Estrada Geral Alto Cedros, Rio dos Cedros, State of Santa Catarina 89121-000 Brazil. The Pousada is surrounded by the forest and by the jumps and streams that flow leaving a perfect sound to pack moments of rest and contemplation. The architecture of the LindnerHof is a detail apart, the internal environment of the main building retains the same structure as the old sawmill built in the mid-1950s. The machinery is still preserved to keep the family history alive. The Fireplaces, together with their rustic furnishings, are reminiscent of the mountain climate, while the glass windows give guests an incredible view of the jump and all the beautiful nature that surrounds us. We have 3 lodging options: our comfortable suites overlooking the waterfall; The cottage is perfect for a couple or family; The Barn, a beautiful country house with capacity for up to 14 people. We offer very comfortable accommodation amid a rustic and natural environment.

2 DAYS AGO