A Rockford neighborhood has something that you won’t find in most residential areas thanks to an art initiative. An unveiling took place November 17. Five colorful mosaic structures sit at the intersection of Haskell and Fisher Avenue. Each one has a message at the bottom. One said “Peace and Hope for Ukraine,” another “Love Our Mother Earth.” The sculptures were created by participants of the Rockford Area Arts Council SPARK! Mosaic Summer Program. This is the third year for the Art for Impact and Neighborhood Improvement Initiative.

ROCKFORD, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO