A man suspected in a deadly shooting that left five others injured in the eastern part of the city earlier this month was arrested Wednesday by Denver police.
Suspect facing charges in Wheat Ridge crime spree
The suspect in last month's crime spree in Wheat Ridge will face several charges including theft, assault, and other traffic charges. Jose Merino-Ramos, 22, remains in custody in the Denver City Jail on unrelated charges. On Oct. 17, prosecutors claim that Merino-Ramos committed a string of crimes that began when he stole an arborist's work truck and trailer outside of his home in Wheat Ridge. The victim tried to stop the theft by jumping on the hood of the truck but was thrown off. Detectives say that Merino-Ramos drove off and what they would learn was the getaway vehicle, a white...
Northglenn police seeking suspect in I-25 road rage incident
The Northglenn Police Department is seeking a suspect following a road rage incident that occurred on Interstate 25. According to authorities, officers were dispatched to the 700 block of E. 104th Ave. in reference to a person being shot.Police learned the incident began on U.S. Hwy 36 close to Federal Boulevard and extended to the northbound highway of I-25. Officers say the suspect fired shots into the victim's vehicle, striking them in the leg. The victim was transported to an area hospital where they were treated for injuries and released. Authorities describe a red sedan as a possible vehicle of interest in the incident. Northglenn police urge the public or anyone with additional information on the incident to contact Detective Jean Mahan at 303-450-8898 or at jmahan@northglenn.org.
DENVER — Denver police have arrested a suspect in a shooting after one person was killed and five others injured. The Denver Police Department (DPD) said Wednesday that officers arrested Dexter Martinez, 24, in connection with the Nov. 1 shooting near East Colfax Avenue and Verbena Street. Martinez was...
Two Clear Creek Sheriff's deputies fired after Thanksgiving eve indictment
Clear Creek County Sheriff's deputies Andrew Buen and Kyle Gould were indicted by a Clear Creek County grand jury Wednesday for the shooting death of 22-year-old Christian Glass, according to a Facebook post by the sheriff's office. The two deputies have been fired, the Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office's said. "The shooting death of Christian Glass continues to be a devastating event for Christian's family, friends, the Clear Creek County...
Denver Police arrested one of three people suspected of carrying out a Nov. 1 daytime shooting that killed one and injured five near east Colfax Avenue. The shooting happened in the 1400 block of Verbena street and caused lengthy road closures on Colfax. Dexter Martinez, 24, is being held on suspicion of first degree murder and five counts of attempted first degree murder. Police arrested Martinez near 2nd Avenue and Logan Street, according to a news release sent out just after 5 p.m. Wednesday. ...
Man arrested in deadly shooting at Colfax and Verbena
Police on Wednesday arrested a man accused in a shooting on East Colfax Avenue that killed a man and hurt five other people.
Police say a driver was shot in the leg during a road rage incident on Interstate 25, and the shooter is still wanted for the crime.
Woman wanted after pepper spraying cashier in attempted theft
Police are looking for a woman who is wanted for aggravated assault after pepper spraying a cashier.
One person has been arrested in connection with a September shooting in Old Town Fort Collins after initiating a fight and chasing another man with a machete.
SWAT, police arrest duo after barricading inside Loveland home
Loveland police and SWAT members were able to successfully de-escalate a barricade situation after two people trespassed inside a garage.
Man arrested for robbing Evans convenience store at gunpoint
A man has been accused of robbing a convenience store in Evans at gunpoint. Police said 24-year-old Edward Course entered the Kum & Go convenience store on 37th Street, wearing a ski mask with a gun in his hand, demanding cash and cigarettes; he got what he wanted fled on foot. He was found near the store and arrested. Course faces charges of aggravated robbery and menacing.
Larimer County sheriff’s deputies shot and killed a man early Monday after a vehicle chase that ended just south of the Budweiser Events Center off I-25 and Crossroads Boulevard, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office. The Eighth Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team, which is...
Man shot in Old Town arrested on attempted murder charges
A man, who police said was shot in self-defense in Old Town in September has been arrested with police now saying he chased the man who shot him with a machete prior to the gunfire. The Coloradoan reports Francisco Saenz of Loveland was arrested in California earlier this month and will be extradited to Larimer County to face a charge of attempted murder. Police said Saenz was shot multiple times by a 21-year-old Fort Collins man following a fight at a bar that was then followed by the machete attack and the shooting. He was hospitalized and recovered from his injuries prior to his arrest. Read more at https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/.
A suspect died in a shooting involving a Larimer County deputy early Monday near Interstate 25 and and E. Crossroads Boulevard.
Police say a person was shot and wounded on Interstate 25 Tuesday night in Northglenn.
An attorney for suspect Anderson Aldrich said in a court filing Tuesday that Aldrich is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns. Matt Mauro reports. Club Q shooting suspect is nonbinary, attorney says. An attorney for suspect Anderson Aldrich said in a court filing Tuesday that Aldrich is nonbinary and uses they/them...
A traffic stop in Berthoud turned deadly after a man armed with a rifle was shot and killed by deputies.
The suspect accused of killing five people inside Club Q in Colorado appeared in court Wednesday morning, four days after the attack. The suspect accused of killing five people inside Club Q in Colorado appeared in court Wednesday morning, four days after the attack. 106-year-old veteran awaits medal he earned...
Denver Weekend Shootings and Most Violent Neighborhoods
The November 19 attack on Club Q in Colorado Springs that killed five people and injured 25 others is currently the major crime story not just in the state, but the country. As a result, weekend violence in Denver has received comparatively little attention. But three shootings took place between Saturday, November 19, and the end of Sunday, November 20.
