When Ryan Reynolds revealed that Hugh Jackman was returning as Wolverine for Deadpool 3, it was met with equal measures of shock and excitement. Fans, and even Jackman, believed that Logan was the swan song for the actor in the role he’d dedicated the better part of two decades to play. As the film draws nearer to its scheduled April start of production, more information about it has begun to trickle out, including a working title that might give an idea of just how big Jackman’s role in the film will be.

5 DAYS AGO