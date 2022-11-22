ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

Comments / 0

Related
wcbi.com

Starkville church hosts Thanksgiving service, turkey giveaway

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Starkville church is giving thanks by giving to others. Peter’s Rock Church hosted its annual Community Thanksgiving Day Service and Turkey Giveaway this morning. More than 200 people gathered in the sanctuary for music and words of inspiration. After the service, church members...
STARKVILLE, MS
wcbi.com

Winona residents lend helping hands to feed community for Thanksgiving

WINONA, Miss. (WCBI) – In Montgomery County, some residents get into the Thanksgiving spirit by feeding their neighbors. It all happened at the Front Street Bar and Lounge where they were serving up a holiday meal with a side dish of love. “Cooking is therapeutic to me,” said Kynyardda...
WINONA, MS
wcbi.com

West Point business starts a new Thanksgiving tradition

Thanksgiving was a little sweeter in West Point. Local business Ice Cream Island opened its doors Thursday to offer free food and fellowship. Owner Donesia Shelton says this is their way to give back to the people who support their business and to help those in the community. ” Thanksgiving...
WEST POINT, MS
wcbi.com

Thanksgiving on Front Street in Winona Mississippi

WINONA, Miss. (WCBI) – In Montgomery County, some residents get into the Thanksgiving spirit by feeding their neighbors. It all happened at the Front Street Bar and Lounge where they were serving up a holiday meal with a side dish of love. “Cooking is therapeutic to me,” said.
WINONA, MS
wcbi.com

Volunteers help the Salvation Army prepare Thanksgiving lunch

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – At one table, members of the Hopkins family were cutting pieces of cherry pie, at another Tupelo High School students were putting individual desserts into boxes, and at another, Leigh Ann Lesley, of Romie’s was helping organize the room, while also preparing sweet treats for the Thanksgiving lunch.
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

MSU hosts Thanksgiving luncheon for Starkville area first responders

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi State University kicks off Thanksgiving by saying “thanks” to those who keep the area safe. The University hosted a Thanksgiving luncheon with all the fixings a couple of days early for Starkville area First Responders. MSU President Mark Keenum and city officials,...
STARKVILLE, MS
wcbi.com

Macon woman wins 2019 Toyota Highlander in United Way raffle

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Kimberly Cotton of Macon has another reason to be thankful during this holiday. She’s the winner of an SUV. Cotton’s name was drawn last week in the United Way of Lowndes and Noxubee Counties raffle. The prize: a 2019 Toyota Highlander. Cotton...
MACON, MS
Starkville Daily News

Starkville Strong delivers Thanksgiving Food Sacks to families in need

This past Tuesday, November 22, volunteers for Starkville Strong delivered brown bag sacks filled with Thanksgiving food to food pantries, low income neighborhoods, and clients who were in need of assistance during the holidays. 115 sacks were delivered throughout the Starkville area, both door to door and to the seven Starkville Strong free little food pantries.
STARKVILLE, MS
wcbi.com

Annual Lee Home Bake Sale had assortments of baked goods today

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – You might call it a “Black Tuesday” bake sale. Every year, folks line up early for the Lee Home Bake Sale in Columbus. The annual fundraiser benefits the upkeep of the Stephen D. Lee home on 7th Street North. There was a variety...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Holliday’s Helping Hands launched free turkey giveaway in Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – A bird giveaway today in Aberdeen. The first 200 people in line received a free turkey for the holidays. Holliday’s Helping Hands launched their event today. Katina Holliday, an Aberdeen native, developed the nonprofit in California. The group helps shelter homeless individuals and mothers recently released from incarceration. The goal is to prepare them for independent living.
ABERDEEN, MS
wcbi.com

MDOT looking to hire ahead of Christmas holiday

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI)- As jobs are taken away before the Thanksgiving holiday, MDOT is looking to hire starting in December. The state’s department of transportation is hosting a job fair on December 7th at 51757 Highway 25 South in Aberdeen. The fair will take place from 8 a.m. to...
ABERDEEN, MS
wcbi.com

Macon family pleads for the communities help to find missing son

MACON, Miss. ( WCBI) – A missing person’s case in Macon still has family members searching for answers. Tadrian Shaw went missing late last month and has yet to be heard from or seen. The mother Shaw says she just wants to bring her son home. Tadrian Shaw...
MACON, MS
wtva.com

85-year-old found dead Wednesday in Clay County

WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) - An 85-year-old man was found dead Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 23 in Clay County. Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott identified the man as Kenneth O’Brian. The location is on Joe Myers Road. O'Brian appeared to have been shot multiple times. Investigators are working to determine...
CLAY COUNTY, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Sanitation employee quits as police investigation begins

STARKVILLE — A former sanitation department worker is facing a police investigation, according to city officials. Aldermen gathered for a special-call meeting Tuesday, in part to discuss suspending the employee without pay while Starkville Police Department conducted the investigation. During the meeting, Vice Mayor Roy A. Perkins, who was running the session in Mayor Lynn’s Spruill’s absence, said the issue was “moot.”
STARKVILLE, MS
wtva.com

Ground broken on Flowerdale Commons complex in Tupelo

Ground broke Monday morning on the new Flowerdale Commons complex in Tupelo. A 46--unit partment complex is being built near the Cottonwood Estates on Colonial Estates Road. Ground broken on Flowerdale Commons complex in Tupelo. Ground broke Monday morning on the new Flowerdale Commons complex in Tupelo.
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

Clay County deputies need your help to find a homicide suspect

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- Clay County deputies need the community’s help locating a person of interest in a homicide that happened Wednesday evening. Sheriff Eddie Scott tells WCBI that the incident happened on Joe Myers road. When deputies arrived on the scene they saw a man that suffered from gunshot wounds and died from those injuries.
CLAY COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Mother arrested in Columbus baseball bat attack

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Columbus Police arrested a mother who allegedly hit a 10-year-old over the head with a baseball bat. Police charged Bertha Jackson with aggravated assault. Police claim Jackson struck the child after she witnessed her daughter being attacked near Sim Scott Park on Oct. 26. The mother...
COLUMBUS, MS
freightwaves.com

Former employee sues United Furniture Industries over mass firing

A former United Furniture Industries employee claims the furniture manufacturer, headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi, violated federal law by failing to give 60 days’ notice of its abrupt shutdown to nearly 2,700 employees and truck drivers, who found themselves without jobs two days before Thanksgiving. Former UFI employees, operating under...
TUPELO, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy