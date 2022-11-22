Read full article on original website
9 hotels in Ambarita: Best hotel deals for 2023
Jl. Samosir Ambarita, Ambarita, Samosir Island 22395 Indonesia. Tuk-Tuk Timbul, which means "Arising Peninsula", is located at the shore line of Lake Toba between the well known peninsula "Tuk Tuk Siadong" and the village of Ambarita. We, the family Siallagan, started to build up this place in the seventies as it was still just a bare rock in the lake making it suitable for nice bungalows. Over the years it has become what it is now - a little paradise for those who like it quiet, a little bit hidden and familial rather than busy and fancy. Generally all of our bungalows are basic, suitable for guests that are looking for non-expensive accommodation rather than for pricy international standard hotels. This is being reflected in our room rates. Our luxury is our great natural spot, hidden and quiet, where you won't find disturbing boat traffic or even road noises.
10 hotels in Prekmurje Region: Best hotel deals for 2023
Discover the best hotels in Prekmurje Region including Radin Superior Hotel, Hotel Belmur, Hotel Termal, Panonska Vas, Apartments Moravske Toplice, Hotel Livada Prestige, Terme Vivat, Hotel Ajda, Maj Inn, Guesthouse Pri Storklji. 1. Radin Superior Hotel. Zdravilishko naselje 12, Radenci 9252 Slovenia. Excellent. 19%. Good. 35%. Satisfactory. 34%. Poor. 6%
7 hotels in Yautepec: Best hotel deals for 2023
Discover the best hotels in Yautepec, Central Mexico and Gulf Coast including Casa Bella Hotel Boutique, Hotel Colonial, Hotel San Carlos, Hotel Aquetzalli, Hotel El Naranjo, Rancho Macloy Hotel Spa & Social Events, Casa Bella Hotel Boutique. 1. Casa Bella Hotel Boutique. Carretera Yautepec - Ticuman - Jojutla km 8.5...
5 hotels in Montricher-Albanne: Best hotel deals for 2023
Albanne Centre du Village d'Albanne, 73870 Montricher-Albanne France. Looking for a place to stay in Montricher-Albanne? Then look no further than La Gamelle, a hotel that brings the best of Montricher-Albanne to your doorstep. Guests have access to a sun terrace while staying at La Gamelle. In addition, La Gamelle offers a lounge, which will help make your Montricher-Albanne trip additionally gratifying. And, as an added convenience, there is free parking available to guests. While you’re here, be sure to check out Auberge Narcisse, one of the French restaurants that can be found in Montricher-Albanne, which is a short distance from La Gamelle. We’re sure you’ll enjoy your stay at La Gamelle as you experience everything Montricher-Albanne has to offer.
5 hotels in Penjamo: Best hotel deals for 2023
Discover the best hotels in Penjamo, Central Mexico and Gulf Coast including Hotel San Miguel Penjamo, Collection O Real De Piedra, Hotel Siena, Hotel Colonial Penjamo, Hotel San Miguel Penjamo. 1. Hotel San Miguel Penjamo. Calle Santos Degollado 137, Penjamo 36900 Mexico. Excellent. 50%. Good. 20%. Satisfactory. 0%. Poor. 20%
10 hotels in Logan City: Best hotel deals for 2023
Discover the best hotels in Logan City, Brisbane Region, Queensland including The Meadowbrook Hotel, Johnson Road Motel, Browns Plains Motor Inn, Econo Lodge Waterford, Springwood Motor Inn, Nightcap at Springwood Hotel, Springwood Tower Apartment Hotel, Browns Plain Hotel, McNevins Motel Loganholme, Hotel Gloria. 1. The Meadowbrook Hotel. 1-7 Logandowns Dr...
8 hotels in Terras de Bouro: Best hotel deals for 2023
Avenida Doutor Paulo Marcelino 62, Terras de Bouro 4840-100 Portugal. My husband & I went here tonight for a meal. Granted it was a Mon night & we didn't expect a busy restaurant. We in fact were the only ones there, so you would think they would be pleased to see us?? Not the case, we were greeted with a can't be bothered attitude! The menu was in Portuguese, so we decided to go for the chefs special, easy option. The dish was practically in edible!!! We were SO disappointed as reviews were good. We have eaten in many areas of Portugal & this dish was by far the worst!
The 10 best hotels in Nugegoda, Sri Lanka
Discover the best hotels in Nugegoda, Western Province including Breeze Of Paradise, White Cottage, Colombo Tree House, Amali Residence, De Novo, Breeze of Paradise Elite, The Loft Colombo, Water Park Residencies, Nugegoda House, Hostel Jubilee. 1. Breeze Of Paradise. 35/8a, Meegahawatta Road Gangodawila, Nugegoda 10250 Sri Lanka. Excellent. 87%. Good.
The best available hotels & places to stay near Sadova
Discover the best hotels in Sadova, Dolj County, Southwest Romania including Pension Dor de Munte, Pensiunea Casa Alex, Pensiunea Casa-Stefanel, Casa Severin, Pensiunea Vranis, Pensiunea Casa Alex, Pensiunea Ioana. 1. Pension Dor de Munte. Nr 546A, Sadova 727470 Romania. Excellent. 60%. Good. 25%. Satisfactory. 5%. Poor. 0%. Terrible. 10%. Overall...
Cisnadie Hotels | Places to Stay in Cisnadie
The guesthouse is situated in Cisnadie, only 15 minutes drive from Sibiu. The location is tranquil and beautiful: lots of flowers in the garden, gazebo to eat outside, small creek and the forest nearby. The room and the entire property are spotless. Ana, the owner, is a perfect host and we look forward to come back and "recharge".
7 hotels in Sasso di Castalda: Best hotel deals for 2023
Discover the best hotels in Sasso di Castalda, Province of Potenza, Basilicata including Guarda Che Luna, Borgo Manca Suite, Guarda Che Luna, Terra Del Sasso Suites, B&B Casa Laurenza, A Casa a Chiazza, Terra Del Sasso Suites. 1. Guarda Che Luna. Via San Nicola 18, 85050 Sasso di Castalda Italy.
The 9 best hotels in Catas Altas, Brazil
Rua do Campo, 79, Catas Altas, State of Minas Gerais 35969-000 Brazil. Rua Azaleia 115 Vista Alegre, Catas Altas, State of Minas Gerais 35969-000 Brazil. I loved this place! The owners took excellent car of is, the rooms are ample and comfortable, beautiful views, good WiFi connection. Nice breakfast and they are always ready to offer a cerveja or pinga. They have a small and well kept pool. Full TV service. Rooms have a small balcony. And secure parking.
The 6 best hotels in Stari Bar, Montenegro
Starobarska Carsija 243, Stari Bar, Bar Municipality 85000 Montenegro. Modern and luxury apartments where every detail was given attention and traditional-rustic image of the hotel represent a fusion which will leave you with most beautiful memories of Old Bar. The beauty of the hotel is surpassed only by the view of the castle of Old town of Bar and beautiful coastline of Adriatic Sea and Skadar Lake.
Sub Cetate Hotels | Places to Stay in Sub Cetate
Sehr schön und gemütlich! Nagyon szép és kellemes! Foarte frumos si comfortabil!. Sehr gute und gemütliche Standort. Personal sehr freundlich und hilfsbereit. Zimmer sind gut ausgerichtet.Küche, Esszimmer, Terrasse und Hof sind groß und gemütlich. Nicht geeignet für Leute die extra Wünsche haben, so wie Badewanne, Extra-Großzimmer, stumme Hunde, usw. Das ist ein Unterkunft für einfache und normale menschen. Auf jeden fall, sehr empfehlenswert.
The 6 best hotels in Salvaterra de Magos, Portugal
Discover the best hotels in Salvaterra de Magos, Santarem District, Central Portugal including Salvaterra Country House & Spa, Casa Robusto, Salvacasa, Casa do Massapez, Por do Sol Guesthouse, Guest House Ribatejo. 1. Salvaterra Country House & Spa. Estrada Nacional 114-3 nº 839, Salvaterra de Magos 2120-194 Portugal. Excellent. 100%
Trstena Hotels | Places to Stay in Trstena
Discover the best hotels in Trstena, Zilina Region including Oravsky Haj Garden Hotel & Resort, Penzion Skorusina, Hotel Rohac, Hotel Pristav, Penzion Ustie, Penzion Rosnicka Liesek. 1. Oravsky Haj Garden Hotel & Resort. Brezovica 370, Trstena 2801 Slovakia. Excellent. 57%. Good. 24%. Satisfactory. 16%. Poor. 3%. Terrible. 0%. Overall Ratings.
The 6 best hotels in Bidor, Malaysia
Loong Fatt Hotel is an excellent choice for travelers visiting Bidor, offering a romantic environment alongside many helpful amenities designed to enhance your stay. A 24 hour front desk is one of the conveniences offered at this small hotel. If you are driving to Loong Fatt Hotel, parking is available. While visiting Bidor, you may want to try some dumplings at one of the nearby restaurants, such as Pun Chun Restaurant. Enjoy your stay in Bidor!
Slovenian Istria Hotels | Places to Stay in Slovenian Istria
Discover the best hotels in Slovenian Istria, Slovenian Littoral Region including Hotel Piran, Hotel Marina, Barbara Piran Beach Hotel & Spa, Hotel Fiesa, Art Hotel Tartini, Dependences - San Simon Resort, Hotel Grand Koper, Hotel Keltika, Vodisek Hotel, Hotel Bio. 1. Hotel Piran. Stjenkova ulica 1, Piran 6330 Slovenia. Excellent.
The 10 best hotels in Inner Carniola Region, Slovenia
The warm attitude of the owners and the desire to help you in every way. The room ..is clean and pleasant. The mattress is comfortable .wifi is good.private parking.Very close for visiting Postojna caves and predjama castel. Jamska cesta 30 in the heart of the Postojna Cave Park, Postojna 6230...
The 6 best hotels in Loutsa, Greece
Discover the best hotels in Loutsa, Preveza Region, Epirus including Selini Hotel, Flevas' Mill Apartments, Ocean View Rooms, Nastas Apartments, Aperanto House Paralia Loutsas, Solymar. 1. Selini Hotel. Loutsa 48062 Greece. Excellent. 69%. Good. 23%. Satisfactory. 0%. Poor. 0%. Terrible. 8%. Overall Ratings. 4.5 based on 13 reviews. Selini hotel...
