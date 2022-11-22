ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocoee, FL

WESH

Brevard Public Schools superintendent stepping down

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The superintendent of schools in Brevard County is stepping down from his position. Mark Mullins and the school board are set to begin negotiations on a separation agreement. "I am blessed and fortunate to have spent my entire professional career as an educator with the...
orangeobserver.com

The Power of a Confident Smile

For over 35 years, our doctors have dedicated their careers to empowering people of all ages to smile and laugh with confidence. We believe that orthodontics goes beyond just straightening teeth. It’s an opportunity to encourage expression and build self-esteem. We take the power of a smile seriously. A...
mynews13.com

Hundreds of Orlando volunteers pack Thanksgiving meals for hurricane survivors

ORLANDO, Fla. — For many, Thanksgiving is not only a day to give thanks but also to give back. On Thursday morning, volunteers with the Salvation Army and Church of Latter Day Saints packed Thanksgiving meals into boxes for people without the means of obtaining their own ingredients, including survivors of Hurricanes Ian and Nicole.
ORLANDO, FL
Highschool Basketball Pro

Apopka, November 24 High School 🏀 Game Notice

APOPKA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Florida teacher who thought student debt was paid 20 years ago gets nearly $1M bill from UF

For almost a decade, the government took hundreds of dollars each month out of the paychecks of a Florida woman named Michelle to recoup old student loans that were unpaid and overdue. The process, called garnishment, is legal, and the U.S. Department of Education can order it for someone’s wages, tax returns and Social Security to force repayment on defaulted loans.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Orlando Magic, local groups donate food in Eatonville ahead of Thanksgiving

Eatonville, Fla. – The Orlando Magic, alongside nonprofits, churches and other groups, teamed up Monday to help families ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Lines of cars arrived Monday afternoon in Eatonville, which organizers said is a community in need. They added that they want to get results so that no one is without food for the holiday.
EATONVILLE, FL
orangeobserver.com

Ocoee Music Festival announces dates for 2023

The Ocoee Music Festival has officially announced its dates for 2023. The free event will return with 80s rock night on Friday, March 10, and country night on Saturday, March 11. Although performers are still being finalized, the event said it plans to announce the line up soon. Last year's...
OCOEE, FL
orangeobserver.com

Forestbrooke home tops Ocoee sales from Nov. 5 to 11

A home in Forestbrooke topped all Ocoee residential real-estate transactions from Nov. 5 to 11. The home at 292 Wallrock Court, Ocoee, sold Nov. 8, for $589,000. Built in 2010, it has six bedrooms, four baths and 4,163 square feet of living area. Days on market: 80. OCOEE. FENWICK COVE.
OCOEE, FL
Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in Florida

Burgers and fries on a white platePhoto byPhoto by Jiroe (Matia Rengel) on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of five amazing burger places in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food every day of the week.
FLORIDA STATE
orangeobserver.com

Parkside home tops Dr. Phillips sales from Nov. 5 to Nov. 11

A home in Parkside topped all Dr. Phillips residential real-estate transactions from Nov. 5 to 11. The home at 8191 Chilton Drive, Orlando, sold Nov. 7, for $1,380,000. Built in 2015, it has seven bedrooms, six-and-one-half baths and 5,316 square feet of living area. Days on market: 49. DR. PHILLIPS.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Popular Orlando bakery closing after filling Thanksgiving dessert orders

ORLANDO, Fla. - P is for Pie Bake Shop, a popular boutique artisan bakery in Orlando's Audubon Park Garden District, is closing its doors for good after years in business. The shop announced the disappointing news in a Facebook post over the weekend, citing that "insurmountable staffing challenges, continued supply chain difficulties, increased cost of goods, and persistent inconsistent product quality."
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Two beloved Orlando restaurants close due to labor shortage

ORLANDO, Fla. — In Orlando, in Audubon Park, two beloved businesses are closing their doors as of Wednesday. At the popular P is for Pie Bake Shop on Corrine Drive, the cooler that would normally be packed with pastries had two lonely pies. And they already had someone’s name on them.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Missing 5-year-old Orlando boy found dead

ORLANDO, Fla. — Deputies said early Thursday that missing 5-year-old Aaron Pena had been found dead. "It’s with a heavy heart that we must report that Aaron Pena was found, deceased, in a body of water not far from his home. We are grieving his loss and our prayers are with his family," the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.
ORLANDO, FL

