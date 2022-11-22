Read full article on original website
Eagan Police Department announces the unexpected passing of Retired K9 Officer BadgerLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
5 Great Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Minnesota witness says glowing disc hovered over state prison facilityRoger MarshMinnesota State
Buck Hill and Hyland Hills Ski Area open today in the Twin CitiesLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson Dealing With Potential Serious InjuryOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Look: NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Show Got Booed
The Detroit Lions fell to the Buffalo Bills, 28-25, at Ford Field on Thursday afternoon. Detroit had an admirable performance against Buffalo, despite coming into the game as a pretty significant underdog on Thursday afternoon. While the Lions' performance stood out on the field, so did the halftime show. Bebe...
3 Bold Predictions for Vikings vs. Patriots
The Minnesota Vikings host the New England Patriots at U.S. Bank Stadium this Thursday. The two teams will go head to head on Thanksgiving in the primetime slot on Thursday Night Football. New England leads the series 9-4 in games dating back to 1970. The Cowboys garnered that lead by...
What does 'Skol' mean? Explaining the Vikings' war chant and how it started
Whether it's skol, skaal or skål, the Vikings have one of the coolest traditions in the NFL. Vikings fans are a passionate bunch — they have to be to support Kirk Cousins as their quarterback, after all (just a joke). When you tune into a Vikings home game, you'll notice plenty of purple and gold, lots of fans dressed in viking-esque garb and a very, very loud chant that goes a bit like this:
Vikings Add Pass Rusher to Practice Squad
Not too long ago, the Vikings decided to move on from Benton Whitley. That decision coincided with elevating tight end Nick Muse and adding corner Tay Gowan. Nevertheless, the team clearly wants to keep Whitley around, for the Vikings have decided to add the pass rusher to their practice squad.
Analysis: Russell Wilson trade to Denver looks like Herschel Walker's to Minnesota
DENVER (AP) - The most lopsided trade in NFL history sent Herschel Walker to Minnesota for two fistfuls of players and draft picks that served as the pillars of the Dallas Cowboys' dynasty of the 1990s.The Russell Wilson trade isn't quite so cockeyed, but eight months in it sure looks as one-sided as any deal since the Walker washout that Jerry Jones immediately dubbed "The Great Train Robbery."What Denver has 33 years later might very well go down as "The Big Bamboozle."Walker wasn't exactly a bust in Minneapolis, scoring 25 touchdowns in 2 1/2 seasons with the Vikings. But he...
Vikings Have Done What against New England?!
Bill Belichick took over the New England Patriots in 2000. He’s been the head coach for over two decades, and his teams have been among the best in the NFL over that timespan. He helped turn Tom Brady into the best ever, and like most teams facing him, Minnesota has not fared well.
Cardinals WR Anquan Boldin Named Semifinalist for Pro Football HOF
Former Arizona Cardinals WR Anquan Boldin was named as one of 28 modern era semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's 2023 Class.
Vikings May Need to Hold Open Tryouts at CB
The good news for the Minnesota Vikings is that the New England Patriots wide receiver room is basically a group of ghosts. The bad news is that even ghosts can catch the football, and Minnesota’s secondary may be void of truly anyone. For Thanksgiving night, fans still able to run after their feasts may be invited on the field.
Green Bay Nation: Packers gearing up for Philadelphia
(WFRV) – The Packers fell to 4-7 on the season after a loss on Thursday Night Football at home to the Titans. Green Bay Nation’s Lauren Helmbrecht, Ryan Wood, and Marques Eversoll broke down Green Bay’s 27-17 loss. Next up on the Packers’ schedule is a tough one. A Sunday Night showdown against the best […]
Kevin O’Connell – Minnesota’s Impressive Head Coach – Was Once a Bill Belichick Draft Pick
Before becoming the head coach of the Minnesota Vikings, Kevin O’Connell played quarterback for Bill Belichick’s Patriots. In fact, O’Connell went reasonably high in the draft. The Patriots chose him 94th overall, making him a late third-round selection. At the time, the Patriots were among the league’s best teams. Tom Brady was under center and the Randy Moss/Wes Welker pair was in town. The defense still boasted players like Mike Vrabel, Tedy Bruschi, and Vince Wilfork.
Final Vikings-Patriots Injury Report: Duke Shelley to Start at CB, Dalvin Tomlinson Questionable
Cameron Dantzler is on injured reserve. Akayleb Evans will miss a second consecutive game with a concussion. Andrew Booth Jr. is out with knee soreness. That means the Vikings are down to their fourth-string outside cornerback opposite Patrick Peterson this week. The next man up against the Patriots? Duke Shelley, a 5'9", 26-year-old corner who played hero in overtime against the Bills. Head coach Kevin O'Connell said on Tuesday that Shelley would start if Evans and Booth were both ruled out, and that's the case.
Dawson Garcia guides Minnesota into SoCal final vs. UNLV
There was a reason that Dawson Garcia’s transfer to Minnesota was so highly touted by Golden Gophers fans. The former
A Thanksgiving Feast Fit for a Viking
It’s officially the holiday season, and per usual, we get to kick it off with a Thanksgiving dinner and some football. Amidst this festive time of year, I thought it’d be a fun opportunity to mix up the content a little bit to talk about what we’ve seen from the Vikings this season–with a little holiday twist.
Aidan Hutchinson Named NFC Defensive Player of the Week
The Detroit Lions defense continues to earn accolades for their recent performances. After safety Kerby Joseph was named NFC Defensive Player of the Week for his performance against the Packers, Aidan Hutchinson has now earned the same honors. It was announced Wednesday morning that Hutchinson was given the NFC honors...
Minnesota Gopher Football Bowl Projections: November 23rd
ESPN (Kyle Bonagura) - Duke's Mayo Bowl (Charlotte, NC) vs. Pittsburgh. ESPN (Mark Schlabach) - Quick Lane Bowl (Detroit, MI) vs. Ohio. USA Today - Pinstripe Bowl (New York, NY) vs. Syracuse. College Football News - Duke's Mayo Bowl vs. NC State. Action Network - Duke's Mayo Bowl vs. Pittsburgh.
Week 12 NFL Playoff Picture: Vikings Have a New Matchup
With the regular season nearly two-thirds of the way through, the playoff picture is becoming clearer as each week passes. In the Week 12 NFL playoff picture, the Minnesota Vikings have a new matchup in the Wild Card round. Find out who that is and more down below. NFC. Philadelphia...
Tuesday Brings No Changes to the Vikings Week 12 Injury Report
Well, the Minnesota Vikings are running things back with the same injury report as Monday. Tuesday brought no changes to the Vikings Week 12 injury report as the same six players were listed with the same levels of participation:. CB Andrew Booth Jr.- DNP (knee) LT Christian Darrisaw- DNP (concussion)
Don’t Fool Yourselves, Vikings Fans Have Much to Be Thankful For
Happy Thanksgiving Purple Nation! Here’s to hoping that today you’re able to find time for relaxing, time for spending time with loved, time for enjoying your favorite foods and then tonight, time to flick on the tube and watch the Minnesota Vikings take on the New England Patriots at home!
How Dire is The Vikings Corner Conundrum?
At present, the Vikings corner conundrum is at the forefront of many fans’ minds. Patrick Peterson has been excellent in 2022. Currently, he is the 5th-best corner on PFF. Given his age – he’s nearing 33 – it’s a remarkable ranking. He has played 98% of the defensive snaps and has done so at a high level. QBs are completing less than 59% of their passes into his coverage; they have an 84.7 rating when targeting the veteran. So far, Peterson has 3 INTs and 12 PDs.
UNLV downs Minnesota in SoCal Challenge final
Four UNLV players scored in double figures Wednesday night as the Rebels remained unbeaten with a 71-62 defeat of Minnesota
