Jl. Samosir Ambarita, Ambarita, Samosir Island 22395 Indonesia. Tuk-Tuk Timbul, which means "Arising Peninsula", is located at the shore line of Lake Toba between the well known peninsula "Tuk Tuk Siadong" and the village of Ambarita. We, the family Siallagan, started to build up this place in the seventies as it was still just a bare rock in the lake making it suitable for nice bungalows. Over the years it has become what it is now - a little paradise for those who like it quiet, a little bit hidden and familial rather than busy and fancy. Generally all of our bungalows are basic, suitable for guests that are looking for non-expensive accommodation rather than for pricy international standard hotels. This is being reflected in our room rates. Our luxury is our great natural spot, hidden and quiet, where you won't find disturbing boat traffic or even road noises.

