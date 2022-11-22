The Northglenn Police Department is seeking a suspect following a road rage incident that occurred on Interstate 25. According to authorities, officers were dispatched to the 700 block of E. 104th Ave. in reference to a person being shot.Police learned the incident began on U.S. Hwy 36 close to Federal Boulevard and extended to the northbound highway of I-25. Officers say the suspect fired shots into the victim's vehicle, striking them in the leg. The victim was transported to an area hospital where they were treated for injuries and released. Authorities describe a red sedan as a possible vehicle of interest in the incident. Northglenn police urge the public or anyone with additional information on the incident to contact Detective Jean Mahan at 303-450-8898 or at jmahan@northglenn.org.

NORTHGLENN, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO