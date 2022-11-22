Read full article on original website
If You Noticed Daniel Kaluuya Was Absent From “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” Here’s Why
"Would you kill me, my love?"
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' star Angela Bassett 'objected' to Queen Ramonda twist and asked Ryan Coogler: 'What are you doing?'
The Queen Ramonda actor reacted to the shocking twist in "Wakanda Forever," saying she feared how fans would react.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ star urges you to buy a ticket so he can get a solo movie
In just a few days, the wait for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be over. The movie continues the earlier story, introduces new characters, and, for one franchise newcomer, comes with hopes enough tickets are sold for him to come back in his own solo story. Star Tenoch Huerta (Namor)...
Ryan Coogler Says Chadwick Boseman Didn't Read "Wakanda Forever" Script: "He Was Too Tired"
The journey to bring "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" to the big screen has been a long one following Chadwick Boseman's untimely death. The movie's cast and fans mourned the actor after he died on August 2020, but the long-awaited sequel has powered forward for its Nov. 11 release. Despite not having its beloved star, director Ryan Coogler says Boseman almost had a chance to read what the sequel's original story would've looked like.
Blair Underwood Announces He’s Engaged To His Friend Of 41 Years: ‘She’s Had My Back Since Before I Even Became An Actor’
Blair Underwood is introducing the world to his new fiancée Josie Hart! The handsome actor took to Instagram on Tuesday (Nov. 22) with news of his engagement, along with a heartfelt message to his bride-to-be. “My personal highlight was walking the red carpet with my new fiancée Josie Hart,”...
“Black Panther” Cast Visited Chadwick Boseman’s Resting Site Before Filming
Angela Bassett reveals that the cast and crew of “Black Panther” visited Chadwick Boseman’s resting place. Watch inside.
Marvel didn't recast Chadwick Boseman in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' — and it was the right move
Marvel Studios did not recast the role played by the late Chadwick Boseman in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," and industry experts say that was a smart move for the franchise. Marvel head Kevin Feige and director Ryan Coogler felt recasting the role of T'Challa would be "too soon" and that...
Black Panther director Ryan Coogler addresses why Daniel Kaluuya isn't in Wakanda Forever
The director has revealed where W'Kabi is during Black Panther 2
Letitia Wright Recovered for Four Months After ‘Traumatic’ Accident on ‘Wakanda Forever’ Set
Letitia Wright says she’s still dealing with the aftermath of the “traumatic” accident that saw her fall off a moving bike while filming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.The Guyanese-British actress, 29, told Variety that she’s still seeing medical specialists more than a year after the August 2021 incident.“I’m still processing it,” she said. “I’m still working through it in therapy. It was really traumatic.”The accident took place while she was shooting a chase sequence with the film’s second unit in Boston. Wright was riding a bike mounted on a “biscuit rig” at the time, which was supposed to make for a...
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Star Lupita Nyong’o Says Speaking Spanish In Marvel Film “Was A Gift”
Lupita Nyong’o made her dream a reality by filming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever when she was able to speak Spanish. The Academy Award winner for 12 Years a Slave was born in México City to Kenyan parents. “I was so excited about it,” she said at a round table for Entertainment Weekly. “It was just a straight gift. And I was very, very happy to do it… I’ve always wanted to work in Spanish and never in my wildest dreams did I imagine that that opportunity would come in Black Panther.” Nyong’o said that the Marvel movie “represents different sides of my...
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever ending has a huge twist that everyone missed
Heading into its second weekend, Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever had surpassed $400 million at the box office. Fans flocked to theaters to catch the sequel, and they knew who the next Black Panther is and what Wakanda Forever’s ending means. However, everyone missed a significant development for M’Baku (Winston Duke) at the end of Wakanda Forever.
The first reviews of ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ are in, and it’s being touted as the best MCU film in years
While Black Panther: Wakanda Forever might be a few weeks away from most Marvel fans, however, some critics, and creatives have finally had their chance to see the film at its global premiere, and the reactions are in. The global premiere took place tonight in Hollywood, and all the stars...
"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" Actor Shares The One Thing She Wants Everyone To Know About Chadwick Boseman
Wakanda Forever really means forever!
M’Baku and Nakia Were Considered to Take Over the Black Panther Mantle in ‘Wakanda Forever’
The Black Panther sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was easily among the most anticipated films of 2022. The first film being a box office mega success, as well as a significant moment in pop culture and cinematic history all but ensured people would turn up for the sequel. However, after Chadwick Boseman’s untimely death in 2020, many fans were curious to see if the role of T’Challa would be recast, who would take over the Black Panther mantle, or if the mantle would even be passed on at all.
When You Can Likely Stream Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on Disney+
The latest entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, debuted in theaters on Nov. 11. In the film, Queen Ramonda, Shuri, M’Baku, Okoye and the Dora Milaje strive to defend their country against world powers following King T’Challa’s demise. As the Wakandans attempt to embrace their newest chapter, the heroes must work to establish a new path for their beloved homeland.
Kevin Bacon Didn't Know He Was Name-Dropped in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Until He Saw It in Theaters
One of the best running gags of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise is how Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) tells aliens about Earth actors as if they were heroes. One of the stars Peter always talks about is Kevin Bacon, who left a lasting positive impression on his mind after he watched Footloose when he was a kid. As it turns out, Bacon was unaware director James Gunn had used his name in the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1 and was deeply amused when he went to theaters and discovered the reference.
Watch Lupita Nyong'o's Intense Underwater Training for 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is finally out, and it is worth all the praise it’s getting and then some more. Director Ryan Coogler’s labor of love pays homage to actor Chadwick Boseman, gives fans hope for the future, and portrays another geo-political conflict brilliantly! And the cast of the movie has certainly given their all to bring his vision to life. In a new clip, actor Lupita Nyong’o is seen training for the underwater sequences for the movie, and it’s no small feat.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Star Letitia Wright Breaks Silence on Vaccine and Transphobia Controversy
As officially unveiled by Marvel Studios on Saturday, Letitia Wright is the studio's new Black Panther. During the events of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, her character Shuri manages to recreate the Heart-Shaped Herb, giving her the powers of Bast, the Marvel equivalency of the god Bastet. At the height of the pandemic, Wright retweeted a video that included anti-vaccination and transphobic views and save for an apology shared to Instagram, she's avoided speaking about it the entire Wakanda Forever press tour.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Shocks No One As This Weekend's Box Office Champion, But It Falls Short Of A Goal
As expected, there was really only one game in town this weekend at the box office. It was fully anticipated that Ryan Coogler's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever would be a box office juggernaut, and the only real question to be answered was about whether or not it would have the biggest theatrical opening of 2022.
Marvel officially unveils the new Black Panther in Wakanda Forever poster
A new character poster confirms their identity for the first time outside of the movie
