Kia has been hard at work electrifying its range of cars and recently launched its most potent EV yet, the EV6 GT. This car is set to gradually replace the Stinger as the manufacturer's top performance model and promises tons of performance and some serious competition for rivals such as the Tesla Model Y. This performance-focused version of the EV6 range recently showed off its true potential in a YouTuber video posted by AutoTopNL, and we have to admit that its real-world performance is impressive. Taking on an unrestricted section of the famous Autobahn in Germany, the EV6 GT gathers speed with the quickness and utter lack of drama one would usually associate with a top Mercedes-Benz or even a Bentley.

1 DAY AGO