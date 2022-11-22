ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton, TX

kjas.com

Newton defeats Daingerfield and moves on

The Newton Eagles defeated Daingerfield in Nacogdoches on Friday night and continued to move on in the playoffs. Final score was Newton 15 Daingerfield 12. In other action, Silsbee defeated Madisonville 60 to 21.
NEWTON, TX
KBTX.com

Madisonville’s season ends in regionals with loss to Silsbee

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Madisonville Mustangs season came to a close with a 60-21 loss to Silsbee at Planet Ford Stadium in Spring. After giving up a safety, the Mustangs responded with a Phillip Green Jr. 31-yard rushing touchdown to give Madisonville a 7-2 lead. However, Silsbee showed off their speed and why they are undefeated on the year with 21 unanswered points in the second quarter.
MADISONVILLE, TX
foxsportstexarkana.com

Pleasant Grove beats Aubrey 37-14 setting up Regional Final showdown with Carthage

The Pleasant Grove Hawks defeated the Aubrey Chaperells 37-14 in Paris setting up a regional final showdown with the Carthage Bulldogs. Hawks junior quarterback Ahkhari Johnson was named the 94.1 FM ESPN Texarkana-Rogers Trophy player of the game. Johnson completed 8 of 16 passes for 145 yards and 2 touchdowns and rushed 13 times for 107 yards and 3 touchdowns.
PLEASANT GROVE, AR
High School Football PRO

Tyler, November 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice

Tyler, November 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Kilgore High School football team will have a game with Lindale High School on November 25, 2022, 11:00:00.
KILGORE, TX
easttexasradio.com

Fire Destroys Home At New Boston

Last Wednesday, a fire heavily damaged an East Texas mobile home near New Boston. It was in the 9000 block of West New Boston Road in Bowie County. There was no one inside the mobile home, and no one was injured. The Hooks Fire Department also assisted with the blaze.
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
Mount Pleasant Tribune

Priefert set to make its mark on NFR

Priefert set to make its mark on NFR News Staff Sat, 11/26/2022 - 05:00 Image Kaycee Feild rides this bronc bareback in the 2020 NFR. He will be riding again this year, sponsored by Priefert. COURTESY PHOTO The Priefert Crew poses beside a bucking chute outside the Thomas and Mack Center as they prepare for NFR activities and...
LAS VEGAS, NV
12NewsNow

Beaumont City councilman pushing for project to add LED lights under Interstate 10

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont councilman is pushing for a project that he believes will elevate and light up the city without burdening its residents. Many shared Facebook posts that suggested making the freeways under Interstate 10 a bit brighter with LED lights. Beaumont City Councilman A.J. Turner listened to those suggestions and feels it is the right move to get people involved.
BEAUMONT, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texans are already Christmas tree shopping

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – The Robinsons family opened Danville Tree Farms in Kilgore back in 1982 and now many East Texas families get their Christmas trees there every year. Amanda Langford brings her children every year and she rotates who gets to pick the tree. This year her daughter, Ava Langford gets to pick the […]
KILGORE, TX
ktoy1047.com

Home damaged by fire

The mobile home, located in the 9000 block of West New Boston Road, caught fire on Wednesday. Firefighters from the C-5 Volunteer Fire Department and Hooks Fire Department responded to the blaze. According to the fire department, the fire started in the middle of the home. No injuries were reported.
HOOKS, TX
KTBS

Police seek shooter in Texarkana attempted robbery

TEXARKANA, Ark. - Police are searching for the shooter in an attempted robbery in Texarkana, Arkansas. It happened Saturday evening on East 6th Street, near Grand Ave. Police say the victim was walking down the street when a man in a dark SUV stopped him and tried to rob him at gunpoint.
TEXARKANA, AR
KSLA

Man shot during apparent attempted robbery in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Texarkana Arkansas police responded to reports of a shooting on the evening of Saturday, Nov. 26. The incident occurred on 6th and Grand Street. Officials say a man was shot after not cooperating with a suspect during an apparent attempted robbery on the street. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. Details on his condition are unknown.
TEXARKANA, AR

