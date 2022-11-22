Read full article on original website
Related
beingpatient.com
Foods to Reverse Dementia? Here’s What the Science Says
Here’s what credible, peer-reviewed studies say about the possibility of foods to reverse dementia. Altogether, there are currently no cures or disease-modifying treatment for Alzheimer’s disease or dementia. Once a person is diagnosed, their symptoms — memory loss, personality changes, cognitive impairments — will worsen making everyday tasks more and more difficult to do. By the time these cognitive and memory symptoms appear, there is already substantial pathology and plaque buildup within the brain. Researchers are developing cutting-edge treatments to stop and possible even undo this plaque build-up. In the meantime, people can make lifestyle modifications — including exercise, addressing existing health issues like blood pressure and obesity, eating a healthy diet and staying away from certain foods — to protect their brain health, and stave off cognitive decline.
Health Experts Say You Should Avoid This Canned Food At All Costs–It Leads To Stomach Fat!
A balanced diet is an essential part of any healthy lifestyle—especially if you want to lose weight. That means you should always try load up on fresh, whole foods such as fruits, vegetables, and whole grains rather than processed options like frozen meals and salty snacks. One major type of processed food that experts say you should cut back on if you’re trying to shed a few pounds is canned foods, which are typically loaded with sodium and preservatives. While these may be popular pantry items that can last on the shelf for a long time without going bad, the health risks they pose typically aren’t worth it. This is especially true when it comes to canned meat.
Raleigh News & Observer
To Prevent Dementia, Avoid These Foods
Dementia, a broad term for memory loss, trouble problem-solving, muted thinking abilities, and limited social skills, is a diagnosis no one wants to hear. It leads to less independence later in life, and can make people feel isolated and depressed. More than 7 million people in the US suffer from it, and women are slightly more likely to have it than men. Finding ways to prevent dementia is therefore increasingly important.
Medical News Today
Do people with dementia know they have it?
Individuals with dementia may experience memory difficulties, issues with their ability to think, and trouble completing daily tasks. They may be aware of their symptoms in the early stages of dementia. However, a person. this awareness by the late stages of dementia. The term dementia refers to a range of...
MedicalXpress
Skipping meals, fasting and eating meals too closely together may be linked to increased mortality risk
Eating only one meal per day is associated with an increased risk of mortality in American adults 40 years old and older, according to a new study in the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. Skipping breakfast is associated with higher risk of cardiovascular disease mortality and missing lunch or dinner with all-cause mortality. Even among individuals who eat three meals daily, eating two adjacent meals less than or equal to 4.5 hours apart is associated with a higher all-cause death risk.
The One Fruit You Should Be Eating Daily For A Stronger Immune System And Weight Loss This Fall
Cold and flu season is dawning on us, which means it’s time to get our immune systems into gear. While there are many ways to maintain a healthy immune system, such as getting ample rest, regular exercise, hydration, and even certain supplements, one of the most important things is to maintain a healthy diet. In fact, certain foods are packed with nutrients that can help your body stay healthier than ever—including one tasty fruit.
studyfinds.org
Popular vitamin supplement carries increased cancer risk, scientists warn
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Take a long hard look at your medicine cabinet. It may be time to throw a few bottles out. New research from the University of Missouri-Columbia indicates the popular dietary supplement nicotinamide riboside (NR) may promote an increased risk of cancer, and may even cause cancer to metastasize or spread to the brain.
If You Haven’t Gotten COVID Yet, This Might Be Why
At the dawn of the pandemic, it was shocking—and terrifying—to hear when someone you knew tested positive for COVID. While the pandemic should certainly still be taken seriously, thanks to COVID vaccines and boosters becoming widely available, for the vast majority of people, getting COVID is a lot less scary than it used to be. In fact, at this point in the pandemic, it’s more surprising to hear about someone who hasn’t tested positive for the virus at some point in the past two years.
Older Adults Who Sleep Less Are More Likely to Develop Multiple Chronic Diseases
Older adults who get five hours of sleep a night or fewer have a greater risk of developing multiple chronic diseases. Sleeping less has previously been linked to a greater likelihood of developing certain chronic conditions, but this study focused on multimorbidity. The findings underscore the importance of maintaining good...
Phys.org
A study discovers a surprising relationship between the teeth and the evolution of pregnancy
Humans have the highest prenatal growth rate of all extant primates, but how this exceptional rate came about has been a mystery up to now. Leslea Hlusko, a scientist at the Centro Nacional de Investigación sobre la Evolución Humana (CENIEH), has participated in a study led by Tesla Monson, a paleoanthropologist at Western Washington University (WWU) in the United States), looking at teeth, prenatal growth rates, and the evolution of pregnancy. This research has uncovered a key piece of this jigsaw in an unexpected place: the relative sizes of fossilized molars.
The One Fried Food No One Over 40 Should Be Eating Anymore Because It Ruins Your Metabolism
Maintaining a balanced diet should always be a top priority, but it’s especially important to consider if you’re trying to shed some pounds. Unfortunately, while not typically an easy feat, weight loss can become even more difficult for w...
A mom who drank a few glasses of wine while pregnant had a son with developmental issues. She said the buzz wasn't worth it.
Natalie Battaglia doesn't know if alcohol in pregnancy contributed to her son's unusual mannerisms, but she still regrets drinking.
Why People Who Drink This Before Bed Have Firmer Skin
Ready to settle down for the night and nurse a cup of something delicious that will calm your nerves and get you ready for bed? Why not choose a healthy beverage that works overtime as a skincare aid, as well? Before you pour yourself a tall glass of...
2 Spices That Have Been Proven By Science To Promote A Flatter Stomach
Whether your goal is to lose weight in your midsection or relieve a bloated stomach, both of these can be accomplished by a well-balanced diet. We reached out to gut health experts for two timeless spice suggestions that contain antioxidants, promote healthier digestion and boost metabolism. Read on to learn more about the many gut health benefits (and helpful studies) of turmeric and ginger from Dr. M. Kara, digestive health, functional medicine, natural remedies and supplement expert and creator of KaraMD, Joanna Wen, health coach and founder of Spices & Greens, Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet, and Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD, registered dietitian at Balance One Supplements.
Scientists found the most common habit could cause Alzheimer's and dementia.
this habit could increase the risk of Alzheimer's and dementia.cottonbro studio/Pexels. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. As per the new research, the most common habit could increase the risk of Alzheimer's and dementia. Many people might find nose picking as a disgusting or gross habit, but no one thought it could be life-threatening.
KFDM-TV
Pfizer, Moderna researching rare side effect linked to COVID vaccines
WASHINGTON (TND) — With a triple-threat virus sweeping across the country, pharmaceutical companies have launched their own clinical trials on COVID vaccines in young adults and the possible impact of heart conditions. The senior fellow at the Cato Institute, Dr. Jeffrey Singer, joined The National Desk Friday to talk...
The Unexpected Beverage No One Should Be Drinking Anymore Because It Causes Bloating
This article has been updated since its initial 05/25/22 publish date to include more expert tips, suggestions and insight. Bloating is often caused by a number of factors— eating too fast, snacking on something right before bed, or most often, consuming a food or beverage that is often linked to indigestion. With that said, we checked in with health experts to learn more about a drink that you might not think is as likely to cause bloating as it is. Read on for tips and suggestions from registered dietitian Dr. Su-Nui Escobar, DCN, RDN, FAND, senior dietitian Dana Ellis Hunnes, PhD, MPH, RD, and dermatologist, health and skin expert Dr. Cheryl Rosen, MD.
Woman plagued by urinary tract infections until she begins drinking an 8-ounce glass of cranberry juice every day
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. This story is used for anecdotal purposes only and should not be taken as medical advice. If you suffer from frequent UTIs, it's best to consult a doctor.
People with blue eyes have a single common ancestor
New research done at the University of Copenhagen found that all the blue-eyed people in this world can be traced back to a single common ancestor. Researchers from the university tracked down the 6,000-10,000-year-old genetic mutation responsible for the blue eye color and found many interesting results.
4 Types Of Nuts You Should Be Eating Every Day For A Healthier Body Over 50, According To Doctors
Looking for your next favorite healthy snack? It’s time to kick those low-fat chips aside and add some nutrient-dense nuts to your diet. Not only do nuts satisfy your craving for crunch and taste delicious, but they can also do wonders for your overall health as you age. So if you’re not on the nut train yet, consider this your sign to hop on.
Interesting Engineering
San Francisco, CA
127K+
Followers
12K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT
Interesting Engineering is a cutting edge, leading community designed for all lovers of engineering, technology and science.https://interestingengineering.com
Comments / 0