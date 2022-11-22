Read full article on original website
5 Great Pizza Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
This Middle-of-Nowhere Kentucky General Store is Worth the Drive from any Corner of the StateTravel MavenRichmond, KY
Road-trip to Wilmore & Nicholasville: Jessamine County's jewelsRachelle WrightNicholasville, KY
University of Kentucky Conducting Borderline Personality Disorder Treatment Study for Kentucky ResidentsAmarie M.Lexington, KY
Dominion Senior Living hosting an open house at its Frankfort, Kentucky location on Nov. 17Amarie M.Frankfort, KY
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Richmond, KY
Founded in 1798, Richmond is a remarkable travel destination for its contribution to American history. The founder, Colonel John Miller, founded the city after finding the good spring water and friendly natives within the area captivating. The city is also the site of the Battle of Richmond, which occurred in...
fox56news.com
Former Ky. senator becomes Tenn. Department of Health commissioner
State Senator Ralph Alvarado will be the new commissioner for the Tennessee Health Department effective Jan. 16.
fox56news.com
Salad shop pays homage to 'The Hammer'
Kentucky attorney Darryl Isaacs has gone viral for his salads, now a Louisville shop has named a salad after him.
fox56news.com
Changes coming to Lexington’s Railbird Festival
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – With the 2023 Railbird Festival slated for June 3-4 at The Infield at Red Mile, festival officials have announced improvements to the experience. Officials said they’re taking steps to address past concerns about the event including food and drink, shade, water stations, and more:
fox56news.com
Eastern Kentucky University student charged with rape
An EKU student has been charged with first-degree rape following instances that occurred between October 2021 and the fall of 2022. According to the complaint warrant obtained by FOX 56 News, 21-year-old Thomas Haroules allegedly sexually assaulted his then-girlfriend on three occasions.
spectrumnews1.com
Henry County farmer hopes to preserve farmland. Angel's Envy wants to turn it into a tourism spot
HENRY COUNTY, Ky. — The bourbon industry continues to grow in Kentucky, and Henry County will soon start seeing more activity. In October, the county approved a zone change recommendation for Angel’s Envy Distillery. Right now, Angel’s Envy operates a farm in Henry County. That farm is next...
fox56news.com
UK responds after racist assault, gives update on resources
Following a recent violent and racist assault at the University of Kentucky and students repeated calls for change — President Eli Capilouto gave an update on the university's ongoing diversity and inclusion efforts.
fox56news.com
Partial human, skeletal remains found near Paris Pike and I-75
According to the coroner's office, the partial skeletal remains have been identified as human and Coroner Gary Ginn confirmed this is an ongoing death investigation to search for additional remains.
WKYT 27
Free Thanksgiving meals available throughout Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - If you want a Thanksgiving meal, there are plenty of places around Lexington to find one, free of charge. From 5 to 7 Wednesday evening, the Lexington Rescue Mission hosting a dinner at Broadway Christian Church. “We wanted to make sure we are here for tonight,...
fox56news.com
Say goodbye to the last gas-powered full-size SUV
In the past, Cadillac mostly reserved its V-series treatment for its high-end sedans and coupes, but you can't earn the title of "the industry's most powerful full-size SUV" without a few upgrades, can you?
WKYT 27
Black Friday hours for major stores in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A lot of stores were closed for Thanksgiving this year, but many will open up early in the morning for Black Friday. Here’s a list of when some of the major stores in Lexington will open:. Kohl’s - 5 a.m. JCPenney - 5 a.m.
fox56news.com
16-year-old Lexington boy still missing
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Lexington teenager has been missing since Nov. 9. Cesar Herrera is a Hispanic male standing 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing around 180 pounds. Herrera has brown hair and brown eyes. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children said Herrera might...
fox56news.com
Chesapeake Walmart shooting: Victim's sister say it's comforting he's been talking
The victim, who's worked at the store for 20 years, had only been clocked in for about 10 minutes when he was shot.
wymt.com
Kentucky women’s basketball breaks even on Bahamas trip
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky women’s basketball team went 1-1 at the Baha Mar Hoops Pink Flamingo Championship. The Cats played Virginia Tech to begin the trip, falling short in a 82-74 loss. Kentucky beat Dayton in the second and last game 70-44. Blair Green scored seven points...
fox56news.com
Another student released from hospital after Magoffin County bus crash
Another student released from hospital after Magoffin County bus crash
fox56news.com
Man to be sentenced following 2020 deadly Lexington drunk driving crash
Matthew Starling, 33, was found guilty of reckless homicide and DUI in October.
fox56news.com
Kentucky man arrested for terroristic threatening
Kentucky State Police said 30-year-old Joshua Morrison sent messages about a mass shooting in churches and schools in Barren and Warren counties.
Curiosity got the cat! Mason residents head to Kentucky to save sister's cat
This holiday season make sure to keep an extra eye on your pets, especially if you're traveling. Patricia Gallant and her mother learned this lesson all too well.
wbontv.com
The day Richmond went silent, Friday November 17, 1972
It was Saturday November 18, 1972 and I was working for my father at The Richmond Daily Register about 6:30 a.m. I remember hearing the phone ring upstairs early Saturday morning before I left for work at my parent’s house in Deacon Hills. I was just going about my daily routine and reporting to the newspaper office on the corner of Second and Water.
WTVQ
GoFundMe created for Jason Myers’s family
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Former ABC 36 Chief Meteorologist Jason Myers was tragically killed in a helicopter crash in North Carolina Tuesday. A GoFundMe has since been created to help his family. Jason, who was working at WBTV at the time of the crash, is remembered as a genuine,...
