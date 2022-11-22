Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fire Alarms Alert Firefighters to Kitchen Fire in Killingly Frito-Lay FacilityQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Area Firefighters Battle Blaze in Unoccupied Putnam HomeQuiet Corner AlertsPutnam, CT
New England's Largest Zoo Announces 50% Off Tickets for 2 Days Only!Dianna CarneyMendon, MA
Local Business is Giving Away 120% Store Credit to Everyone Who Helps Them Get Plumbing, Heating & WindowsDianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
Pawtucket Motorcyclist Dies After Striking Stopped Vehicle In KillinglyQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Related
reportertoday.com
December 2022 Activities for Children @ East Providence Public Libraries
DIY - Sew A Stocking. Ages 6+. Registration required. Use a variety of supplies to create cards. Ages 3+. Ages 7+. Registration required. Ages 8+. Registration required. We will read stories and play dreidel for chocolate Hanukkah coins. Ages 3-10. Menorah Craft. Wed, Dec 14 at 4:00, Riverside Library. Ages...
reportertoday.com
December 2022 Book Club @ East Providence Public Library
Monday, December 19th, 2022 6:30 pm - 7:30 pm virtual meeting on Zoom OR Wednesday, December 21st, 11:00 am - 12:00 pm in person meeting at Weaver Library. We will be reading The Two Lives of Lydia Bird by Josie Silver. Stop by to pick up a copy or download...
reportertoday.com
"December events at the Fuller Creative Learning Center"
The Fuller Creative Learning Center continues its schedule of programs and workshops. The schedule for December includes:. Christmas Cookie Recipe Swap - Tuesday, December 6 12:00-4:00pm. EP Urban Forest Open House Forum - Tuesday, December 6 6:30-8:00pm. Coffee and Connections with EPPC - Monday, December 12 10:00-11:00am. DIY Sew A...
reportertoday.com
Taunton Civic Chorus Presents The Colors of Winter
Shared items do not necessarily reflect the views of this publication. It is not our intent to take sides on any issues, but to present content that is interesting to all individuals. We reserve the right to alter / remove any and all content.
reportertoday.com
10th Annual Blood Drive in Memory of Bob McKenna
The annual blood drive in memory of Robert McKenna is scheduled for Saturday, January 28, 2023, at Seekonk High School from 9:00 - 3:00. While it does not seem possible, this will mark the 10th anniversary of this event. It is especially important to his family to make this the best one yet. For those who have participated in the past, they look forward to seeing you again. If you've been thinking about donating for the first time, they'd be honored to play a small role in that accomplishment.
reportertoday.com
Santa Claus To Arrive by Antique Fire Engine!
Santa Claus will arrive for his annual visit at the Seekonk Little League Fields on Water Lane in Seekonk located behind the Dr. Kevin Hurley Middle School on Sunday, December 11th from 11AM-2PM. Santa will be riding on the Seekonk Fire Museum Antique Engine #3 with his elves and helpers....
reportertoday.com
ACT presents Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol
Attleboro Community Theatre (ACT) invites you to celebrate the holiday season with its production of Charles Dickens’ timeless classic, A Christmas Carol, co-directed by Tammy England and Jeanne Godsoe-Smith. Though London awaits the joyful arrival of Christmas, miserly Ebenezer Scrooge thinks it's all humbug, berating his faithful clerk and cheerful nephew for their views. Later, Scrooge encounters the ghost of his late business partner, who warns that three spirits will visit him this night. The ghosts take Scrooge on a journey through his past, present, and future in the hopes of transforming his bitterness through true Christmas spirit.
reportertoday.com
Movie Night at Seekonk Library Wednesday, December 14 at 5:30 PM
Seekonk, MA – Highly anticipated DVD releases are back and you can skip the wait to borrow them by joining us! Come and watch new DVD releases for FREE at Seekonk Public Library in our movie night series, the 2nd Wednesday of the month this October - January. This series is free and open to the public.
reportertoday.com
East Bay Community Action Program Announces New Chief Medical Officer
(East Providence, RI, November 22, 2022) - East Bay Community Action Program (EBCAP) is pleased to announce the promotion of Lisa Denny, MD, of Barrington, RI, from Associate Medical Director to EBCAP’s new Chief Medical Officer (CMO). Denny replaces Sarah Fessler, MD, of East Providence, who is stepping down as EBCAP’s CMO after more than 20 years. “EBCAP is grateful to both Dr. Denny and Dr. Fessler for their dedication to improving the health and well-being of those we serve in the community,” states Dennis Roy, EBCAP President and CEO. “We look forward to advancing our community-focused health care services under Dr. Denny’s very capable leadership. And while Dr. Fessler is giving up her duties as EBCAP’s CMO, we look forward to her remaining as an integral member of our health care team,” adds Roy. Fessler plans to continue to care for her patients as well as expand her clinical hours.
reportertoday.com
Holiday Lighthouse Lighting Marks End Of 150th Year
Pomham Rocks Lighthouse, located off the coast of East Providence, will cast an even brighter light this holiday season. The railing of the catwalk surrounding the lantern room atop the island light station will be aglow with decorative white lights to usher in the holidays and to bid farewell to its memorable 150th year.
reportertoday.com
Rehoboth Animal Shelter News
A cat family at the Rehoboth Animal Shelter has an unusual story: Ginny was so determined to find homes for her kittens that she brought them to the ACO! Ginny is about two years old, quiet and gentle; she has been spayed, vaccinated, and tested negative for FIC/ FeLV. Her daughter Aurora is also a black short-hair and has a little patch of white under her chin. She is friendly and playful and has also been spayed and vaccinated. Information about these and other adoptable pets is at www.Petfinder.com. To inquire about any of them, or to report a lost or found pet, please call 508-252-5421 ext. 126.
reportertoday.com
Health Imperatives Names Erica Scott-Puopolo of Rehoboth Chief Development Officer - With an extensive background in nonprofit development, Scott-Puopolo will lead and expand Health Imperatives’ fundraising and communications efforts to broaden awareness
(Southeastern, MA…November 22, 2022) Julia Kehoe, President & CEO of Health Imperatives, today announced that Erica Scott-Puopolo will join the organization as Chief Development Officer (CDO). Scott-Puopolo will work under the guidance of Kehoe to lead and expand fundraising and communications efforts for the nonprofit. “Erica is the perfect...
reportertoday.com
Town of Seekonk - Where to recycle/repurpose items that can’t go in your bin:
• Plastic bags or wrap – Bread bags, produce bags, and Ziploc bags all stretch. There's an easy way to tell if bags are eligible to be recycled. As with most recycling programs, there's a rule-of-thumb to remember: The bag needs to be clean and dry and you need to be able to stretch it, at least a little. Try doing this over your thumb. Return the bags to local stores that accept plastic bags such as Stop & Shop, Shaws, or Walmart.
reportertoday.com
Esther Ann (Bouchard) Tracy
It is with great sadness that the family of Esther Ann (Bouchard) Tracy announces her passing on November 19th, 2022 at the age of 97. Esther Ann (Bouchard) Tracy was predeceased by her husband Richard whom she had been married to for 72 years. “Nan” as she was often known as, leaves behind four loving children: Robert and his wife Kathy of Birmingham, AL, Marianne Tracy of Providence, Ted and his wife Mego from Palo Alto, CA, and Kevin and his wife Molly from Rumford. She will also be remembered by her loving grandchildren: Mathew, Daniel, Virginia, Kaitlyn, Brendan, Kevin, Katherine, Ryan, and Brian as well as great-grandchild Robert. Nan was also predeceased by her brothers Edward and Robert Bouchard.
reportertoday.com
Victor H. Shaw, Jr.
Victor H. Shaw, Jr. 90, of Dearborn Drive, Riverside, died unexpectedly on November 24, 2022 at home. Born in 1932 in Providence, he was the son of the late Victor H. Shaw Sr. and Mary (Lynch) Shaw, he was a lifetime resident of Riverside. He was a brother of the late David Shaw and the late.
reportertoday.com
Shirley Olson (Parker)
Shirley Olson (Parker) 87, of Riverside RI died surrounded by her family’s love on November 20, 2022, after a long courageous battle with dementia. Shirley was the loving wife of Robert C Olson for 54 years before his passing in 2006. The daughter of Malcom and Margaret Parker, Shirley...
Comments / 0