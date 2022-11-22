Read full article on original website
Kia’s Logo Is So Confusing That 30K People Google ‘KN Car’ Every Month
Kia's new logo has hundreds of people Googling the brand incorrectly every day.
The Verge
Kia’s rebrand has left many people wondering who ‘KN’ is
The relatively new Kia logo, which is just the brand’s name but in an extremely angular, scrunched-up font with a seemingly connected “I” and middle line-less “A,” the first thing that comes to mind is “wow, that makes sense on a state-of-the-art EV but feels laughably out-of-place on this minivan.” But apparently, there are many, many people whose reaction is more along the lines of “wait... what does that say?”
Carscoops
