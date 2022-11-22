ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisonburg, VA

q101online.com

No. 23 Coastal Carolina faces JMU with title game on horizon

No. 23 Coastal Carolina has already earned a spot in the Sun Belt championship. The Chanticleers will face either Troy or South Alabama for the title. James Madison would be in play for the title with a victory, but the Dukes are ineligible for the championship under terms of their transition to the Football Bowl Subdivision. The Chants are likely to be without QB Grayson McCall. James Madison has won two straight after losing three in a row.
HARRISONBURG, VA
q101online.com

JMU’s Centeio added to CFPA National Performer of the Year Trophy watch list

CHARLESTON, S.C. – James Madison quarterback Todd Centeio was named to the midseason watch list for the 2022 CFPA National Performer of the Year Trophy. Through nine starts with the Dukes, Centeio is 164-of-252 for 2,410 yards and 21 touchdowns with five interceptions. On the ground, he’s rushed for 368 yards and six scores to tally 2,778 total yards with 27 touchdowns responsible for.
HARRISONBURG, VA
q101online.com

Harrisonburg deputy manager appointed

Harrisonburg’s city manager has a new acting Number Two. Amy Snider was elevated on Wednesday to acting Deputy City Manager. She had previously held the role of assistant to the city manager since 2019. Snider’s new standing in the city government makes her the chief advisor to city manager...
HARRISONBURG, VA
q101online.com

Staunton parade Monday

Now that all turkeys have been cooked and cranberry sauce has been consumed, the City of Staunton is ready to turn the page to Christmas. The Staunton Christmas Parade is set for 7 o’clock Monday evening through the downtown streets. The theme of this year’s parade is “A Storybook...
STAUNTON, VA
q101online.com

Foundation releases a guide for giving

As Virginians cut back on holiday shopping due to inflation, the Community Foundation of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County is reminding folks that giving doesn’t have to break the bank. The organization has released a Giving Guide ahead of this year’s Giving Tuesday, which is set for November 29th. Listed...
HARRISONBURG, VA
q101online.com

Staunton man will go before grand jury

The case of a Staunton man charged in connection with the break-in of a Waynesboro business last summer will go before a grand jury. Online records showed that six of the nine charges against Jerry Marcus Kesterson the Second were certified to a grand jury during a hearing yesterday in the general district court. Among the charges moving through, include grand larceny.
STAUNTON, VA
q101online.com

Council works on spending rescue funds

Harrisonburg City Council continues to work to try and spend the city’s nearly 24 million-dollar allotment of the American Rescue Plan Act funding. The council held its third work session Tuesday evening and concentrated on the five investment priority areas that were outlined in the last work session. One...
HARRISONBURG, VA

