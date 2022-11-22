The former Carrie Cerino’s Ristorante & Party Center at 8922 Ridge Road in North Royalton is back on the market. Marc Glassman, founder and owner of Marc’s, purchased the vacant restaurant space through a limited liability company called 40 East LLC in December 2021 with the intention to renovate the space into a new restaurant and party center. Those plans now appear to be scrapped with the property back up for sale, according to Tom Jordan, community development director for the city of North Royalton.

