Panthers’ Baker Mayfield can ‘leave here with my head held high’ as Sam Darnold set to start Sunday
Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield said his future in Carolina was "up in the air" after Sam Darnold named starter against Denver Broncos.
Melvin Gordon sounds off on why Broncos cut him – and it’s not the fumbles
The Denver Broncos sent shockwaves throughout the NFL after they announced their decision to cut veteran running back Melvin Gordon from the squad. It wasn’t a very shocking decision considering how Gordon’s season has turned out, but the move still raised more than a few eyebrows. For his...
Carolina Panthers make yet another big quarterback move
The Carolina Panthers have made another big move at quarterback. The Panthers will start Sam Darnold on Sunday against the Denver Broncos. The team announced the move back to the former New York Jets quarterback on their Twitter account Tuesday. Sam Darnold to start at quarterback on Sunday vs. Broncoshttps://t.co/x9V1PSyvAO — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) November Read more... The post Carolina Panthers make yet another big quarterback move appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Ravens' Lamar Jackson (hip) DNP on Wednesday, expected to play in Week 12
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (hip) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 12's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Jackson missed practice on Wednesday with a hip injury, but is still expected to play against the Jaguars on Sunday, according to John Harbaugh. Jackson's status should still be monitored the rest of the week, but barring a setback he should be under center against the Jaguars on Sunday.
LOOK: Melvin Gordon trolls Broncos fans after being released
After three seasons in Denver, the Broncos decided to release former Wisconsin running back Melvin Gordon early this week. The former Badger had some things to say to Broncos country on his Instagram story, and let’s just say they weren’t the nicest things. The former Badger star has...
Melvin Gordon said goodbye to the Broncos in the most unhinged way possible
The practice of an athlete's farewell message to a fan base has basically become a science. A photo of the athlete embracing fans, a direct thank you for all the support, a reminiscing about the good times (assuming there were any), a mention about how the city embraced their family and vice versa, a pledge the community will be a part of them no matter were they play. These are all tried and true tools available to an athlete or their social media team.
Panthers bench Baker Mayfield; Sam Darnold to start at quarterback vs Broncos
It’s Sam Darnold’s turn at quarterback for the struggling Carolina Panthers as the team announces it has benched Baker Mayfield for the former New York Jet.
Baker Mayfield benched by Panthers again
Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield will not start in Week 12 against the Denver Broncos. Mayfield started in place of P.J. Walker (ankle) last week for the first time since Week 5, but he completed 21-of-33 passes for 196 yards and two interceptions in another disappointing effort. Sam Darnold will take over and start on Sunday in his first appearance of the season.
Panthers notes: Darnold on regaining starting QB status, Mayfield reacts to benching
The Carolina Panthers will start Sam Darnold at quarterback against the Denver Broncos on Sunday. Darnold took the full first-team workload for the first time on Wednesday.
Rams' Matthew Stafford (neck) out for Week 12, Bryce Perkins expected to start
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (neck) has been ruled out of Week 12's game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Stafford has been downgraded to out and will not be available to face the Chiefs on Sunday due to a neck sprain. Bryce Perkins will get the majority of the first-team reps at practice this week and is expected to start against Kansas City.
Sam Darnold: I’m just excited to play football
The Panthers will turn to their third starting quarterback of the season against the Broncos this Sunday. Sam Darnold will get his first shot to lead the offense since he suffered an ankle injury in the team’s final preseason game. That game came after former head coach Matt Rhule picked Baker Mayfield as the winner of a competition with Darnold and the quarterback said on Wednesday that he’s looking forward to finally getting another chance to play.
Denver Broncos at Carolina Panthers: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 12 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 12 matchup between the Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers.
The Ravens prepare to face the fierce Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday
BALTIMORE -- The Ravens' Lamar Jackson was a full participant in Thursday's practice.The star quarterback did not practice on Wednesday and was listed with a hip injury.But now, he looks on track to play Sunday in Jacksonville.This week's game sets up pretty much like last week against Carolina.The Ravens are coming in on a winning streak and facing an opponent with a losing record.The Jaguars are just 3-and-7.They have lost six of their last seven games.While they look to be a team in a tailspin, keep in mind that Jacksonville has been in pretty much every game this season.In fact,...
Giants' Richie James (knee) active for Week 12 clash with Cowboys
New York Giants wide receiver Richie James (knee) is active for Week 12's game against the Dallas Cowboys. James has been upgraded from questionable to active and will play against Dallas on Thursday. Our models expect him to see 2.2 targets against the Cowboys. numberFire's models project James for 2.9...
Bears' Justin Fields (shoulder) limited again on Thursday
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (shoulder) was limited at practice on Thursday ahead of Week 12's game against the New York Jets. Fields logged another limited practice after it was revealed on Wednesday that he is dealing with an AC joint issue. Fields participation in practice keeps the door open for an active status against the Jets, but the general mood around his health is trending in the opposite direction. Friday's practice report will provide more information.
49ers' Deebo Samuel (hamstring) limited on Thursday
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (hamstring) was limited at practice on Thursday ahead of Week 12's game against the New Orleans Saints. Samuel continues to deal with a hamstring injury that has bothered him for multiple weeks this season. Limited practices keep him on track to play against the Saints, but his final practice report on Friday should be monitored.
Mike Williams (ankle) absent for Chargers' Wednesday session
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (ankle) did not practice on Wednesday. Williams' missed practice is not a good sign after he was only able to log four receiving snaps in Week 11. Expect Josh Palmer to play an increased role versus an Arizona Cardinals' defense ranked 13th in FanDuel points allowed per game to wide receivers if Williams is ruled out.
Joe Mixon (concussion) DNP for Bengals on Thursday
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (concussion) did not practice on Thursday ahead of Week 12's game against the Tennessee Titans. Mixon remains in the NFL's concussion protocols and was unable to practice on Thursday. Barring a sudden turnaround on Friday, Mixon seems unlikely to play against the Titans on Sunday. Samaje Perine would see a large increase in opportunities if Mixon is ruled out.
Gordon Hayward (shoulder) questionable for Hornets on Friday
Charlotte Hornets guard/forward Gordon Hayward (shoulder) is questionable for Friday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Hayward is dealing with a shoulder injury and is questionable to face Minnesota on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 32.1 minutes against the Timberwolves. Hayward's Friday projection includes 16.0...
Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase (hip) limited on Thursday
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (hip) was limited at practice on Thursday ahead of Week 12's game against the Tennessee Titans. Chase logged another limited practice on Thursday as he nears a return from a multi-week absence with a hip injury. His status for Sunday remains uncertain. Friday's practice report will provide more information.
