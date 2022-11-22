Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rochelle News-Leader
Boys Bowling: Rochelle handed nonconference loss at Mendota
MENDOTA — The Rochelle Hub varsity bowling team faced Mendota on the road Tuesday evening, falling 3,416-3,083 in nonconference action. Freshman Andrew Powell rolled a team-high 562 series score for the Hubs (2-4, 1-2 Interstate 8), while junior Sam Tracey added a 540 series score and junior Christian Thorne followed with a 512 series score in the meet.
Winnebago rolls past Rochelle at the Forreston Thanksgiving Tournament
FORRESTON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Winnebago rolled past Rochelle 60-40 Monday evening at the Forreston Thanksgiving Tournament. For highlights watch the media player above.
Hononegah bowlers break state and national records
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The boys high school bowling season has just gotten started, but Hononegah’s boys bowling team is already red hot. Saturday during the Guilford High School Invitational at Don Carter Lanes in Rockford the Indians set several state and national records. They set the single game high school state and national record combining for […]
Hill scores 34 in Rockford Lutheran’s win over St. Charles North
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)-Senior guard Walt Hill Jr. is one of the top returning high school basketball players in the state, and the Lutheran Crusaders again look to be one of the best small-school teams in the state. They’ve opened up their season with back-to-back wins in the Boylan Thanksgiving Invitational. Tuesday, they defeated Freeport 88-62 […]
Guilford Vikings earn their first win of the season
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The Guilford Vikings are in the win column for the first time this basketball season. Wednesday afternoon they defeated Elgin Larkin 52-41 at the RPS 205 Tip-Off Classic. The Vikings came out energized and playing great defense. They jumped out to an 18-8 lead after the first quarter. They led 31-20 at halftime. […]
Rochelle News-Leader
Wrestling: Hubs score dual win over ranked Dixon
ROCHELLE — A battle of state-ranked teams capped off an exciting evening of wrestling at Rochelle Township High School on Tuesday, when the Hubs hosted their season-opening varsity triangular meet with the Burlington Central Rockets and Dixon Dukes. Currently ranked No. 10 in Class 2A, Rochelle recorded five falls...
rockrivercurrent.com
The Last Call: Rockford official retires after nearly 4 decades in stripes
ROCKFORD — It’s been a different kind of fall season for Jeff Carr. By now, Carr might have been on the field at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin, working an Illinois/Wisconsin football game. Or, he might have been in the middle of the action this Saturday at the Michigan/Ohio State matchup, making calls in front of 104,000 amped-up fans at the Buckeyes’ stadium, dubbed The Horseshoe, in Columbus, Ohio.
Rochelle News-Leader
Boys Basketball: Sterling overwhelms Rochelle in Strombom Tournament opener
SYCAMORE — Several members of the Rochelle Hub basketball team earned their first taste of varsity experience during Wednesday’s Strombom Tournament opener against Sterling. It was a rude awakening for the Hubs, who fell behind early and were run out of the gym as the Golden Warriors saw three starters reach double figures in scoring during a 75-37 victory over Rochelle.
travelawaits.com
8 Amazing Experiences In Lovely Beloit, Wisconsin
Although I enjoy being a Texan, I think I may have been a Midwesterner in another life. From my five years living in Illinois to my recent travels through Wisconsin, there’s just something about Midwestern charm that makes me feel like I’m home. I recently discovered a jewel...
Lena-Winslow focused on one final game and a sixth state championship
LENA, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–We are in the final week of the high school football season, and the number of teams in our viewing area still practicing is one, the Lena-Winslow Panthers. They’re getting ready for another appearance in the 1A championship game Friday morning against another undefeated team Camp Point Central. Lena-Winslow currently has five state […]
Garage sale held for late Rockford Speedway owner
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The family of the late owner of the Rockford Speedway is holding a garage sale on Friday. It will take place at Loves Park’s Forest Hills Lodge. Jody Deery passed away back in June. She was a big collector of nativity scenes. She would open up her house every year so […]
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner: Vehicle Crashes Into A Pole in Loves Park, Avoid The Area
Lived in a haunted house? Saw a mysterious creature?. If you are searching for a specific incident. My opinion on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has been currently provided to Rockford Scanner:. Sources are reporting an automobile accident. It happened approximately 6:30 am. In...
northernpublicradio.org
A Rockford neighborhood is the site for mosaic totems
A Rockford neighborhood has something that you won’t find in most residential areas thanks to an art initiative. An unveiling took place November 17. Five colorful mosaic structures sit at the intersection of Haskell and Fisher Avenue. Each one has a message at the bottom. One said “Peace and Hope for Ukraine,” another “Love Our Mother Earth.” The sculptures were created by participants of the Rockford Area Arts Council SPARK! Mosaic Summer Program. This is the third year for the Art for Impact and Neighborhood Improvement Initiative.
MyStateline.com
Illinois officer shot in line of duty returns home
An Illinois police officer shot and critically injured in the line of duty last December returned home Wednesday night after nearly a year of recovery and physical therapy. Illinois officer shot in line of duty returns home. An Illinois police officer shot and critically injured in the line of duty...
ourquadcities.com
UPDATE: Endangered missing Illinois woman found
UPDATE: (November 23, 2022 – 9:40 p.m.) Sabrina A. Pauly has been located. The Illinois State Police has activated an Endangered Missing Person Advisory. The Wauconda Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating Sabrina A. Pauly. Pauly, 58, is described as a white female, 5’8″ and 350 pounds. Pauly has blonde hair and blue eyes. According to reports, Pauly last had contact with her family on November 20. She may be in the area of Mount Olympus Resort in Wisconsin Dells. Pauly was last seen driving a white 2018 Ford C-Max with Illinois license plate CH18724. Pauly has a condition that places her in danger.
Machesney Park manufacturer celebrates 30 years
MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Superior Joining Technologies is celebrating 30 years in Machesney Park after starting in a garage in 1992. Now, the business boasts a 55,000-square-foot building at 1260 Turret Drive. To celebrate its anniversary, the welding company invested $600,000 in three new state-of-the-art machines. “I think it makes people proud to be […]
Large smoke plume rises from Safford Road fire
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Firefighters from multiple local agencies worked to contain a fire at a property on Safford Road on Wednesday morning. Multiple firefighters were summoned to the scene in the 6800 block of Safford Road around 11:04 a.m. Winnebago, Blackhawk, and Rockford fire departments were called to the scene. DEVELOPING…
MyStateline.com
Oregon, IL kindergarten classes canceled due to teachers being sicks at Nine
A local school district is being hit hard with illness. Oregon, IL kindergarten classes canceled due to teachers …. A local school district is being hit hard with illness. Tips to protect yourself from gastrointestinal illness. The Ogle County Health Department is giving tips on how residents can protect themselves...
Rockford approves Davis Park boat docks contract
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford aldermen approved a contract with Sjostrom & Sons Monday night to build boat docks at Davis Park. It is part of the plan to renovate the park along the Rock River in Downtown Rockford. Crews tore down Founders Landing earlier this month, which will leave more room for the end […]
12-year anniversary of the Caledonia, Illinois Tornado
On Monday, November 22, 2010, an unseasonably warm day that brought record and close-to-record warmth across Northern Illinois and an abundance of warm air set the stage for an unstable environment ahead of a strong cold front that would work across the region later that afternoon. The end result was a line of severe storms along and ahead of the cold front that ended up producing a 16.4-mile-long EF-2 tornado with estimated winds of around 135 mph in two counties of Northern Illinois. The tornado was estimated to be around 50 to 200 yards wide, according to the National Weather Service in Chicago, Illinois.
