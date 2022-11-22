'She was the best': Eamonn Holmes 'pays tribute to his late mother Josie in virtual message' as he is unable to attend her funeral due to 'health reasons' after her death aged 93

Eamonn Holmes reportedly paid tribute to his late mother Josie in a virtual message as he was unable to attend her funeral due to 'health reasons'.

The presenter, 62, took to Instagram on Friday to reveal the sad news that his beloved mother had died at the age of 93.

Her funeral was held at St Patrick's Church in Belfast on Tuesday and was attended by her friends and family, including her sons and Eamonn's brothers Emmett, Connor and Leonard.

Eamonn, who has recently had surgery on his back after suffering with chronic pain, was sadly unable to attend the service, reportedly due to 'health reasons'.

He spoke virtually to the congregation to pay a loving tribute to his mother, who he described as 'the best', according to the Belfast Telegraph.

In his message, he reportedly said: 'She was the best, we could not have had a better mummy, and daddy could not have had a better wife.

'He adored you, and you him, your pain for the 31 years since he left us has been tough.

'He called you "My queen, my queen, my Josephine" - and you certainly ruled the roost.'

Eamonn is said to have shared that his mother had given him her 'blessing and understanding' for not attending the funeral in person, before sharing a humorous anecdote.

'A few weeks ago she said to me she didn't want me at her funeral anyway,' he recalled.

'That is what she said… "Because you would just turn out to be the the fella in the big picture — it would all be about you".'

Eamonn also took to Instagram on Tuesday to tell his followers that he had laid his beloved mother 'to rest' before thanking them for their kind messages.

He penned: 'To all of you who cared and sent so many messages of condolences re My Mum. I am genuinely humbled and overwhelmed. U have been a great comfort.

'We lay her to rest this morning. Thank you.'

Alongside the post, he shared a sweet photograph of himself sitting on a sofa with his arm wrapped around his mother.

The funeral comes after Eamonn announced that his beloved mother had sadly died at the age of 93 last week.

He took to Instagram on Friday to announce the difficult news as he shared a sweet snap of her stood at her front door.

He penned a loving caption with his post in which he said that she was 'reunited with daddy now'.

He said in full: 'My 4 amazing brothers and I said Goodbye for the last time to our beautiful Mum Josie this afternoon. She's at last reunited with Daddy now. That is our only consolation.

'We loved and will miss her so much. Every time I visited her she came to the door to bless me with Holy Water and Wave goodbye. Now sadly it really is Goodbye Mummy x.'

Eamonn's father Leonard died following a heart attack over 30 years ago.

He was flooded with kind and supportive messages from friends in the caption including Charlotte Hawkins and Dr Amir Khan.

GMB star Susanna Reid wrote: 'I'm so sorry. Sending love.'

Huw Edwards said: 'Love and sympathy'.

While Charlotte wrote: 'Oh no, so very sorry. Sending love & a big hug to you.'

Dr Amir said in his post: 'Oh Eamonn, I'm so sorry. Such a difficult time, sending my condolences and love to you and the family xx.'

GB News' showbiz presenter Ellie Phillips wrote: 'I am utterly heartbroken for you, my friend. Sending so much love to you and your family.'

Eamonn has previously opened up about his relationship with his mum as he branded her his 'hero'.

The former This Morning presenter told how Josie's mind was still 'sharp as a tack' and praised her for making him 'the man I am'.

He also reflected on his relationship with Josie, lived in his hometown of Belfast, after the Queen's death.

Eamonn said: 'No matter how much you prepare for the death of a parent or how much you think you're prepared it's still comes as a shock.

'I think with the Queen this is how it's hit me and a lot of the nation, we've all known [that she's been unwell] but it's still a shock.'

In addition, in 2021, Eamonn spoke of his joy at being reunited with his mum after Covid forced them apart.

He added: 'I think a lot of people felt that frustration [at restrictions] So to meet up with loved ones is everything.'

His dad, Leonard, died of a heart attack whilst driving at the age of 64.

And last September Eamonn broke down in tears as he paid tribute to his late father, 31 years after his untimely death, recalling how his mother, Josephine, once urged him to let his dad give him some money in order to feel needed.

The heartbroken This Morning presenter gave an emotional interview in an episode of The Meaning of Life, which aired on Irish TV.

In the heart wrenching clip, Eamonn said of his tactile and incredibly generous dad: 'He's been gone 31 years now but I still miss him every day.

'I can't recall my late father without thinking of how he always wanted to provide… even when I had a successful career. I think like all of us he just liked to be needed.'

Describing a vivid memories of his dad, while choking back tears Eamonn said: 'All he did was give us a big hug, or whatever...

'All he did was say things like: 'Do you need any money?' I was on Ulster Television, earning £12,000 a year. He wasn't earning £12,000 a year or anything near it.

'One day my mum said: 'Let him give you some money'. I did. I was like 'yeah dad' and he'd give me twenty quid.'

Eamonn also admitted the hardest part about losing his dad so suddenly was being unable to say goodbye.

Ahead of the show airing on RTÉ One, Eamonn tweeted a video clip except and wrote: 'He's been gone 31 years now but I still miss him every day.

'I can't recall my late father without thinking of how he always wanted to provide, even when I had a successful career. I think like all of us he just liked to be needed.'

Eamonn is one of five brothers - Conor, Brian, Leonard and Colm - whom he previously described as his 'best friends'.

It has been a tough time for Eamonn recently as earlier this month he admitted that fracturing his shoulder in a fall is a 'massive setback' but revealed that he's improving 'day by day' and remaining positive thanks to messages from fans.

Last week, his GB News co-host Isabel Webster revealed that he'll be absent from work until the New Year as he recovers.

Speaking about his injury, the much-loved Breakfast show anchor discussed the 'amazing' NHS workers he have been taking care of him throughout his ordeal.

Eamonn told GB News of fracturing his shoulder during the fall: 'It was a massive setback and means I'm going to need to take some extra time off to get myself better.

'It's been a hellish few weeks. But day by day I'm improving and I am remaining positive and trying to look on the bright side.'

'I can't say a big enough thank you to everyone who has sent me lovely messages, they've really cheered me up and kept me going.'

Praising the NHS, Eamonn added: 'Also, I really must say a heartfelt thank you to the doctors and nursing staff who have been looking after me. They all are amazing. God bless.'

The popular TV star admitted that he is itching to get back to work at GB News alongside Isabel, bringing the news of the day to viewers.

Eamonn also insisted that he is 'determined' to keep speaking up for all of the people suffering with chronic pain.

The former This Morning presenter recently fractured his shoulder after a nasty fall at his Surrey home just weeks after undergoing spinal surgery to threat chronic pain in his back and legs.

And last week, his co-host Isabel said it's been 'heartbreaking' to see how pain her colleague has endured over the last few months.

And with the TV favourite now likely to be off screens until the New Year as he recovers, Isabel has admitted that she misses him 'just as much as viewers'.

Speaking to The Daily Mail's Richard Eden she said: 'It's been heartbreaking to see him in so much pain, Eamonn has had such a run of back luck.'

Eamonn and Isabel have presented the breakfast show on cable news channel GB News since January after being relieved of his hosting duties on This Morning.

He and wife Ruth Lansford, who hosted Friday's edition of the show since 2006, were replaced by Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary.