. Poor.
5 Top-Rated Hotels in Tre Fontane, Campobello di Mazara, Province of Trapani, Sicily
Via Tonnara Fontana, 91021 Tre Fontane, Campobello di Mazara, Sicily Italy. The Zahira Resort & Village is situated in Campobello di Mazara (Trapani) in a still “untamed” area in Sicily located near Selinunte. Boasting an “Arabian Nights” atmosphere, the Zahira Resort & Village, has 84 rooms, two restaurants and four bars, in addition to offering a red sandy beach and excursions in discovery of an uncontaminated area brimming over with history and culture.
7 Top-Rated Hotels in Tokunoshima, Oshima-gun, Kagoshima Prefecture, Kyushu
Discover the best hotels in Tokunoshima, Oshima-gun, Kagoshima Prefecture, Kyushu including Hotel Lexton Tokunoshima, Yugaku Resort Kimukura, Hotel Sunset Resort, Hotel Grand Ocean Resort, Minshuku Kongobaru, Pension Sora, Hotel New Nishida. 1. Hotel Lexton Tokunoshima. 7459 Kametsu, Tokunoshima-cho, Oshima-gun 891-7101 Kagoshima Prefecture. Excellent. 30%. Good. 48%. Satisfactory. 19%. Poor. 4%
The 10 best hotels in Passo de Torres, Brazil
Av. Beira Mar, 232, Passo de Torres, State of Santa Catarina 88980-970 Brazil. A Pousada Aventura attracts tourists who want to explore the Torres/RS and Passo de Torres/SC beaches for being an affordable, comfortable and safe place, close to the shore, with just sand dunes standing between us and the sea. The hostel is three blocks away from the Mampituba River and two blocks away from the Morto River, which is a convenient location for practicing sports and leisure activities, in addition to being a quiet and safe spot. For those yearning for more, we offer surfboards and bodyboards for rental, as well as fishing equipment, bicycles, kayaks and a dune buggy, in addition to trips to the Itaimbezinho canyons.
Vipava Hotels | Places to Stay in Vipava
Discover the best hotels in Vipava, Inner Carniola Region including Farm Stay Ferjancic, Na Hribu-Zorz, Majerija, Boutique Rooms& Winery Zorz, Theodosius Forest Village, Borea Rooms - Sobe Budanje, Sobe Pilih. 1. Farm Stay Ferjancic. Gradishche pri Vipavi 11a, Vipava 5271 Slovenia. Excellent. 100%. Good. 0%. Satisfactory. 0%. Poor. 0%. Terrible.
9 hotels in Ambarita: Best hotel deals for 2023
Jl. Samosir Ambarita, Ambarita, Samosir Island 22395 Indonesia. Tuk-Tuk Timbul, which means "Arising Peninsula", is located at the shore line of Lake Toba between the well known peninsula "Tuk Tuk Siadong" and the village of Ambarita. We, the family Siallagan, started to build up this place in the seventies as it was still just a bare rock in the lake making it suitable for nice bungalows. Over the years it has become what it is now - a little paradise for those who like it quiet, a little bit hidden and familial rather than busy and fancy. Generally all of our bungalows are basic, suitable for guests that are looking for non-expensive accommodation rather than for pricy international standard hotels. This is being reflected in our room rates. Our luxury is our great natural spot, hidden and quiet, where you won't find disturbing boat traffic or even road noises.
10 hotels in Prekmurje Region: Best hotel deals for 2023
Discover the best hotels in Prekmurje Region including Radin Superior Hotel, Hotel Belmur, Hotel Termal, Panonska Vas, Apartments Moravske Toplice, Hotel Livada Prestige, Terme Vivat, Hotel Ajda, Maj Inn, Guesthouse Pri Storklji. 1. Radin Superior Hotel. Zdravilishko naselje 12, Radenci 9252 Slovenia. Excellent. 19%. Good. 35%. Satisfactory. 34%. Poor. 6%
Top 10 hotels in Songan, Indonesia
Discover the best hotels in Songan, Kintamani, Bangli, Bali including Volcano Hostel, Bali Sunrise Villas & Restaurant, Mapa Lake View Bungalow, N'jung Bali Camp, Samsara Homestay, Mapa Lake View Bungalow, Lingga Mount Batur GuestHouse, Tegal Suci Guest House, Soul Mount Batur, N'jung Bali Camp. 1. Volcano Hostel. Jl. Serongga, Songan,...
