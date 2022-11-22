Read full article on original website
▶️ Holiday events take over Central Oregon for Thanksgiving weekend
With Thanksgiving this week, parades will soon travel the streets and Santa will touch down once again in the High Desert. Everyone is welcome to the number of events taking place this weekend to mark the start of the holiday season. Old Mill District. The annual Thanksgiving morning “I Like...
Nels and Lillian Anderson House sustains damage in move
Issues arose during the 700-yard move of the Nels and Lillian Anderson House in Bend Tuesday evening, as the chimney collapsed and porch had some damage as well. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You...
Barnes Butte Elementary in Prineville wins this year’s Firebusters grand prize; special assembly next week
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Central Oregon Fire Prevention Cooperative recently held the 36th Annual Firebusters Fire & Life Safety program. The program includes five 30-second fire & life safety videos targeted for students kindergarten to fifth grade. Videos are available by watching the morning or evening news on KTVZ,...
Humane Society of Central Oregon offers ‘Black Furday and Saturday’ adoption fees special
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Humane Society of Central Oregon is having a “Black Furday and Saturday” adoption special this week, Nov. 26-26. Featured animals during Black Furday will receive 75% off their adoption fee. Reduced fee valid for all featured animals adopted on Nov. 25-26. The “Black Furday” adoption special begins at 10 a.m., when the animal shelter doors open for adoptions.
Mt. Bachelor pushes back season opening to next week, still plans ‘Thanks-jibbing’ holiday weekend activities
Mt. Bachelor announced Tuesday it will be offering some limited "Thanks-jibbing" activities this weekend, not a full season opening on Friday as hoped, but said "a favorable snow forecast for early next week" will help them shoot for opening next Wednesday. The post Mt. Bachelor pushes back season opening to next week, still plans ‘Thanks-jibbing’ holiday weekend activities appeared first on KTVZ.
The Crook County guy who brings old things back to life
Ron Ashley is known for refurbishing old things in wood, metal, machinery, and engines. He has renovated tractors and cars and trucks, and most of them are still running and on the road Many folks find hobbies that they enjoy, and some find hobbies that last a lifetime and bring them a great deal of joy. At 91 years old, Ron Ashley can be found most days in his large shop off of Lynn Boulevard, working on an engine, piece of machinery or any number of mechanical projects. He enjoys bringing old things back to life and researching mysterious antiques....
▶️ ‘Best food in town’: Prineville saying goodbye to beloved restaurant
A beloved restaurant in Prineville is saying goodbye. “It’s super bittersweet,” Irene Morales of Tacos Morales said. “We are going to miss our customers. We have customers that have been coming in every day, every week, and we’ve seen them all these 20 years. They have seen me grow up, I have seen them grow and it’s just really awesome, really awesome.”
Prineville community comes together to build wheelchair-accessible covered wagons
PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) — As part of the master planning process for the Barnes Butte Recreation Area, the City of Prineville enlisted Barnes Butte Elementary School students as “junior land use planners.” The post Prineville community comes together to build wheelchair-accessible covered wagons appeared first on KTVZ.
Bend Southern Crossing Development Surge
((L) Conceptual site plan of new 297-unit multifamily apartment complex called Modera Century West proposed at the Century Drive/Reed Market Road/Mount Bachelor Drive roundabout in Bend | Rendering courtesy of BLRB Architects. (R) Rendering of the proposed Bri at Old Mill, which includes four stories of active adult apartments, totaling 168 units, over covered parking below | Rendering courtesy of Curtis Miner Architecture)
Bend’s Old Mill District architect, Bill Smith, dies at 81
From saving the three smokestacks that rise above the banks of the Deschutes River to pulling Bend’s economy out of the ashes of a recession, the legacy of Bill Smith is everywhere. Smith, the developer of the Old Mill District, was among the early pioneers of present day Bend....
Deschutes County hiring consultant to study developing RV parks, campgrounds in 6 areas of county
Deschutes County is seeking proposals and plans to hire a consultant in January to conduct feasibility studies for potential development of public or private RV parks and campgrounds on up to six areas of public lands around the county. The post Deschutes County hiring consultant to study developing RV parks, campgrounds in 6 areas of county appeared first on KTVZ.
Bend Top Thanksgiving Destination For AAA
BEND, OR -- With 777,000 Oregonians expected to travel this week for Thanksgiving roads in the High Desert will get very crowded, starting today. “Bend is always a favorite. It’s not always number one, but this time it is the top regional destination for members of AAA Oregon. And, it’s no surprise. Bend has something for everybody. Sounds cliche but it’s true,” said AAA’s Marie Dodds noting, “We did see a lot of people travel last year; but still, people were hesitant to travel last year. This year, with pandemic restrictions lifted, people feel more comfortable about traveling, they are eager to go. And especially when it’s a family-oriented holiday like Thanksgiving, people are just really eager to carve out time with family and friends and loved ones.”
Bend firefighters stop unattended Juniper Ridge campfire that spread to shelter, juniper trees
An unattended campfire spread to a temporary shelter and several large juniper trees in the city-owned Juniper Ridge area north of Bend late Saturday afternoon, causing no injuries but destroying an estimated $1,000 in personal belongings, a fire official said. The post Bend firefighters stop unattended Juniper Ridge campfire that spread to shelter, juniper trees appeared first on KTVZ.
Downtown Redmond reports rise in opening of new businesses; occupancy grows to 94%
The Redmond Urban Renewal Agency said Monday it is pleased to announce 17 new businesses in the retail/restaurant/service sectors have opened downtown since the beginning of 2022. The growth in startups also led to an increase in the occupancy rate, up from 88% in 2021 to a strong 94% in 2022. The post Downtown Redmond reports rise in opening of new businesses; occupancy grows to 94% appeared first on KTVZ.
Smash Burgers in Bend
Several years ago my family hosted an exchange student from Bend's sister city, Belluno, Italy. Being the food family that we are, one of the first questions we asked her upon arrival was what American food was she looking forward to eating. "Hamburger," was the immediate reply. Since it would...
▶️ Deschutes County approves 710 acres near Terrebonne for residential
Deschutes County commissioners have approved the rezoning of approximately 710 acres west of Terrebonne from exclusive farm use to residential use. The 2-1 vote opens up the property to be developed, including plans for a residential community named The Peaks 360. There were concerns from those who opposed the rezoning...
3 Great Steakhouses in Oregon
Steak with vegetablesPhoto byPhoto by Krystel Heddy on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Oregon and you love to try new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Oregon that are highly praised for their impeccable service and delicious food. On top of that, all the restaurants mentioned on this list are great choices for both a casual meal as well as celebrating a special occasions with a loved ones.
17-year-old lobbies for safety on US Highway 97
Uriel Mejia of Culver testifies before Oregon Department of Transportation Uriel Mejia, 17, travels almost daily between Culver and Bend on U.S. Highway 97. He lives in Culver and goes to school in Bend. "It's incredibly dangerous for how heavily trafficked the roadway is." Mejia took his concerns to the Oregon Department of Transportation by testifying before the Oregon Transportation Commission Thursday, Nov. 17. Speaking for himself and other commuters, Mejia said, "We're putting our lives at risk. Highway 97 is one of the deadliest highways in Oregon, with fatal head-on collisions occurring on almost a monthly basis." Mejia pointed out...
Summit Health plans grand opening next week of new, second Redmond clinic
Summit Health announced Monday next week's grand opening of a brand-new, state-of-the-art second Redmond clinic location, further expanding the Primary Care, Pediatrics, Urgent Care, Laboratory, and Imaging services in Redmond. The post Summit Health plans grand opening next week of new, second Redmond clinic appeared first on KTVZ.
Six Bend DUII arrests in 48 hours over weekend prompt police advice: Drive sober or get a ride
Bend police made six DUII arrests the weekend, a higher number than usual for a 48-hour period, prompting officers to offer some sober-driving (or ride-sharing) advice for the upcoming holidays while also urging residents to report suspected DUII drivers. The post Six Bend DUII arrests in 48 hours over weekend prompt police advice: Drive sober or get a ride appeared first on KTVZ.
