Largest Handmade Artisan Shop in Massachusetts Announces Virtual Fall Fair!Dianna CarneyMassachusetts State
From Canada to Kingston: Christmas Tree Farm's Grand Opening Will Include Food, Festive Fun & a Fire!Dianna CarneyKingston, MA
Local Business is Giving Away 120% Store Credit to Everyone Who Helps Them Get Plumbing, Heating & WindowsDianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
Pawtucket Motorcyclist Dies After Striking Stopped Vehicle In KillinglyQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in MassachusettsTravel MavenPlymouth County, MA
reportertoday.com
Taunton Civic Chorus Presents The Colors of Winter
reportertoday.com
Nonfiction Book Club: The Ride of Her Life by Elizabeth Letts Tuesday, December 27th at 6:00 PM
Seekonk, MA – Join us for a lively discussion of The Ride of Her Life: The True Story of a Woman, Her Horse, and Their Last-Chance Journey Across America by Elizabeth Letts on Tuesday, December 27th at 6:00 PM at Seekonk Public Library. The title is available digitally as an ebook and audiobook through Libby, or you may place a hold and pick up a print copy at the library. New members are always welcome!
rinewstoday.com
ART! The Art of Christmas at Mayor Frank Picozzi’s
It’s b-a-c-k! The artful Christmas decorations of Warwick Mayor Frank Picozzi!. Months of work culminate of the day after Thanksgiving, Friday, November 25th. The Mayor says, “My display is complete. It’ll undergo testing all week but it will be ready for the kids (including the adult ones) the day after Thanksgiving.
reportertoday.com
Esther Ann (Bouchard) Tracy
It is with great sadness that the family of Esther Ann (Bouchard) Tracy announces her passing on November 19th, 2022 at the age of 97. Esther Ann (Bouchard) Tracy was predeceased by her husband Richard whom she had been married to for 72 years. “Nan” as she was often known as, leaves behind four loving children: Robert and his wife Kathy of Birmingham, AL, Marianne Tracy of Providence, Ted and his wife Mego from Palo Alto, CA, and Kevin and his wife Molly from Rumford. She will also be remembered by her loving grandchildren: Mathew, Daniel, Virginia, Kaitlyn, Brendan, Kevin, Katherine, Ryan, and Brian as well as great-grandchild Robert. Nan was also predeceased by her brothers Edward and Robert Bouchard.
New Bedford Nightlife: The End of an Era for This Downtown DJ
The time has finally come for the announcement I’ve been holding a secret for quite some time. By the end of 2022, I will be retiring from DJing at bars and clubs and focusing on my family. As much as I enjoy the nightlife, especially playing Downtown, I’m entering...
‘Jingle Bells’ Was Written in a Massachusetts Tavern, and Wait Until You See What’s There Now
There are so many iconic Christmas and holiday songs, and you better believe that we know all of the words to every single traditional one. You know what I'm talking about; the original songs like "Jingle Bells". As a matter of fact, that song's home is right here in New England.
Turnto10.com
Man with connection to Fall River area charged in Lowell killing
A man police said is connected to a fatal shooting in Lowell, Massachusetts, has been arrested. Lowell police charged Rafael Garcia-Rey with murder. Garcia-Rey has connections to the Fall River area. Garcia-Rey is accused of shooting 26-year-old Odogwu Ganobi after an argument about a traffic dispute on Maitland Avenue at...
back2stonewall.com
THANKSGIVING Gay History: Gay Pilgrims In 1600’s Plymouth MA
In the summer of 1637, two working men at the English colony at Plymouth faced the possibility of execution if they were convicted of what the Puritans was said to be a grave moral crime. Pilgrims John Alexander and Thomas Roberts had been caught in a homosexual relationship. Plimoth Plantation...
reportertoday.com
Movie Night at Seekonk Library Wednesday, December 14 at 5:30 PM
Seekonk, MA – Highly anticipated DVD releases are back and you can skip the wait to borrow them by joining us! Come and watch new DVD releases for FREE at Seekonk Public Library in our movie night series, the 2nd Wednesday of the month this October - January. This series is free and open to the public.
reportertoday.com
AN AMERICAN CHRISTMAS
The Chorus of East Providence will perform AN AMERICAN CHRISTMAS, on December 3rd at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, December 4th at 2 p.m., at St. Martha's Church, 2595 Pawtucket Ave., East Providence. Tickets are $15 for adults and $13 for seniors. Children under 12 are complimentary. Tickets available at the door or at www.chorusofep.org.
Dog-Friendly Fundraiser in Marshfield Announces Surprise Guest
You're invited to a pawsome festive fundraiser!Photo by(Photo by RODNAE Productions) (MARSHFIELD, MA) Calling all pet parents! You're invited to an afternoon of festive fun for a great cause! The Friends of the Marshfield Dog Park have teamed up with Stellwagen Beer Company to host the annual event, Picture & Pint 2022.
Turnto10.com
Durfee, New Bedford game turns ugly as teams engaged in nasty brawl
(WJAR) — The Durfee and New Bedford high school football teams engaged in a massive brawl at the conclusion of Thursday’s Thanksgiving Day game at Paul Walsh Field in New Bedford. Durfee alum David Monteiro was at the game and captured the melee on video. Monteiro said both...
This is the Oldest City in Massachusetts
It is widely believed that Plymouth is the oldest city in Massachusetts. Plymouth, Massachusetts (1620) Photo by(Joes Retirement Blog) Plymouth is a city in Plymouth County, Massachusetts, United States. The city is important in American history, folklore, and culture and is known as "America's Hometown." Plymouth is the site of a colony founded by the Mayflower Pilgrims in 1620 and where New England was first established. It is the oldest community in New England and one of the oldest in the United States. Located on the southwest shore of Massachusetts Bay, what is now Plymouth has been inhabited by indigenous peoples for centuries. Settlers may not have survived the winter of 1621 without the help of Squanto and other members of the Wampanoag tribe.
Fall River Woman Finds Mysterious Century-Old Postcard in Wall of Her Home
You really never know what you might find when you are doing renovations to a house. There may be money hidden in the walls, a Celtics trophy, or a postcard mailed to Fall River over a hundred years ago. While Casey Brown didn't find any hidden treasure, she did find...
reportertoday.com
My Life & Family: Virtual Memoir Writing Series Begins Thursday, January 5 at 6 PM
Seekonk, MA – Personal and family stories are invaluable gifts you can share forever through writing. If you want to preserve some of your precious memories, join us for My Life & Family: Virtual Memoir Writing Series beginning on Thursday, January 5 at 6 PM. This program will meet over Zoom for six sessions on the following Thursday evenings:
Turnto10.com
East Greenwich animal shelter seeks help during buy holiday season
(WJAR) — An animal shelter in East Greenwich is desperately seeking help during the busy holiday season. The East Greenwich Animal Protection League is looking for staff and volunteers to help meet the increased demand. Staff members say as people head back to the office post-pandemic, more animals are...
Turnto10.com
Cheap Eats: Blue Plate Diner offers classic, comfortable diner experience
MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (WJAR) — NBC 10's Temi-Tope Adeleye samples a variety of meals from the Blue Plate Diner in Middletown in an episode of Cheap Eats. Since 2004, Blue Plate Diner owner Ted Karousos has served up breakfast, lunch and dinner items in a comfortable and affordable setting.
‘Insane’: Heading to the Wrentham Outlets for Black Friday deals? You better pack your patience
You better pack your patience if you’re heading to the Wrentham Outlets for Black Friday deals. A video shared by Wrentham Police Chief Bill McGrath showed a miles-long line of vehicles on Interstate 495 approaching Wrentham. “Everyone seems happy & nice in spite of insane traffic. Tis the season...
nbcboston.com
Jeveli's, Oldest Italian Restaurant in Boston, Goes on the Auction Block
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. It looks like a landmark restaurant in East Boston whose future had been in question for awhile may be done. According to a page from Stanley J. Paine, Jeveli's went up for auction beginning on November 10 and ending on November 16, with the notice saying that "we will sell...the entire contents of the former Jeveli's restaurant. Property sold. Everything goes!" The notice says that Stanley J. Paine held the auction in association with E.F Smith and Son, while Drew Starr posted last week within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook page (via a post from Seth Gitell) that it didn't look like the restaurant would be coming back, with pictures showing a mostly cleared out space.
rimonthly.com
5 Spots in Rhode Island to Dine in an Outdoor Igloo
Editor’s Note: This article has been updated form a previous version posted in 2021. One positive thing the pandemic did for restaurants is to inspire and encourage all-season outdoor dining experiences just like in Scandinavian countries. There are several restaurants in Rhode Island that have brought back igloo dining for yet another winter season. Bring your own blanket and cozy on up while dining al fresco in a cozy igloo in Newport, Providence, Cranston, East Greenwich, Smithfield and more. The igloos are lit up, most are heated, and all are sanitized after each use for guests to enjoy.
