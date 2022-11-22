Read full article on original website
5 Top-Rated Hotels in Tre Fontane, Campobello di Mazara, Province of Trapani, Sicily
Via Tonnara Fontana, 91021 Tre Fontane, Campobello di Mazara, Sicily Italy. The Zahira Resort & Village is situated in Campobello di Mazara (Trapani) in a still “untamed” area in Sicily located near Selinunte. Boasting an “Arabian Nights” atmosphere, the Zahira Resort & Village, has 84 rooms, two restaurants and four bars, in addition to offering a red sandy beach and excursions in discovery of an uncontaminated area brimming over with history and culture.
8 Top-Rated Hotels in Coruche, Santarem District, Central Portugal
Discover the best hotels in Coruche, Santarem District, Central Portugal including Casa do Rio Sorraia, Quinta da Mimosa, Quinta da Azervada de Cima, Quinta do Lago Verde, Casa dos Ingleses, Casa do Rio Sorraia, Dom Couco, Patio Da Villa Coruche Guest House. 1. Casa do Rio Sorraia. Rua Salvaterra de...
Top 10 hotels in Songan, Indonesia
Discover the best hotels in Songan, Kintamani, Bangli, Bali including Volcano Hostel, Bali Sunrise Villas & Restaurant, Mapa Lake View Bungalow, N'jung Bali Camp, Samsara Homestay, Mapa Lake View Bungalow, Lingga Mount Batur GuestHouse, Tegal Suci Guest House, Soul Mount Batur, N'jung Bali Camp. 1. Volcano Hostel. Jl. Serongga, Songan,...
Slovenian Istria Hotels | Places to Stay in Slovenian Istria
Discover the best hotels in Slovenian Istria, Slovenian Littoral Region including Hotel Piran, Hotel Marina, Barbara Piran Beach Hotel & Spa, Hotel Fiesa, Art Hotel Tartini, Dependences - San Simon Resort, Hotel Grand Koper, Hotel Keltika, Vodisek Hotel, Hotel Bio. 1. Hotel Piran. Stjenkova ulica 1, Piran 6330 Slovenia. Excellent.
Top 10 hotels in Styria Region, Slovenia
Discover the best hotels in Styria Region including Hotel City Maribor, Hotel Sotelia, Hotel Orel, Hotel Tabor Maribor, Grand Hotel Rogaska, Hotel Piramida, Hotel Breza, Hotel Maribor, Fani&Rozi B&B, Atlantida Boutique Hotel. 1. Hotel City Maribor. Ulica kneza Koclja 22, Maribor 2000 Slovenia. Excellent. 48%. Good. 41%. Satisfactory. 9%. Poor.
The best available hotels & places to stay near Fatick Region
Discover the best hotels in Fatick Region including Fathala Wildlife Reserve & Lodge, Les Paletuviers Boutique Hotel, Keur Saloum, Africa Strike Lodge, Fathala Wildlife Reserve & Lodge, Hotel Les Cordons Bleus, Keur Niaye Maison d'Hotes, Le Pelican Du Saloum, Keur Papaye, Mariamacounda B&B. 1. Fathala Wildlife Reserve & Lodge. Karang...
Krui Hotels | Places to Stay in Krui
Discover the best hotels in Krui, Lampung, Sumatra including Krui Surf Camp, Lovina Krui Surf, Cabana Surf and Stay, Sumatra Surf Resort, Horja Losmen, Sunset beach Losmen Krui, OYO 2246 Anjung Bang Oking Hotel & Resort, Krui Surfing, Saejadi Surf Camp, Hotel Krui Syariah. 1. Krui Surf Camp. Jl. Pantai...
10 Top-Rated Hotels in Punta Sal, Tumbes Region
Discover the best hotels in Punta Sal, Tumbes Region including Punta del Norte Bungalows, El Samay Hotel Boutique, Akas Apart Hotel, Punta Sal Bungalows, Bali Hai Bungalows, Casa Playa La Estancia, La Capitanna, Royal Decameron Punta Sal, Mamaqocha Beach House, Qalma Punta Sal. 1. Punta del Norte Bungalows. Carretera Panamericana...
6 Top-Rated Hotels in Illovo Beach, KwaZulu-Natal
Discover the best hotels in Illovo Beach, KwaZulu-Natal including Illovo Beach Club, Protea Hotel by Marriott Karridene Beach, Birdcage Bed & Breakfast, Illovo Beach Apartments @ La Mer, Villa Spa Holiday Resort, Birdcage Bed & Breakfast. 1. Illovo Beach Club. 34 William Brown Road, Illovo Beach 4126 South Africa. Excellent.
The 6 best hotels in Stari Bar, Montenegro
Starobarska Carsija 243, Stari Bar, Bar Municipality 85000 Montenegro. Modern and luxury apartments where every detail was given attention and traditional-rustic image of the hotel represent a fusion which will leave you with most beautiful memories of Old Bar. The beauty of the hotel is surpassed only by the view of the castle of Old town of Bar and beautiful coastline of Adriatic Sea and Skadar Lake.
The 10 best hotels in Inner Carniola Region, Slovenia
The warm attitude of the owners and the desire to help you in every way. The room ..is clean and pleasant. The mattress is comfortable .wifi is good.private parking.Very close for visiting Postojna caves and predjama castel. Jamska cesta 30 in the heart of the Postojna Cave Park, Postojna 6230...
7 hotels in Divundu: Best hotel deals for 2023
Discover the best hotels in Divundu, Kavango Region including Shametu River Lodge, Ndhovu Safari Lodge, Riverdance Lodge, Mobola Lodge, White Sands Lodge and Camping, Popa Falls Resort, Divundu Guest House. 1. Shametu River Lodge. Divava Village Kavango East, Divundu 9000 Namibia. Excellent. 84%. Good. 13%. Satisfactory. 2%. Poor. 1%. Terrible.
The 10 best hotels in Passo de Torres, Brazil
Av. Beira Mar, 232, Passo de Torres, State of Santa Catarina 88980-970 Brazil. A Pousada Aventura attracts tourists who want to explore the Torres/RS and Passo de Torres/SC beaches for being an affordable, comfortable and safe place, close to the shore, with just sand dunes standing between us and the sea. The hostel is three blocks away from the Mampituba River and two blocks away from the Morto River, which is a convenient location for practicing sports and leisure activities, in addition to being a quiet and safe spot. For those yearning for more, we offer surfboards and bodyboards for rental, as well as fishing equipment, bicycles, kayaks and a dune buggy, in addition to trips to the Itaimbezinho canyons.
The 6 best hotels in Bidor, Malaysia
Loong Fatt Hotel is an excellent choice for travelers visiting Bidor, offering a romantic environment alongside many helpful amenities designed to enhance your stay. A 24 hour front desk is one of the conveniences offered at this small hotel. If you are driving to Loong Fatt Hotel, parking is available. While visiting Bidor, you may want to try some dumplings at one of the nearby restaurants, such as Pun Chun Restaurant. Enjoy your stay in Bidor!
6 Top-Rated Hotels in Realeza, State of Parana
Discover the best hotels in Realeza, State of Parana including Hotel Sambakia, Morangos hotel, Hotel Fratelli, Giroto Hotel, Hotel Andorinha, Hotel Sambakia. Rua Soares Raposo 3333 3333, Em Frente A Rodoviária, Realeza, State of Parana 85770-000 Brazil. Excellent. 38%. Good. 43%. Satisfactory. 14%. Poor. 5%. Terrible. 0%. Overall Ratings.
Cisnadie Hotels | Places to Stay in Cisnadie
The guesthouse is situated in Cisnadie, only 15 minutes drive from Sibiu. The location is tranquil and beautiful: lots of flowers in the garden, gazebo to eat outside, small creek and the forest nearby. The room and the entire property are spotless. Ana, the owner, is a perfect host and we look forward to come back and "recharge".
The 6 best hotels in Loutsa, Greece
Discover the best hotels in Loutsa, Preveza Region, Epirus including Selini Hotel, Flevas' Mill Apartments, Ocean View Rooms, Nastas Apartments, Aperanto House Paralia Loutsas, Solymar. 1. Selini Hotel. Loutsa 48062 Greece. Excellent. 69%. Good. 23%. Satisfactory. 0%. Poor. 0%. Terrible. 8%. Overall Ratings. 4.5 based on 13 reviews. Selini hotel...
St. Pauls Hotels | Places to Stay in St. Pauls
Discover the best hotels in St. Pauls, Province of South Tyrol, Trentino-Alto Adige including Huebenburg, Residence Paulserhof, Appartements Peter Paul, Weingut Stuck, Obstbauernhof Bundschuh. 1. Huebenburg. Missianerweg 1/B, 39057 St. Pauls Italy. Excellent. 100%. Good. 0%. Satisfactory. 0%. Poor. 0%. Terrible. 0%. Overall Ratings. 5 based on 8 reviews. Apartments...
10 hotels in Logan City: Best hotel deals for 2023
Discover the best hotels in Logan City, Brisbane Region, Queensland including The Meadowbrook Hotel, Johnson Road Motel, Browns Plains Motor Inn, Econo Lodge Waterford, Springwood Motor Inn, Nightcap at Springwood Hotel, Springwood Tower Apartment Hotel, Browns Plain Hotel, McNevins Motel Loganholme, Hotel Gloria. 1. The Meadowbrook Hotel. 1-7 Logandowns Dr...
Sub Cetate Hotels | Places to Stay in Sub Cetate
Sehr schön und gemütlich! Nagyon szép és kellemes! Foarte frumos si comfortabil!. Sehr gute und gemütliche Standort. Personal sehr freundlich und hilfsbereit. Zimmer sind gut ausgerichtet.Küche, Esszimmer, Terrasse und Hof sind groß und gemütlich. Nicht geeignet für Leute die extra Wünsche haben, so wie Badewanne, Extra-Großzimmer, stumme Hunde, usw. Das ist ein Unterkunft für einfache und normale menschen. Auf jeden fall, sehr empfehlenswert.
