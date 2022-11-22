Read full article on original website
Jason David Frank's Cause of Death Confirmed
Power Rangers fans were shocked on Sunday morning with news of Jason David Frank's death. The original green and white ranger from the first Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers was confirmed to have died in Texas, with TMZ confirming the passing with his representatives. According to the outlet, the death is...
'Power Rangers' Star Jason David Frank Dead By Suicide
Power Rangers star Jason David Frank has reportedly died by suicide. He was 49 years old. According to his rep, Justine Hunt, the actor died in Texas, with sources telling a news publication that he took his own life. Following the heartbreaking news of his passing, Frank's Power Rangers costar Walter Emanuel Jones — the original Black Ranger — exclusively spoke to Radar about the loss."He was an inspiration to so many people. His presence will be dearly missed. It’s so sad to lose another member of our Ranger family," Jones shared. "Jason was one of the biggest pranksters on...
Power Rangers: Red Ranger Actor Austin St. John Breaks Silence on Jason David Frank's Death
Legendary star of the Power Rangers franchise Jason David Frank has unfortunately died at the age of 49, and former Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers, Power Rangers Zeo, and Power Rangers Turbo co-star and Red Ranger actor Austin St. John has broken his silence on Frank's death. Following early reports on social media and messages from those closest to the star, it was revealed by Frank's rep that he had passed away. Ever since, tributes to the original Green Ranger actor have been pouring in by both fans and those who closely worked alongside the star for many years.
Amy Jo Johnson's Heartfelt Tribute To Jason David Frank
Many were stunned at the announcement that Jason David Frank died Saturday at the age of 49. Millions upon millions around the world grew up watching the actor in the 1990s kids' series "The Mighty Morphin Power Rangers." The actor portrayed Tommy Oliver, perhaps better known as the Green (and later White) Ranger. Frank was survived by four children, per People.
Ex-‘Power Rangers’ Star Jason David Frank Passes Away At 49
According to TMZ, the actor died by suicide.
