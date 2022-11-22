Read full article on original website
Busy time for Salt+ duo Jessica Parkison and Jill Vedaa, with Felice Urban Cafe added to growing restaurant group
CLEVELAND, Ohio – While the restaurant business still feels the economic remnants of the coronavirus pandemic, two businesswomen who have a lot to be thankful for are Jessica Parkison and Jill Vedaa. Owners of the acclaimed Salt+ in Lakewood, they announced this year they will be expanding to the...
cleveland.com
What are the traditional malls like Beachwood Place, South, Great Northern doing to keep customers?
BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- With the holiday shopping season underway, the few remaining indoor malls in Cuyahoga County like many across the country are fighting to bring in customers as online shopping grows. Are the storefronts 87% full or 13% empty? That depends on one’s viewpoint. But as the holiday season...
Cleveland Jewish News
Beachwood endorses plans to demolish former Doubletree Hotel
Beachwood City Council endorsed plans to demolish the former Doubletree Hotel and build a $200 million mixed-use project at 3663 Park East at its meeting Nov. 21. Plans for the site were redrawn to demolish existing buildings and construct office, retail and apartments as well as a high-end boutique hotel.
Cleveland Scene
40 Essential Suburban Cleveland Restaurants You Should Have Tried By Now
The 'burbs. Yeah, the suburbs are more than just cookie-cutter shopping developments with Cheesecake Factories and Paneras. In fact, the Cleveland suburbs have some of the best restaurants around and they hit almost every type of cuisine you could want. Where should you be dining? These places. Flour. 34205 Chagrin...
cleveland.com
Lakewood eyes 2023 construction for $100 million mixed-use project at former hospital site
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- More than two years after the former Lakewood Hospital was demolished, the city has slowly and methodically moved forward with a massive mixed-use project in its place. It now appears that the period of due diligence on national real estate developer CASTO Communities and North Pointe Realty’s...
Beachwood City Council gives go-ahead to $200-million mixed-use development at former hotel site
BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- City Council approved Monday (Nov. 21) a development agreement with local developer Chad Kertesz that paves the way for the complete redevelopment of the former DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel site, 3663 Park East Drive. The 7-0 vote in favor of the agreement allows Kertesz’s My Place, LLC...
Restaurant employee threatened by female customer: Lyndhurst police blotter
LYNDHURST, Ohio -- Customer trouble: Mayfield Road. At 11:15 p.m. Nov. 14, an employee of Applebee’s restaurant, 5658 Mayfield Road, reported being threatened by a female customer. The customer and a woman with her left the restaurant in a red SUV. Police told the manager to call back if...
Cleveland Jewish News
Former Carrie Cerinos back on market as Glassman sells
The former Carrie Cerino’s Ristorante & Party Center at 8922 Ridge Road in North Royalton is back on the market. Marc Glassman, founder and owner of Marc’s, purchased the vacant restaurant space through a limited liability company called 40 East LLC in December 2021 with the intention to renovate the space into a new restaurant and party center. Those plans now appear to be scrapped with the property back up for sale, according to Tom Jordan, community development director for the city of North Royalton.
Cuyahoga County wants to spend $5 million remediating former industrial sites: Stimulus Watch
Cuyahoga County Council is considering spending $5 million of COVID-19 stimulus dollars remediating former commercial and industrial sites. Remediating the 18 brownfields would be paid for by a portion of the county’s $240 million in American Rescue Plan Act dollars. The $5 million is the county’s share of state money, plus private funds that are being used to redevelop land.
Cleveland Jewish News
Cleveland ranked 30th-best place to visit by Travel Lemming
Cleveland was ranked as the 30th best place to travel in the world in 2023 on Travel Lemming’s list of 50 best places to travel released Nov. 15, according to a news release. Travel Lemming is a U.S.-based online travel guide read by more than 6 million travelers. Known...
cleveland.com
Former MetroHealth CEO Akram Boutros squares off against board over $1.9M in ‘bonuses’: The Wake Up for Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. After a decade of pushing a new, inclusive vision of healthcare, Akram Boutros was set to step down from MetroHealth System as a Cleveland hero. His tenure at a safety-net hospital was...
‘A place where sisterhood thrives’: 3News’ Hollie Strano reveals special connection to Beaumont School in Cleveland Heights
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — As we continue our “Home” Coming series, which shines the spotlight on various places throughout Northeast Ohio that are important to members of our WKYC family, 3News’ Hollie Strano is taking us to Beaumont School in Cleveland Heights. “It’s the distinct culture...
Driver who breached fence at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport stole car from woman looking for lost pet in Fairview Park, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The driver of a car that breached a fence at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport and drove into the airfield had stolen the car from a woman who was looking for a lost pet in Fairview Park, police say. The 26-year-old Cleveland man accused of stealing the car...
Cleveland Jewish News
Cantor Fromson, Temple Israel agree on new, five-year contract
Cantor Kathy Fromson has signed a five-year contract renewal with Temple Israel in Bath Township. Fromson, who lives in Solon, filled in for cantors throughout the Cleveland area at houses of worship such as The Temple-Tifereth Israel, Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple and Montefiore, all in Beachwood, and Park Synagogue in Cleveland Heights and Pepper Pike; but she had been looking for a place to call home.
MacKenzie Scott donates $20 million to CMSD, MetroHealth fires Dr. Akram Boutros for ‘embezzlement,' and more: 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott donated $20 million to the Cleveland Metropolitan School District today. Learn what they plan to use the...
Cleveland Jewish News
Wayside Furniture matching donations
Wayside Furniture in Akron will match donations made to the Cleveland Kosher Food Pantry up to $100 during the store’s after Thanksgiving giving event Nov. 25 to Nov. 28. Checks made out to the kosher food pantry need to be dropped off at Wayside Furniture at 1367 Canton Road during business hours.
Cleveland Heights residents speak out on housing issues
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- City Council took an “earful” of residents’ housing concerns into 2022 budget hearings last week, with plans to re-establish the issue as a priority in the coming year. The pledge came during a Nov. 7 meeting of council’s Housing and Building Committee, attended...
WKYC
3News' Dave Chudowsky shares something special about him that you may not have known: 'Home' Coming series
BAY VILLAGE, Ohio — We continue our GO! morning show series -- "Home" Coming -- where we are highlighting places around Northeast Ohio that are important to the GO! team and their families. Up next... 3News' Dave Chudowsky grew up in Bay Village where he spent his entire childhood...
Jiffy Lube proposed for Pearl Road north of Whitney in Strongsville
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- A Jiffy Lube proposed for Pearl Road just north of Whitney Road has encountered another delay. The Planning Commission tabled the project in October to allow time for a wetlands study of the site. A commission official said wetlands are there, but it’s uncertain how much or where.
WKYC
Free gas: Watch the moment 3News' Austin Love surprised Northeast Ohio drivers with $100 gift cards
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio — We know it’s been a tough year financially, so we wanted to help out by giving some drivers in Northeast Ohio a very special surprise -- and it all happened on live TV. That’s why we sent 3News’ Austin Love to the True North...
