Suspect in custody after hourslong standoff prompted by shooting in southwest Houston: HPD

A man has been detained after an hourslongs standoff in southwest Houston.

On Tuesday afternoon, police said they were responding to a scene in the 4200 block of Knotty Oaks Trail, where a man had barricaded himself after firing a gun. Near the scene, police found a man with a gunshot wound. That man was pronounced dead at the scene.

In the evening hours, authorities said they were waiting for a judge to sign a warrant. At about 10:28 p.m., police shared on Twitter that the suspect was taken into custody.

The investigation involved two homes near Madison High School. The situation began in an abandoned home, which then led to a shooting and the victim being killed. Investigators said the suspect then barricaded himself inside a second home.