Ryan Coogler Says Chadwick Boseman Didn't Read "Wakanda Forever" Script: "He Was Too Tired"

The journey to bring "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" to the big screen has been a long one following Chadwick Boseman's untimely death. The movie's cast and fans mourned the actor after he died on August 2020, but the long-awaited sequel has powered forward for its Nov. 11 release. Despite not having its beloved star, director Ryan Coogler says Boseman almost had a chance to read what the sequel's original story would've looked like.
TheDailyBeast

Letitia Wright Recovered for Four Months After ‘Traumatic’ Accident on ‘Wakanda Forever’ Set

Letitia Wright says she’s still dealing with the aftermath of the “traumatic” accident that saw her fall off a moving bike while filming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.The Guyanese-British actress, 29, told Variety that she’s still seeing medical specialists more than a year after the August 2021 incident.“I’m still processing it,” she said. “I’m still working through it in therapy. It was really traumatic.”The accident took place while she was shooting a chase sequence with the film’s second unit in Boston. Wright was riding a bike mounted on a “biscuit rig” at the time, which was supposed to make for a...
Deadline

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Star Lupita Nyong’o Says Speaking Spanish In Marvel Film “Was A Gift”

Lupita Nyong’o made her dream a reality by filming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever when she was able to speak Spanish. The Academy Award winner for 12 Years a Slave was born in México City to Kenyan parents. “I was so excited about it,” she said at a round table for Entertainment Weekly. “It was just a straight gift. And I was very, very happy to do it… I’ve always wanted to work in Spanish and never in my wildest dreams did I imagine that that opportunity would come in Black Panther.” Nyong’o said that the Marvel movie “represents different sides of my...
BGR.com

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever ending has a huge twist that everyone missed

Heading into its second weekend, Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever had surpassed $400 million at the box office. Fans flocked to theaters to catch the sequel, and they knew who the next Black Panther is and what Wakanda Forever’s ending means. However, everyone missed a significant development for M’Baku (Winston Duke) at the end of Wakanda Forever.
Collider

M’Baku and Nakia Were Considered to Take Over the Black Panther Mantle in ‘Wakanda Forever’

The Black Panther sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was easily among the most anticipated films of 2022. The first film being a box office mega success, as well as a significant moment in pop culture and cinematic history all but ensured people would turn up for the sequel. However, after Chadwick Boseman’s untimely death in 2020, many fans were curious to see if the role of T’Challa would be recast, who would take over the Black Panther mantle, or if the mantle would even be passed on at all.
AdWeek

When You Can Likely Stream Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on Disney+

The latest entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, debuted in theaters on Nov. 11. In the film, Queen Ramonda, Shuri, M’Baku, Okoye and the Dora Milaje strive to defend their country against world powers following King T’Challa’s demise. As the Wakandans attempt to embrace their newest chapter, the heroes must work to establish a new path for their beloved homeland.
Collider

Kevin Bacon Didn't Know He Was Name-Dropped in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Until He Saw It in Theaters

One of the best running gags of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise is how Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) tells aliens about Earth actors as if they were heroes. One of the stars Peter always talks about is Kevin Bacon, who left a lasting positive impression on his mind after he watched Footloose when he was a kid. As it turns out, Bacon was unaware director James Gunn had used his name in the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1 and was deeply amused when he went to theaters and discovered the reference.
Collider

Watch Lupita Nyong'o's Intense Underwater Training for 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is finally out, and it is worth all the praise it’s getting and then some more. Director Ryan Coogler’s labor of love pays homage to actor Chadwick Boseman, gives fans hope for the future, and portrays another geo-political conflict brilliantly! And the cast of the movie has certainly given their all to bring his vision to life. In a new clip, actor Lupita Nyong’o is seen training for the underwater sequences for the movie, and it’s no small feat.
ComicBook

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Star Letitia Wright Breaks Silence on Vaccine and Transphobia Controversy

As officially unveiled by Marvel Studios on Saturday, Letitia Wright is the studio's new Black Panther. During the events of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, her character Shuri manages to recreate the Heart-Shaped Herb, giving her the powers of Bast, the Marvel equivalency of the god Bastet. At the height of the pandemic, Wright retweeted a video that included anti-vaccination and transphobic views and save for an apology shared to Instagram, she's avoided speaking about it the entire Wakanda Forever press tour.

