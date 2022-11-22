ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Column: Perfect que for queue meaning

Of all the Scrabble letters, Q and Z hold the most value, at 10 points each. In 1982, Karl Khoshnaw — the Michael Jordan of Scrabble — used both letters to spell the word “caziques.” Caziques (plural form of a type of oriole) earned Khoshnaw 392 points, which still is the world’s top-scoring single Scrabble move ever.
livingetc.com

Should a sofa touch the wall? The one-minute furniture trick that can make even small rooms look bigger

When you live in a small space, it's tempting to do absolutely anything you can that might make the space feel bigger. Paint the walls the brightest of whites, put up the hugest mirror you can find, and push the furniture to the very edges of the room. However, sometimes all this can do is highlight the tiny proportions of a space. Sometimes it pays to do things that seem counterintuitive.
livingetc.com

This mind-blowing DIY magnet hack shows you where the studs are behind your walls

Unless you're a true minimalist, you probably love to adorn your walls with artwork, mirrors and other thoughtful decor. Sometime it's more essential furnishings, like shelving or a wall-mounted TV. However, in most cases, the kind of weekend project that involves mounting something heavy onto your wall involves more than just drilling some screws wherever you please. You need to use a stud finder.
nationaltoday.com

The Best Electronic Cutting Machine for 2022

Calling all interior decorators, DIY lovers, and creatives! We’re introducing you to the “Holy Grail” of arts and crafts equipment: a machine that prints out your masterpiece on almost any surface you’d like. Electronic cutting machines use a small blade to carve out programmed designs on...
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A Designer Revamps a Builder-Grade Desk Area in Her Son’s Childhood Bedroom With Some Clever Repurposing and Leftover Materials

Many empty nesters opt to do a little bit of redecorating after their kids leave home, but not all parents are designers that can truly breathe new life into a tired, worse-for-the-wear space. When designer Erin Zubot’s son left for college, his empty room had seen better days — think wall damage, a half-removed, dated wallpaper border, mismatched woods, and a textured ceiling. Zubot wanted to transform the space into a guest room, but not without making some major aesthetic changes first so she could start with a truly blank slate.
yankodesign.com

Finished in natural wood, this ultimate home office desk has uncanny pockets in its legs

If you’re working out of your home office, chances are you have already got yourself the best setup to ease the work routine. The home office furniture market is expected to grow during the next decade and you have to be on top of your game to win your peers over. To that accord, even if you’re not almost there, designers will not leave a chance to tickle your senses with their imagination.
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A $35 DIY Transforms Old Doors into a One-of-a-Kind Headboard

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. A great headboard instantly elevates a bedroom, taking the main focal point of the room — the bed — from understated to luxe. But headboards can be expensive, with trendier options costing hundreds of dollars.
homedit.com

Standard Window Width: Choosing The Right Style For Your Home

Standard window width often changes. When building a home, one of the first things you need to figure out is the width of your windows. Before you begin designing your home, you’ll need to follow the window size notation or window sizing process. Establish your window openings and window...
caandesign.com

How to Build Your Home From Scratch

Building a new home from scratch is surely exciting. Still, the homebuilding process may vary from region to region. Different outcomes may be obtained based on the builder, especially if the builder is hired to design a custom house. This guide will outline the basic steps most builders follow to construct a new home and will also teach you how to built your home from scratch.
cohaitungchi.com

How To Hang Pictures On Plaster Walls

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer’s website. Hanging a picture should be easy, right? You find the right spot, hammer...

