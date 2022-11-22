ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moreland Hills, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland Jewish News

Beachwood endorses plans to demolish former Doubletree Hotel

Beachwood City Council endorsed plans to demolish the former Doubletree Hotel and build a $200 million mixed-use project at 3663 Park East at its meeting Nov. 21. Plans for the site were redrawn to demolish existing buildings and construct office, retail and apartments as well as a high-end boutique hotel.
BEACHWOOD, OH
Cleveland Scene

40 Essential Suburban Cleveland Restaurants You Should Have Tried By Now

The 'burbs. Yeah, the suburbs are more than just cookie-cutter shopping developments with Cheesecake Factories and Paneras. In fact, the Cleveland suburbs have some of the best restaurants around and they hit almost every type of cuisine you could want. Where should you be dining? These places. Flour. 34205 Chagrin...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Former Carrie Cerinos back on market as Glassman sells

The former Carrie Cerino’s Ristorante & Party Center at 8922 Ridge Road in North Royalton is back on the market. Marc Glassman, founder and owner of Marc’s, purchased the vacant restaurant space through a limited liability company called 40 East LLC in December 2021 with the intention to renovate the space into a new restaurant and party center. Those plans now appear to be scrapped with the property back up for sale, according to Tom Jordan, community development director for the city of North Royalton.
NORTH ROYALTON, OH
Cleveland.com

Cuyahoga County wants to spend $5 million remediating former industrial sites: Stimulus Watch

Cuyahoga County Council is considering spending $5 million of COVID-19 stimulus dollars remediating former commercial and industrial sites. Remediating the 18 brownfields would be paid for by a portion of the county’s $240 million in American Rescue Plan Act dollars. The $5 million is the county’s share of state money, plus private funds that are being used to redevelop land.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Cleveland ranked 30th-best place to visit by Travel Lemming

Cleveland was ranked as the 30th best place to travel in the world in 2023 on Travel Lemming’s list of 50 best places to travel released Nov. 15, according to a news release. Travel Lemming is a U.S.-based online travel guide read by more than 6 million travelers. Known...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Cantor Fromson, Temple Israel agree on new, five-year contract

Cantor Kathy Fromson has signed a five-year contract renewal with Temple Israel in Bath Township. Fromson, who lives in Solon, filled in for cantors throughout the Cleveland area at houses of worship such as The Temple-Tifereth Israel, Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple and Montefiore, all in Beachwood, and Park Synagogue in Cleveland Heights and Pepper Pike; but she had been looking for a place to call home.
BATH TOWNSHIP, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Wayside Furniture matching donations

Wayside Furniture in Akron will match donations made to the Cleveland Kosher Food Pantry up to $100 during the store’s after Thanksgiving giving event Nov. 25 to Nov. 28. Checks made out to the kosher food pantry need to be dropped off at Wayside Furniture at 1367 Canton Road during business hours.
AKRON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy