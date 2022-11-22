ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Badgers Fall to VCU, 75-67, in Paradise Jam Finale

ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands — The University of Wisconsin women's basketball team competed against VCU in its final game of the 2022 U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam women's basketball tournament in St. Thomas on Saturday, where it fell 75-67. Julie Pospisilova used her four years of collegiate experience...
Badgers finish regular season with 18 match win streak

COLUMBUS, Ohio– The third-ranked Wisconsin volleyball team secured a 25-22, 25-17, 19-25, 27-25 win in four sets over No. 8 Ohio State on Saturday night to conclude the regular season. Sophomore Sarah Franklin and Anna Smrek combined for 23 of UW's 50 kills in the match. Franklin led the...
Wisconsin's late rally falls short to Minnesota, 23-16

MADISON, Wis. — One of the country's longest-running college football rivalries went down to the wire on Saturday as Wisconsin fell to Minnesota, 23-16, in the closing minute of play. The Golden Gophers' Athan Kaliakmanis connected with Le'Meke Brockington on a tiebreaking 45-yard touchdown with 3:40 remaining and the...
Christensen shines at Iowa State Cyclone Open

AMES, Iowa — No. 14 Wisconsin did not disappoint at the 2022 Iowa State Harold Nichols Cyclone Open at Hilton Coliseum on Saturday in Ames, Iowa. The Badgers had 16 wrestlers competing attached for the University of Wisconsin (UW) in the brackets of the highly-competitive tournament and future Badger Brock Bobzien, who recently signed his NIL to wrestle at Wisconsin in fall 2023, competed unattached for the Wisconsin Regional Training Center.
Lucas: Benton and Beach ready for Camp Randall finale

MADISON, Wis. – A year ago, Tyler Beach and Keeanu Benton each had a decision to make on their future. Beach made his choice first by electing to take part in the Senior Day ceremony prior to the opening kickoff against Nebraska in the final home game of the 2021 season at Camp Randall Stadium.
Badgers Shuck Huskers for Big Ten Title

LINCOLN, Neb. – In a battle for the 2022 Big Ten Conference Championship, the third-ranked Wisconsin volleyball team clinched its fourth-straight Big Ten title with a 3-1 win over No. 6 Nebraska on Friday night. The Badgers also extend their win streak to 17 straight matches. Wisconsin (24-3, 18-1...
LINCOLN, NE
Wisconsin outscored by Seton Hall, 83-72

ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands — The University of Wisconsin women's basketball team competed against Seton Hall in its second game of the 2022 U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam women's basketball tournament in St. Thomas on Friday and fell 83-72. Brooke Schramek recorded a career-high in 3-pointers made with...
Big Savings for Badger fans Thanksgiving weekend

MADISON, Wis. — This Thanksgiving weekend, the Badgers want to say thanks to the fans for your loyal support. Badger fans have a number of ways to enjoy special offers and merchandise discounts throughout the weekend. These great offers will be available Friday, November 26 at 12:01a.m. CT through Monday, November 29 at 11:59 p.m. CT. Be sure to check out these special offers!
