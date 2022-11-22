Read full article on original website
DCE students finish strong at JA’s Titan Business Challenge
Fifty-two students from the D.C. Everest Junior High and DCE Senior High business and marketing departments competed in Junior Achievement’s Titan Business Challenge held at Northcentral Technical College on Nov. 17. The event provided student teams the opportunity to compete against their peers as they navigated the challenges of...
Disparities in advanced math and science skills begin by kindergarten
This article was originally published on The Conversation. Racial and ethnic disparities in advanced math and science skills occur far earlier in the U.S. than previously known. Our new study finds that 13% of white students and 16% of Asian students display advanced math skills by kindergarten. The contrasting percentage for both Black and Hispanic students is 4%.
colbyecho.news
Mathematics education is flawed
As a math major who has loved math in all of its elegant beauty for years, there is nothing more depressing and frustrating than this country’s sorry excuse for mathematical education in its public schools. Everyone knows there’s a problem with the way math is taught, but not many people seem to know exactly what that problem is.
Children without English as a first language outperform peers in times tables
Children who do not speak English as a first language outperformed their peers in maths skills, the first set of national data on children’s times tables has shown.The newly-published multiplication table checks of more than 625,000 year four pupils in England also showed disadvantaged pupils had a lower average score than their counterparts.Of pupils who took the check in summer, the average score for those with a first language of English was 19.4 out of 25, while the average score for pupils with a first language other than English was 21.2.Students aged eight or nine in England were faced with...
Computer and Information Sciences degrees are the most loved among recent grads
The big picture: Selecting a career path is arguably the biggest decision a young person will face up to that point in their life, and most don't get it right out of the gate. Among those that choose college, roughly four out of five end up changing their major at least once according to the National Center for Education Statistics. Even students that stick with it and cross the finish line can regret their choice in hindsight.
techaiapp.com
A deep learning model that generates nonverbal social behavior for robots
Researchers at the Electronics and Telecommunications Research Institute (ETRI) in Korea have recently developed a deep learning-based model that could help to produce engaging nonverbal social behaviors, such as hugging or shaking someone’s hand, in robots. Their model, presented in a paper pre-published on arXiv, can actively learn new context-appropriate social behaviors by observing interactions among humans.
globalspec.com
8 impossible things: Report identifies research priorities at the intersection of biology and engineering
The Engineering Research Visioning Alliance (ERVA), a U.S. National Science Foundation-funded initiative, released a report identifying engineering research priorities that merge breakthroughs in biology with engineering. To envision a future with solutions for improved mobility, health and other societal benefits, the report uses “8 Impossible Things” as ideal scenarios that may become possible through engineering research. Each “impossible thing” is a future vision positively impacted through bold new research — and subsequent innovation — at the intersection of biology and engineering.
