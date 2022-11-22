Children who do not speak English as a first language outperformed their peers in maths skills, the first set of national data on children’s times tables has shown.The newly-published multiplication table checks of more than 625,000 year four pupils in England also showed disadvantaged pupils had a lower average score than their counterparts.Of pupils who took the check in summer, the average score for those with a first language of English was 19.4 out of 25, while the average score for pupils with a first language other than English was 21.2.Students aged eight or nine in England were faced with...

16 HOURS AGO