Piscataway Township, NJ

R Scarlet Knights

Men’s Basketball Routs CCSU 83-49 as McConnell Returns to Action

PISCATAWAY, N.J. – Rutgers men's basketball plays well against non-conference opponents at Jersey Mike's Arena. RU moved to (23-1) in the past three seasons in those games with the 83-49 victory over Central Connecticut State on Saturday at Jersey Mike's Arena. Senior wing Caleb McConnell returned to action after...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
R Scarlet Knights

Men's Basketball Hosts Central Connecticut St. on Saturday Afternoon

PISCATAWAY, N.J. - Rutgers men's basketball is back at home to take on the Central Connecticut State (0-6) on Saturday. The Scarlet Knights are off to a (4-1) start to the 2022-23 season. Head coach Steve Pikiell looks to continue RU's non-conference home dominance as RU is (22-1) in those games dating back the last three seasons. Pikiell loved the approach on Tuesday night as RU defeated Rider by 30 points.
PISCATAWAY TOWNSHIP, NJ

