FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rochelle News-Leader
Boys Bowling: Rochelle handed nonconference loss at Mendota
MENDOTA — The Rochelle Hub varsity bowling team faced Mendota on the road Tuesday evening, falling 3,416-3,083 in nonconference action. Freshman Andrew Powell rolled a team-high 562 series score for the Hubs (2-4, 1-2 Interstate 8), while junior Sam Tracey added a 540 series score and junior Christian Thorne followed with a 512 series score in the meet.
Rochelle News-Leader
Wrestling: Hubs score dual win over ranked Dixon
ROCHELLE — A battle of state-ranked teams capped off an exciting evening of wrestling at Rochelle Township High School on Tuesday, when the Hubs hosted their season-opening varsity triangular meet with the Burlington Central Rockets and Dixon Dukes. Currently ranked No. 10 in Class 2A, Rochelle recorded five falls...
Rochelle News-Leader
Boys Basketball: Sterling overwhelms Rochelle in Strombom Tournament opener
SYCAMORE — Several members of the Rochelle Hub basketball team earned their first taste of varsity experience during Wednesday’s Strombom Tournament opener against Sterling. It was a rude awakening for the Hubs, who fell behind early and were run out of the gym as the Golden Warriors saw three starters reach double figures in scoring during a 75-37 victory over Rochelle.
Rochelle News-Leader
Boys Bowling: Hubs take 12th at Guilford Survivor Invitational
ROCKFORD — The Rochelle Hub varsity bowling team competed in the Guilford Survivor Invitational at Don Carter Lanes on Saturday, finishing 11th out of 22 schools after the four-game qualifying round and ending the tournament in 12th place overall. Rochelle rolled a 3,491 series total, with senior Evin Odle rolling a 751 (187.8 average) while freshman Andrew Powell fired with a 733 (183.3 average).
Rochelle News-Leader
Girls Basketball: Lady Hubs hang tough with Winnebago
FORRESTON — Fast-break offense was the primary method of scoring for both the Rochelle Lady Hub varsity basketball team and the defending IHSA 2A state runner-up Winnebago Indians during the fourth round of the Forreston Thanksgiving Tournament on Monday. Rochelle battled throughout the first half, but conditioning became a...
Lena-Winslow focused on one final game and a sixth state championship
LENA, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–We are in the final week of the high school football season, and the number of teams in our viewing area still practicing is one, the Lena-Winslow Panthers. They’re getting ready for another appearance in the 1A championship game Friday morning against another undefeated team Camp Point Central. Lena-Winslow currently has five state […]
Hononegah bowlers break state and national records
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The boys high school bowling season has just gotten started, but Hononegah’s boys bowling team is already red hot. Saturday during the Guilford High School Invitational at Don Carter Lanes in Rockford the Indians set several state and national records. They set the single game high school state and national record combining for […]
rockrivercurrent.com
The Last Call: Rockford official retires after nearly 4 decades in stripes
ROCKFORD — It’s been a different kind of fall season for Jeff Carr. By now, Carr might have been on the field at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin, working an Illinois/Wisconsin football game. Or, he might have been in the middle of the action this Saturday at the Michigan/Ohio State matchup, making calls in front of 104,000 amped-up fans at the Buckeyes’ stadium, dubbed The Horseshoe, in Columbus, Ohio.
12-year anniversary of the Caledonia, Illinois Tornado
On Monday, November 22, 2010, an unseasonably warm day that brought record and close-to-record warmth across Northern Illinois and an abundance of warm air set the stage for an unstable environment ahead of a strong cold front that would work across the region later that afternoon. The end result was a line of severe storms along and ahead of the cold front that ended up producing a 16.4-mile-long EF-2 tornado with estimated winds of around 135 mph in two counties of Northern Illinois. The tornado was estimated to be around 50 to 200 yards wide, according to the National Weather Service in Chicago, Illinois.
travelawaits.com
8 Amazing Experiences In Lovely Beloit, Wisconsin
Although I enjoy being a Texan, I think I may have been a Midwesterner in another life. From my five years living in Illinois to my recent travels through Wisconsin, there’s just something about Midwestern charm that makes me feel like I’m home. I recently discovered a jewel...
wlip.com
Wisconsin and Illinois Gas Prices Fall Ahead of Thanksgiving
(Madison, WI) As you hit the road for the long holiday weekend, you will be greeted with lower gas prices. AAA says the average gallon of gas in Wisconsin currently runs $3.32, which is down 18-cents from Friday, and 31-cents below the national average. Kenosha County saw a 26-cent drop in that same time period and is currently at $3.18 on average. In Illinois, prices have fallen below the $4 mark at $3.97…a 12-cent drop from Friday but still 34 cents above the national average. Lake County prices have fallen to $3.94.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner: Vehicle Crashes Into A Pole in Loves Park, Avoid The Area
Large smoke plume rises from Safford Road fire
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Firefighters from multiple local agencies worked to contain a fire at a property on Safford Road on Wednesday morning. Multiple firefighters were summoned to the scene in the 6800 block of Safford Road around 11:04 a.m. Winnebago, Blackhawk, and Rockford fire departments were called to the scene. DEVELOPING…
WIFR
Boone Co. restaurant celebrates 40 years with menu deals Tuesday
CALEDONIA, Ill. (WIFR) - A family-favorite restaurant is offering customers a piece of the pie Tuesday in celebration of 40 years of service. All menu items are 40% until 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Boone County Family Restaurant on IL-173 in Caledonia, Ill. A variety of giveaways will also be available from t-shirts to cupcakes, cream puffs and mini-pies.
Machesney Park manufacturer celebrates 30 years
MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Superior Joining Technologies is celebrating 30 years in Machesney Park after starting in a garage in 1992. Now, the business boasts a 55,000-square-foot building at 1260 Turret Drive. To celebrate its anniversary, the welding company invested $600,000 in three new state-of-the-art machines. “I think it makes people proud to be […]
Mrs. Fisher’s Potato Chips’ Hot Bag Sale Is This Week In Illinois
"Shopping local" is a frequent phrase you'll hear throughout your city but there may be occasions when you're not sure what your looking for is considered "local." When it comes to food there are usually plenty of options, but what if you're looking for chips? This is a no-brainer if you're in or near northern Illinois. Mrs. Fisher's should be top of mind.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner: Police Were Chasing A Hellcat, Terminated The Chase…
Garage sale held for late Rockford Speedway owner
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The family of the late owner of the Rockford Speedway is holding a garage sale on Friday. It will take place at Loves Park’s Forest Hills Lodge. Jody Deery passed away back in June. She was a big collector of nativity scenes. She would open up her house every year so […]
MyStateline.com
Street closures for Stoll on State
All of Downtown Rockford will transform into a winter wonderland on Saturday for Stroll on State, which means many roads will be closed to traffic. All of Downtown Rockford will transform into a winter wonderland on Saturday for Stroll on State, which means many roads will be closed to traffic.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner: Vehicle Fire, Spreads To Another Vehicle
