Read full article on original website
Related
SPOTLIGHT GAME: Kilgore beat District of Doom rival Lindale 63-37 in regional round
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Kilgore Bulldogs and the Lindale Eagles met for the 2nd time this season Friday night, but instead of district standings, a spot in the state quarterfinals was on the line. Kilgore jumped out early to a 28-3 lead, but Lindale cut it to 28-23 just before the half. The Eagles […]
kjas.com
Newton defeats Daingerfield and moves on
The Newton Eagles defeated Daingerfield in Nacogdoches on Friday night and continued to move on in the playoffs. Final score was Newton 15 Daingerfield 12. In other action, Silsbee defeated Madisonville 60 to 21.
KBTX.com
Madisonville’s season ends in regionals with loss to Silsbee
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Madisonville Mustangs season came to a close with a 60-21 loss to Silsbee at Planet Ford Stadium in Spring. After giving up a safety, the Mustangs responded with a Phillip Green Jr. 31-yard rushing touchdown to give Madisonville a 7-2 lead. However, Silsbee showed off their speed and why they are undefeated on the year with 21 unanswered points in the second quarter.
foxsportstexarkana.com
Pleasant Grove beats Aubrey 37-14 setting up Regional Final showdown with Carthage
The Pleasant Grove Hawks defeated the Aubrey Chaperells 37-14 in Paris setting up a regional final showdown with the Carthage Bulldogs. Hawks junior quarterback Ahkhari Johnson was named the 94.1 FM ESPN Texarkana-Rogers Trophy player of the game. Johnson completed 8 of 16 passes for 145 yards and 2 touchdowns and rushed 13 times for 107 yards and 3 touchdowns.
Tyler, November 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Kilgore High School football team will have a game with Lindale High School on November 25, 2022, 11:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
easttexasradio.com
Fire Destroys Home At New Boston
Last Wednesday, a fire heavily damaged an East Texas mobile home near New Boston. It was in the 9000 block of West New Boston Road in Bowie County. There was no one inside the mobile home, and no one was injured. The Hooks Fire Department also assisted with the blaze.
etxview.com
Jury trial begins Tuesday in fatal shooting at Texarkana shopping center
NEW BOSTON, Texas – A man accused of fatally shooting another man at the Oaklawn Shopping Center in Texarkana, Texas on Jan. 12, 2021, will begin a jury trial on Tuesday in Bowie County. Charles Jerome Carter was indicted for murder in April 2021 and pleaded not guilty in...
Priefert set to make its mark on NFR
Priefert set to make its mark on NFR News Staff Sat, 11/26/2022 - 05:00 Image Kaycee Feild rides this bronc bareback in the 2020 NFR. He will be riding again this year, sponsored by Priefert. COURTESY PHOTO The Priefert Crew poses beside a bucking chute outside the Thomas and Mack Center as they prepare for NFR activities and...
Beaumont City councilman pushing for project to add LED lights under Interstate 10
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont councilman is pushing for a project that he believes will elevate and light up the city without burdening its residents. Many shared Facebook posts that suggested making the freeways under Interstate 10 a bit brighter with LED lights. Beaumont City Councilman A.J. Turner listened to those suggestions and feels it is the right move to get people involved.
East Texans are already Christmas tree shopping
KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – The Robinsons family opened Danville Tree Farms in Kilgore back in 1982 and now many East Texas families get their Christmas trees there every year. Amanda Langford brings her children every year and she rotates who gets to pick the tree. This year her daughter, Ava Langford gets to pick the […]
12newsnow.com
Lumberton man wins Beaumont Thanksgiving Turkey Trot 5K
The tradition is put on by the Sea Rim Striders run club. The organization works to raise money for nonprofits in Southeast Texas.
ktoy1047.com
Home damaged by fire
The mobile home, located in the 9000 block of West New Boston Road, caught fire on Wednesday. Firefighters from the C-5 Volunteer Fire Department and Hooks Fire Department responded to the blaze. According to the fire department, the fire started in the middle of the home. No injuries were reported.
Man shot after allegedly holding wife and daughter hostage in Jacksonville
UPDATE: Around 11:52 a.m. on Nov. 26, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office got a 911 call from a man who claimed to be holding his wife and daughter hostage, according to Sergeant Adam Albritton, Texas Department of Public Safety. When Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and DPS troopers arrived at the scene the suspect allegedly confronted them […]
KTBS
Police seek shooter in Texarkana attempted robbery
TEXARKANA, Ark. - Police are searching for the shooter in an attempted robbery in Texarkana, Arkansas. It happened Saturday evening on East 6th Street, near Grand Ave. Police say the victim was walking down the street when a man in a dark SUV stopped him and tried to rob him at gunpoint.
Three Southeast Texas men arrested, charged following reports of 'suspicious vehicle' near Beaumont business
BEAUMONT, Texas — Three Southeast Texas men were arrested and charged after Beaumont Police found tools they said are commonly used in catalytic converter thefts early Saturday morning. Officers responded to Dragon Industries shortly after 1 a.m. after receiving a call about a suspicious vehicle near the business, according...
Accidental Shooting Leaves Texarkana Teen Wounded Tuesday Morning
One young man is in custody on firearms charges at this point in connection with the shooting and wounding of a 16-year-old female at a Texas-side apartment complex Tuesday morning. Details are still coming in but it appears to be an accidental shooting that took place Tuesday morning at the...
UPDATE: 70-year-old man with Alzheimer’s found, brought home safe in Texarkana
UPDATE: Texarkana Police Department said in a Facebook post that Willie Franklin Childs was found late Saturday night and returned to his home safe. TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – Texarkana Police Department announced on Saturday, Nov. 26 that they are searching for a missing man, 70-year-old Willie Franklin Childs. Officials said that Childs, who has been […]
KSLA
Man shot during apparent attempted robbery in Texarkana
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Texarkana Arkansas police responded to reports of a shooting on the evening of Saturday, Nov. 26. The incident occurred on 6th and Grand Street. Officials say a man was shot after not cooperating with a suspect during an apparent attempted robbery on the street. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. Details on his condition are unknown.
This Is The Most Dangerous City In Texas
This city has the highest crime rate in the state.
Power knocked out, traffic delayed after car hits telephone pole on SH 64
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Rusk County Office of Emergency Management said a vehicle has struck a telephone pole in the 4300 of SH 64 between Loop 571 and County Road 424. They added that they expect minor delays and advise drivers to be cautious on the slick roads. Power is out in the area, […]
Comments / 0