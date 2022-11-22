Read full article on original website
12 Great Bars and Pubs in Upstate New York’s Area Code 585
Whether it is a bar, a cocktail lounge, a sports tavern, a dive, an Irish pub, or a watering hole, Area Code 585 in Upstate New York has some pretty great ones to enjoy. If you’re looking for somewhere to enjoy your favorite sport’s game, somewhere to meet up with some friends, or just a place to grab some drinks, the 585 has a bunch of really great options.
Hunters Look out! DEC has Already Written 150 tickets This Hunting Season in New York
As rifle season starts make sure you don't get a ticket while hunting this year in the Hudson Valley. The New York State Department of Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) announced recently a new ticket initiative that is targeting unsafe hunting and hunters. Operation Safe Harvest. DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos...
Why Was Hudson Valley Shut Out of First Round of Legal Weed Stores?
Nearly 40 New York stores across the state will soon be allowed to legally sell weed. Why was the Hudson Valley not included?. The New York State Cannabis Control Board approved the first Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary Licenses, on Monday. 36 New York Locations Where You Can First Legally Buy...
Urgent: 5 Things that Cannot Be Recycled in the Hudson Valley
Do you recycle? Wait, do you think you recycle? Yes, you put the items into the recycle bin, but are they actually supposed to be there? There are so many things that people of the Hudson Valley (and beyond) think should be in the bin, but they only cause drama and headaches for the people doing the sorting.
Advice for Hunters and Hikers Sharing Trails in New York
Even though the cold has set in, many of us will still be out enjoying the trails in the Hudson Valley. Having grown up in Cornwall on the Mountain, I am very familiar with hiking in the woods during various times of the year and hunting season is one time that you want to take precautions.
15 “Don’t Miss” Places on Your Next Upstate New York Road Trip!
Don't blink or you just might miss these amazing and off the beaten path sites along the winding back roads and byways of the beautiful Upstate New York. You just never know what you will find when rounding the corner of one of the many back roads in Upstate New York. This is a list of 15 sites that are worthy of a stop, even if it’s only just for a few minutes, to see "what happened here." New York State is home to so much incredible history. And luckily for us, much of it is still around for us to discover and enjoy. You might just have to search a little bit harder to find it. Hopefully this list can make it a bit easier for you!
Enter To Win: ELF on the Big Screen at UPAC on December 16th
Everyone's favorite Elf is returning to the big screen! ELF (2003) is coming to the Ulster Performing Arts Center for a one-night movie event!. Join Buddy (Will Ferrell) as he ventures from of his home at the North Pole to explore New York City and meet his biological father (James Caan) to help him get off Santa's naughty list! Along the way, he'll get into some hilarious hijinks, meet a colorful cast of characters, and spread some Christmas cheer!
Which New York Wine Made it to the Top 100 in World?
Are you a person who likes to try wine? There is a winery in New York State that is constantly winning awards for their wines, maybe you have even tried them. This time around they made it (again) on to the list of the Top 100 wines in the world! Big stuff!
President Biden Declares ‘Disaster Exists’ in New York State
President Joe Biden "declared that an emergency exists in the State of New York." Over the weekend, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul submitted a request to President Joe Biden for a federal Emergency Declaration for 11 counties. New York State Requests Help From Federal Government. If approved, the Emergency Declaration...
People Moving Out of New York Choosing Another State Over Florida
If you're thinking of moving out of New York, you might not want to make Florida your first choice. After the recent election, I've heard lots of people threatening to move out of the state. While New York isn't perfect, I don't think I've been to any other state that I'd rather live in than the Empire State. It may not be the cheapest state to live in but as the saying goes "you get what you pay for."
Cheap All-You-Can-Fly Pass Now Offered At Many New York Airports
Empire State residents can now fly out of many New York airports across the country and internationally as many times as they want for a cheap price. Frontier Airlines announced its new all-you-can-fly GoWild! Pass™ will also include international destinations. All-you-can-fly Pass Now Available In The Hudson Valley. The...
Study: Have Residents Living in New York State Gotten Fatter?
It's no secret, obesity is a big problem in the United States. According to the most recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than seven in 10 adults in America aged 20 and older are either overweight or obese. According to a report from the Physical Activity Council, 72.2 million Americans aged 6 and older were completely inactive in 2021.
Deer Crashes Through Window of New York State Nursing Home
We're always told to beware of wildlife around New York state, but you usually don't expect them to find them in your living room. In this case, the wildlife came crashing through a window, according to sources. An administrator for a facility in New York state said he knew something was up when he heard "screaming out in the hall".
The Average Amount of Debt a New Yorker Has May Surprise You
Is your credit score close to or higher than the average in the New York?. Your credit score is extremely important. The benefit of keeping a high score is one of those things that no one tells you about when you're younger. Even having no debt can be detrimental. A credit score follows you everywhere like that episode of Black Mirror where people were ranked by a number system. It sounds hard to believe but your credit score is very similar.
Drivers Warned About Serious Danger in Hudson Valley This Month
There is one serious dangerous driving condition that most drivers never seem ready for. However, it can happen quickly and have deadly consequences for you and your family. This time of year there are lots of tricky driving hazards that we've been all been trained to anticipate. Rough weather like snow and rain are things we have all learned to prepare for. Whenever there's a huge storm on the way most drivers go through a checklist of precautions and plan accordingly so they can safely get to their destination.
‘Historic Investment’ Turns New York Airport Into ‘World-Class Gateway’
An $18 billion investment should turn a New York airport into a "world-class global gateway." On Thursday, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced construction for a "new, world-class Terminal 6 at JFK International Airport." World-Class Terminal Coming to New York Airport. Construction is slated for early 2023 because financial investments were approved....
New York Drug Kingpin Admits To Dealing Drugs In Hudson Valley
The leader of a group dealing drugs in the Hudson Valley confessed. On Friday, 42-year-old Antonio Naveo of Ellenville, New York, was sentenced to 97 months in prison for his leadership of a drug trafficking organization that distributed cocaine base and fentanyl in Ulster County and for his unlawful possession of a firearm.
Can You Legally Mail Someone Ammunition in New York State?
Ever think about doing something like mailing ammunition? Not sure if you ever woke up and thought to yourself, hmm, let's mail our buddy some ammo today. Can you, do it? Well, you probably can go ahead and mail ammo to someone, is it legal?. Is it legal? What does...
Attn All New Yorkers: USPS Needs Your Help For Operation Santa
The United States Post Office often gets a bad rap, especially this time a year when the tracking goes from "waiting to be mailed, straight to delivered." I have no issues with the Post Office, but then I just might have a unique perspective in to the USPS as my Uncle Tommy was a letter carrier for over 30 years. It is amazing, even though he has been retired for 20 years, he can still tell you zip codes and addresses for most of the businesses in the town where he worked and lived. Yes, random trivia but he was a dedicated postal employee and proud to be.
Why is New York State Pausing Retail Cannabis Applications?
Anyone who is following cannabis sales (legal sales) in New York State knows that things are getting closer by the day as to when there will be legal sales taking place in the state. So, why is there another hold up in the entire process?. Well, because of a lawsuit....
