Avenida Doutor Paulo Marcelino 62, Terras de Bouro 4840-100 Portugal. My husband & I went here tonight for a meal. Granted it was a Mon night & we didn't expect a busy restaurant. We in fact were the only ones there, so you would think they would be pleased to see us?? Not the case, we were greeted with a can't be bothered attitude! The menu was in Portuguese, so we decided to go for the chefs special, easy option. The dish was practically in edible!!! We were SO disappointed as reviews were good. We have eaten in many areas of Portugal & this dish was by far the worst!

2 DAYS AGO