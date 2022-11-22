PISCATAWAY, N.J. - Rutgers men's basketball is back at home to take on the Central Connecticut State (0-6) on Saturday. The Scarlet Knights are off to a (4-1) start to the 2022-23 season. Head coach Steve Pikiell looks to continue RU's non-conference home dominance as RU is (22-1) in those games dating back the last three seasons. Pikiell loved the approach on Tuesday night as RU defeated Rider by 30 points.

PISCATAWAY TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO