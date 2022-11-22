Read full article on original website
Starkville church hosts Thanksgiving service, turkey giveaway
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Starkville church is giving thanks by giving to others. Peter’s Rock Church hosted its annual Community Thanksgiving Day Service and Turkey Giveaway this morning. More than 200 people gathered in the sanctuary for music and words of inspiration. After the service, church members...
Winona residents lend helping hands to feed community for Thanksgiving
WINONA, Miss. (WCBI) – In Montgomery County, some residents get into the Thanksgiving spirit by feeding their neighbors. It all happened at the Front Street Bar and Lounge where they were serving up a holiday meal with a side dish of love. “Cooking is therapeutic to me,” said Kynyardda...
West Point business starts a new Thanksgiving tradition
Thanksgiving was a little sweeter in West Point. Local business Ice Cream Island opened its doors Thursday to offer free food and fellowship. Owner Donesia Shelton says this is their way to give back to the people who support their business and to help those in the community. ” Thanksgiving...
Volunteers help the Salvation Army prepare Thanksgiving lunch
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – At one table, members of the Hopkins family were cutting pieces of cherry pie, at another Tupelo High School students were putting individual desserts into boxes, and at another, Leigh Ann Lesley, of Romie’s was helping organize the room, while also preparing sweet treats for the Thanksgiving lunch.
MSU hosts Thanksgiving luncheon for Starkville area first responders
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi State University kicks off Thanksgiving by saying “thanks” to those who keep the area safe. The University hosted a Thanksgiving luncheon with all the fixings a couple of days early for Starkville area First Responders. MSU President Mark Keenum and city officials,...
Macon woman wins 2019 Toyota Highlander in United Way raffle
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Kimberly Cotton of Macon has another reason to be thankful during this holiday. She’s the winner of an SUV. Cotton’s name was drawn last week in the United Way of Lowndes and Noxubee Counties raffle. The prize: a 2019 Toyota Highlander. Cotton...
Starkville Strong delivers Thanksgiving Food Sacks to families in need
This past Tuesday, November 22, volunteers for Starkville Strong delivered brown bag sacks filled with Thanksgiving food to food pantries, low income neighborhoods, and clients who were in need of assistance during the holidays. 115 sacks were delivered throughout the Starkville area, both door to door and to the seven Starkville Strong free little food pantries.
Annual Lee Home Bake Sale had assortments of baked goods today
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – You might call it a “Black Tuesday” bake sale. Every year, folks line up early for the Lee Home Bake Sale in Columbus. The annual fundraiser benefits the upkeep of the Stephen D. Lee home on 7th Street North. There was a variety...
Holliday’s Helping Hands launched free turkey giveaway in Aberdeen
ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – A bird giveaway today in Aberdeen. The first 200 people in line received a free turkey for the holidays. Holliday’s Helping Hands launched their event today. Katina Holliday, an Aberdeen native, developed the nonprofit in California. The group helps shelter homeless individuals and mothers recently released from incarceration. The goal is to prepare them for independent living.
Furniture company terminates hundreds of Mississippi employees days before Thanksgiving
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – More than 2,500 people across northeast Mississippi woke up Monday to find out they are out of a job. United Furniture Industries made the announcement through a memo. For months now, sources in the furniture industry have been talking about warning signs from United Furniture...
MDOT looking to hire ahead of Christmas holiday
ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI)- As jobs are taken away before the Thanksgiving holiday, MDOT is looking to hire starting in December. The state’s department of transportation is hosting a job fair on December 7th at 51757 Highway 25 South in Aberdeen. The fair will take place from 8 a.m. to...
Macon family pleads for the communities help to find missing son
MACON, Miss. ( WCBI) – A missing person’s case in Macon still has family members searching for answers. Tadrian Shaw went missing late last month and has yet to be heard from or seen. The mother Shaw says she just wants to bring her son home. Tadrian Shaw...
85-year-old found dead Wednesday in Clay County
WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) - An 85-year-old man was found dead Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 23 in Clay County. Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott identified the man as Kenneth O’Brian. The location is on Joe Myers Road. O'Brian appeared to have been shot multiple times. Investigators are working to determine...
Sanitation employee quits as police investigation begins
STARKVILLE — A former sanitation department worker is facing a police investigation, according to city officials. Aldermen gathered for a special-call meeting Tuesday, in part to discuss suspending the employee without pay while Starkville Police Department conducted the investigation. During the meeting, Vice Mayor Roy A. Perkins, who was running the session in Mayor Lynn’s Spruill’s absence, said the issue was “moot.”
Ground broken on Flowerdale Commons complex in Tupelo
Ground broke Monday morning on the new Flowerdale Commons complex in Tupelo. A 46--unit partment complex is being built near the Cottonwood Estates on Colonial Estates Road. Ground broken on Flowerdale Commons complex in Tupelo. Ground broke Monday morning on the new Flowerdale Commons complex in Tupelo.
Clay County deputies need your help to find a homicide suspect
CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- Clay County deputies need the community’s help locating a person of interest in a homicide that happened Wednesday evening. Sheriff Eddie Scott tells WCBI that the incident happened on Joe Myers road. When deputies arrived on the scene they saw a man that suffered from gunshot wounds and died from those injuries.
Mother arrested in Columbus baseball bat attack
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Columbus Police arrested a mother who allegedly hit a 10-year-old over the head with a baseball bat. Police charged Bertha Jackson with aggravated assault. Police claim Jackson struck the child after she witnessed her daughter being attacked near Sim Scott Park on Oct. 26. The mother...
Former employee sues United Furniture Industries over mass firing
A former United Furniture Industries employee claims the furniture manufacturer, headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi, violated federal law by failing to give 60 days’ notice of its abrupt shutdown to nearly 2,700 employees and truck drivers, who found themselves without jobs two days before Thanksgiving. Former UFI employees, operating under...
How local businesses plan to keep up with big retailers for the holidays
COLUMBUS Miss. ( WCBI) – Black Friday is almost here but the doorbuster deals continue to roll out earlier each year. With many shoppers opt to do all their holiday shopping online. will stores expect the same turnout from previous years?. For shoppers like Crystal Gazaway, Black Friday is...
